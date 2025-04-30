Breaking Barriers In Translation Services: A Look Back At 2024 (Video)

As we reflect on another remarkable year, we're proud to highlight the achievements, innovations, and milestones that defined 2024.

From team growth and technological advancements to expanding our global presence, we remain committed to breaking language barriers and delivering unparalleled value to high-stakes industries.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Empowering Our Team to Lead the Industry in Translation Services

Our people are our greatest asset, and this year we welcomed several new leaders to our growing team:

Vasiola Bibolli joined as VP of Market Development and General Counsel , spearheading client growth initiatives.

, spearheading client growth initiatives. Giovanni Iacovino joined as VP of Technology, driving innovation and strategy.

Team Stats at a Glance

TEAM SIZE: Expanded to 180 professionals .

Expanded to . GLOBAL REACH: Team members now span 26 countries .

Team members now span . DIVERSE EXPERTISE: 11+ languages spoken across our organization.

This team was instrumental in achieving milestones that continue to set us apart as a leader in the translation services industry.

Achievements and Recognition

Alexa Translations' dedication to excellence was recognized with several prestigious awards in 2024, including:

These accolades reflect the trust and confidence our clients place in us and our commitment to delivering superior translation solutions.

Advancing Translation Technology for High-Stakes Industries

2024 was another year of innovation, with exciting updates to our products and services. Our Alexa Translations A.I. 5.0 launch brought new features designed to streamline workflows and enhance accuracy, further solidifying our position as a leader in legal, financial, and securities translations.

2024 By the Numbers

NUMBER OF WORDS TRANSLATED THROUGH OUR PLATFORM:

130 MILLION +

Additionally, our integration with iManage enhanced productivity for clients by seamlessly integrating translation workflows into their document management systems.

Expanding Translation Services to New Frontiers

To better serve our clients, Alexa Translations has expanded its global presence this year. In addition to Canada, the US, and Latin America, we are now exploring new opportunities in the Middle East. These regions represent the next chapter in our mission to deliver cutting-edge language solutions to an even broader audience.

Social Responsibility: Making a Difference Beyond Business

At Alexa Translations, we are deeply committed to supporting initiatives that align with our values of governance and social responsibility. This year, we proudly contributed to the following organizations and programs:

Through these initiatives, we continue to empower communities and champion causes that make a meaningful impact.

Charting the Course for Translation Technology in 2025

As we prepare for another year of growth and innovation, Alexa Translations is focused on expanding our services and further enhancing the client experience. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we look forward to delivering even greater value in 2025.

Here's to another year of breaking barriers, building connections, and driving success together!

Originally published December 20, 2024

