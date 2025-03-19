ARTICLE
19 March 2025

Fasken Talks Season 4 - Being A Woman In A Major Firm

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Canada Law Department Performance
Marie-Josée Neveu,Annie Bernard,Svetlana Samochkine
+2 Authors
This inspiring series celebrates the exceptional careers, remarkable leadership and vision of four of our partners: Marie-Josée Neveu, Svetlana Samochkine, Annie Bernard and Laurence Déry.

Hosted by our colleague Iara Griffith, these videos will help you explore a wide range of topics, including inclusivity, performance, the benefits of strong, female leadership and the importance of being a role model for the next generation.

"We musn't hesitate to trust our instincts, to take on leadership roles and to open doors."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

