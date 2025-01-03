Ndax Canada Is Approved As An Investment Dealer, ATS Operator And CIRO Member

On December 20, 2024, the Canadian Securities Administrators approved Ndax Canada Inc.'s (Ndax) registration as an investment dealer and as the operator of an alternative trading system across all provinces and territories of Canada. Concurrently, with Ndax's registration, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) approved Ndax's membership as a dealer member. BLG is proud to have partnered with Ndax on this project. BLG's team was led by Jonathan Doll, Carol Derk, Julie Mansi and Inaki Gomez.

Ndax is a Calgary-based cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform, which provides clients with crypto asset trading services on an order execution only basis through Ndax's online proprietary trading platform (Trading Platform). Additional information about Ndax's Trading Platform and services can be found on their website.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.