Wearing Many Hats As An Articling Student: How Articling Students Can Thrive In Diverse Legal Environments

Articling can be one of your most challenging experiences as a law student. After seven (or more) years of post-secondary education, you may have crafted what you believe to be an effective style of writing. You have likely developed your style through countless essays, case briefs, and written exams. Most of us pride ourselves on our ability to write the persuasive arguments that helped us through each stage of law school, bringing us within arm's reach of the finish line as students-at-law.

Lawyers — including those in the same practice group — often have distinct approaches to drafting documents, interacting with clients, and managing their practices. How does an articling student adapt to the styles of different lawyers?

Style Variations in the Same Area of Law

Collaborating with two lawyers in the same area of law can reveal striking contrasts in their methods. One lawyer may prefer quick, concise reports that focus solely on key issues, updated case law, and actionable recommendations. Their workflow may be meticulously organized with standardized templates, and they may choose to communicate via email. Another lawyer may prefer detailed narratives that explore every nuance of a legal issue and lean toward in-person discussions or phone calls to resolve issues. Both approaches are equally valid and effective, but they require the articling student to be adaptable in preparing memos, updating communications, and drafting agreements.

Style Variations Across Practice Areas

The differences become even more pronounced for lawyers from entirely different practice areas. For example, a litigator often focuses on persuasive writing and advocacy, curating arguments that will resonate with a judge. A solicitor, by contrast, may employ a different approach, emphasizing transactional details and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. As an articling student, I have learned to shift between these styles, not only adapting my writing and research to the task at hand, but also wearing my litigator hat in the morning and my transactional hat in the afternoon.

The Art of Adaptation

Drafting legal documents is where stylistic differences are often most apparent. Some lawyers have highly individualized preferences in formatting, tone, and structure. One lawyer may insist on using a specific clause or boilerplate terminology, where another may prefer to tailor the language to a specific client's understanding. To accommodate these preferences, I've learned to review precedents meticulously for clues about a lawyer's drafting style and to seek feedback regularly throughout the task to ensure I am exceeding the expectations of my supervising lawyer.

Moving Forward

The ability to adapt to different lawyers is a skill I continue to develop as I work through my articling term, which has been rewarding and humbling. It has reinforced the importance of active listening and observation. Asking specific questions about a lawyer's preferences, reviewing their past work, and inviting constructive criticism are a few essential strategies. As students-at-law, we need to recognize that there are many ways to achieve the same goal. By taking the time to understand how a lawyer's style will shape deliverables, you add a valuable tool to your toolbox. It has allowed me to align my approach to the lawyer's style while providing high-quality work.

Conclusion

Wearing many hats as an articling student means navigating the unique expectations, styles, and approaches of different lawyers. This could mean adapting to the various approaches of lawyers in the same practice group or shifting gears entirely for different areas of law. This experience is an exercise in versatility that results in a priceless collection of "hats." It not only enriches the articling experience but helps build a foundation for the dynamics of the practice of law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.