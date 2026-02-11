FGI UPDATE: This Week's Summary Of Global Immigration News

CANADA: CBP Pre-Clearance Expansion and Francophone Immigration Growth

Canada is advancing two policy areas with significant implications for travel, immigration, and the labour market. The expansion of United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance facilities in Canada is moving forward as part of a broader border security strategy, even as cross-border travel patterns fluctuate. At the same time, Canada has surpassed interim targets for French-speaking immigration outside Québec, reinforcing national bilingualism and addressing labour shortages in Francophone and bilingual communities.

Key Points

CBP Pre-Clearance in Canada : US CBP pre-clearance allows travelers to complete US customs and immigration checks before departing from Canada. This process operates at several Canadian airports and one seaport, helping streamline cross-border travel.

: US CBP pre-clearance allows travelers to complete US customs and immigration checks before departing from Canada. This process operates at several Canadian airports and one seaport, helping streamline cross-border travel. Expansion Despite Reduced Travel : CBP has confirmed that expanding pre-clearance locations in Canada remains part of its long-term border security strategy. This commitment continues despite public concerns raised about lower levels of Canadian travel to the United States.

: CBP has confirmed that expanding pre-clearance locations in Canada remains part of its long-term border security strategy. This commitment continues despite public concerns raised about lower levels of Canadian travel to the United States. Billy Bishop Airport Expansion : Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been identified as one of the new pre-clearance locations. This addition will enhance connectivity for business and regional travelers departing from downtown Toronto.

: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been identified as one of the new pre-clearance locations. This addition will enhance connectivity for business and regional travelers departing from downtown Toronto. Francophone Immigration Results : Canada aims to increase the share of French-speaking immigrants outside Québec to 12% by 2029. In 2025, French-speaking newcomers accounted for 8.9% of new permanent residents outside Québec.

: Canada aims to increase the share of French-speaking immigrants outside Québec to 12% by 2029. In 2025, French-speaking newcomers accounted for 8.9% of new permanent residents outside Québec. Targeted Provincial Nominee Spaces: The federal government has allocated 5,000 permanent resident spaces to provinces and territories for French-speaking nominees. This initiative is designed to support Francophone communities and address bilingual labour shortages.

What Employers Need To Know

More Predictable Cross-Border Travel : Expanded CBP pre-clearance can make travel to the United States more efficient and predictable for employees. Employers with cross-border operations may see fewer delays and improved scheduling reliability.

: Expanded CBP pre-clearance can make travel to the United States more efficient and predictable for employees. Employers with cross-border operations may see fewer delays and improved scheduling reliability. Growing Pool of Bilingual Talent : Canada's increased intake of French-speaking immigrants strengthens the availability of bilingual workers. Employers in sectors such as healthcare, education, logistics, and customer service may benefit from this expanded talent base.

: Canada's increased intake of French-speaking immigrants strengthens the availability of bilingual workers. Employers in sectors such as healthcare, education, logistics, and customer service may benefit from this expanded talent base. Regional Hiring Opportunities: The focus on Francophone immigration outside Québec supports workforce growth in multiple provinces. Employers may find new opportunities to recruit skilled workers in regions seeking to build or expand French-language capacity.

Looking Ahead

Additional Pre-Clearance Sites : Further expansion of CBP pre-clearance in Canada may occur as infrastructure develops and strategic priorities evolve. This could further integrate US border processes into Canadian travel hubs.

: Further expansion of CBP pre-clearance in Canada may occur as infrastructure develops and strategic priorities evolve. This could further integrate US border processes into Canadian travel hubs. Acceleration Toward Immigration Targets : If current trends continue, Canada could reach its Francophone immigration targets earlier than planned. This may influence future immigration policy and regional settlement strategies.

: If current trends continue, Canada could reach its Francophone immigration targets earlier than planned. This may influence future immigration policy and regional settlement strategies. Long-Term Workforce Impacts: Sustained Francophone immigration is likely to reshape labour markets and service delivery across Canada. Employers may increasingly need to consider bilingual capacity as a competitive advantage.

Conclusion

Canada's continued expansion of CBP pre-clearance facilities and its strong progress on Francophone immigration reflect long-term strategic priorities. These developments support efficient international travel, reinforce Canada's bilingual identity, and help address workforce shortages. Together, they signal meaningful changes for employers, communities, and the broader Canadian economy.

SOUTH AFRICA: Major Immigration Reform on the Horizon

South Africa is preparing for significant changes to its immigration system following the release of the Revised Draft White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection in late December 2025. Although the proposals are not yet law, they provide the clearest picture so far of how the government intends to reshape visa categories, skilled migration, business immigration, and permanent residence. Public consultation remains open until 15 February 2026, after which the proposals may advance toward legislation and regulation.

Key Points

Retired Person Visas Under Review : The retired person visa will remain available, but the White Paper clearly signals stricter eligibility criteria. Proposed changes include a minimum age requirement, higher financial thresholds, and stronger enforcement of the prohibition on employment.

: The retired person visa will remain available, but the White Paper clearly signals stricter eligibility criteria. Proposed changes include a minimum age requirement, higher financial thresholds, and stronger enforcement of the prohibition on employment. Financially Independent Permanent Residence Reworked: The existing financially independent permanent residence category is proposed to be replaced. The new approach would link approval to capital investment in South Africa rather than solely demonstrating personal net worth.

The existing financially independent permanent residence category is proposed to be replaced. The new approach would link approval to capital investment in South Africa rather than solely demonstrating personal net worth. Unified Skilled Worker Visa: South Africa plans to merge the Critical Skills Work Visa and General Work Visa into a single Skilled Worker Visa. This new visa would operate under a points-based system emphasizing skills, experience, labor-market relevance, and economic contribution.

South Africa plans to merge the Critical Skills Work Visa and General Work Visa into a single Skilled Worker Visa. This new visa would operate under a points-based system emphasizing skills, experience, labor-market relevance, and economic contribution. Business Migration Restructured : The current business visa framework is set for reform to better attract entrepreneurs and investors. Two distinct pathways are proposed: a Start-Up Visa focused on innovation and scalability, and an investment-focused visa centered on capital deployment and job creation.

: The current business visa framework is set for reform to better attract entrepreneurs and investors. Two distinct pathways are proposed: a Start-Up Visa focused on innovation and scalability, and an investment-focused visa centered on capital deployment and job creation. Permanent Residence More Selective: Permanent residence will be treated as a strategic outcome rather than an automatic progression from temporary status. The White Paper emphasizes a contribution-based model aligned with national priorities and economic planning.

What Employers Need to Know

Skills-Based Hiring Will Be Prioritized : The proposed points-based skilled worker system places greater value on practical skills and work experience. Employers may find it easier to support applications for candidates who meet real labour-market needs.

: The proposed points-based skilled worker system places greater value on practical skills and work experience. Employers may find it easier to support applications for candidates who meet real labour-market needs. Greater Alignment With Economic Goals : Immigration pathways are increasingly tied to economic contribution and workforce participation. Employers should expect closer scrutiny of how foreign hires support productivity, growth, and job creation.

: Immigration pathways are increasingly tied to economic contribution and workforce participation. Employers should expect closer scrutiny of how foreign hires support productivity, growth, and job creation. Business and Investment Scrutiny Increasing: Business immigration will distinguish more clearly between founders and investors. Employers involved in start-ups or capital-backed ventures should prepare for more tailored but also more demanding requirements.

Looking Ahead

More Detailed Rules Still to Come : Key details, such as investment thresholds and points calculations, have not yet been defined. These will likely be clarified through future legislation and implementing regulations.

: Key details, such as investment thresholds and points calculations, have not yet been defined. These will likely be clarified through future legislation and implementing regulations. Permanent Residence Planning Constraints : Permanent residence may be managed through planning limits or defined application windows. This could make timing and long-term workforce planning more important for both employers and applicants.

: Permanent residence may be managed through planning limits or defined application windows. This could make timing and long-term workforce planning more important for both employers and applicants. Shift Away From Lifestyle Migration: The overall direction suggests reduced emphasis on lifestyle- or dependency-based visas. Skilled work, innovation, and investment are expected to dominate future immigration policy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, South Africa's Revised Draft White Paper signals a decisive shift toward a more selective and economically aligned immigration system. Skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and investors are positioned as priority entrants, while pathways based primarily on financial independence or lifestyle considerations may narrow. Although many details remain unsettled, early planning and informed strategy will be critical as the policy direction continues to take shape, and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the consultation process before it closes on 15 February 2026.

