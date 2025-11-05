ARTICLE
5 November 2025

November Is Make A Will Month In Canada

Lerners LLP

Contributor

Canada Family and Matrimonial
Hilary A. Leitch and Anne M. Reinhart
It is a national reminder that creating or updating your will is not just about paperwork. It is about protecting the people and things that matter most.

Many Canadians delay making a will. Some believe they are too young, do not have enough assets, or think the process will be too complicated. However, having a valid will can save your family from stress, delays, and unexpected legal costs in the future.

Many people have questions about wills, probate, powers of attorney, and what happens if you do not have a will. In this blog post, you will find clear answers to the most common questions through short videos that address each topic directly.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Hilary A. Leitch
Anne M. Reinhart
