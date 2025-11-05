November Is Make A Will Month In Canada

It is a national reminder that creating or updating your will is not just about paperwork. It is about protecting the people and things that matter most.

Many Canadians delay making a will. Some believe they are too young, do not have enough assets, or think the process will be too complicated. However, having a valid will can save your family from stress, delays, and unexpected legal costs in the future.

Many people have questions about wills, probate, powers of attorney, and what happens if you do not have a will. In this blog post, you will find clear answers to the most common questions through short videos that address each topic directly.

