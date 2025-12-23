Should You Use ChatGPT For Your Family Law Matter? (Video)

With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, many people wonder if they can rely on these platforms for legal advice in family law matters.

Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a multi-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver, B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Aboriginal, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Personal Injury, and Workplace Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.

Article Insights

Watson Goepel LLP are most popular: within Environment topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, many people wonder if they can rely on these platforms for legal advice in family law matters. While ChatGPT can provide general information, it's important to understand its limitations—and why working with an experienced family lawyer is essential.

1. ChatGPT Only Knows What You Tell It

Family law cases are complex and highly fact-specific. My approach involves asking targeted questions based on the law and my experience to uncover all relevant details. ChatGPT, on the other hand, only works with the information you provide in a prompt. If something is missing or unclear, the advice can be misleading—or completely wrong.

2. Legal Principles Change Over Time

Family law is constantly evolving. Court decisions and legislative changes can significantly impact your rights and obligations. ChatGPT may not have access to the most recent legal principles, meaning its guidance could be outdated.

3. Every Case Is Unique

No two family law matters are the same. I tailor my advice to your specific circumstances, ensuring you receive accurate, practical guidance. AI tools cannot replicate this personalized approach.

ChatGPT can be helpful for general research, but it should never replace professional legal advice. If you're facing a family law issue, consult a qualified lawyer who understands the nuances of your situation and the latest developments in the law.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.