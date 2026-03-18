The Court Clock: What To Expect In Divorce (Video)

Let's talk about a question I get all the time about the Ontario divorce process: "How long is this going to take?"

It's a fair question. Maybe the most important one. And the honest answer? It depends.

Some cases wrap up quickly. We filed your application, and the other side backed down — they were bluffing. Other cases drag on and require a full trial. Most cases fall somewhere in the middle. I speak briefly about this in the video below:

The Process

Here's how the process usually unfolds in Ontario:

Step 1: File Application

Once you file, the court clerk sets up a Mandatory Information Program (MIP) session for both sides. You need to finish this before your first appearance or case conference, and it has to happen within 45 days of starting your case.

Step 2: Mandatory Information Program Session

Clients ask all the time, "Do I really have to go?" Yes, you do. Think of it as your legal orientation. It's free, usually at the courthouse or online, and you'll hear from a lawyer and a family or mental health professional. They'll walk you through what to expect, your options (like mediation), and how separation affects families—especially kids. If you have children, it's about two hours. No kids? Just one hour. And don't worry—you and your ex won't be in the same room. You'll each have your own session, allowing you to focus on what matters.

Why does it matter? The MIP isn't just a box to check. It's there to help you understand your rights, responsibilities, and the resources available to you. You'll get practical tips for managing conflict, co-parenting, and keeping your case on track. At the end, you get a certificate—proof that you attended, and you'll need it before your case moves forward.

Step 3: First Appearance

Your first court date is typically with a clerk, not a judge. The clerk checks your paperwork and ensures that everything has been properly served. Only after this can the clerk schedule your first real sit-down with a judge, which is the next step, called the case conference.

How can a lawyer help here?

They'll make sure every form is filled out right, and nothing's missing.

They'll handle serving documents, so you don't miss a step.

In many places, your lawyer can even attend the first appearance for you.

If there's any confusion, your lawyer can sort it out with the clerk and keep your case moving.

If the clerk doesn't set a date for the case conference, your lawyer will make sure it happens.

Step 4: Case Conference

This is your first real shot in front of a judge. It's usually scheduled early—anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months after you file, depending on how quickly you finish the MIP and how busy the court is. At the conference, the judge asks both sides to outline their positions. It's informal, and no decisions have been made yet.

How's the Date Set? If you don't get a conference date automatically, you (or your lawyer) need to ask the clerk to set one. The clerk will fill out a form (Form 17: Conference Notice) to lock in the date. Timing depends on three things:

You've finished the MIP.

The court's schedule and judge availability.

All your paperwork is filed and served.

Best-Case Scenario: If everything goes smoothly and the court isn't swamped, you could be in front of a judge within 4–8 weeks of filing. But let's be real, delays happen. Court backlogs, missing documents, or scheduling hiccups can push things out by months.

Step 5: Settlement Conference

This is a meeting attended by you, your ex-partner, your lawyers (if you have them), and a judge who serves as a mediator. You'll bring all your paperwork, including financial statements, disclosure, and a brief that lays out your position. The process is informal and confidential, so you can speak openly without worrying that what you say will be used against you later. If you reach an agreement, it gets put in writing and signed. If not, the judge helps narrow down the remaining issues and sets the stage for trial. It's all about moving things forward and giving you a real shot at resolution without going to trial.

Step 6: Trial Management Conference

If you haven't settled, this is your final opportunity to resolve the matter before trial. You, your lawyer, and your ex meet with a judge to make sure everyone's ready. The judge helps narrow the issues, confirms what evidence and witnesses you'll bring, and sets the trial date if it hasn't already been set. You'll need to file a special brief outlining your case, your witnesses, and how long you think each part will take. The judge might even put limits on how much evidence you can present, to keep things focused and fair. If things move smoothly, you could be looking at a few weeks to a couple of months after your last conference. But let's be honest: delays happen, and sometimes you're waiting longer.

Step 7: Trial

If you still can't settle, it's time for a trial. Both sides present their evidence and arguments to a judge. You'll call witnesses, submit documents, and make your case. The judge listens, weighs the facts, and makes a final decision, often on life-altering issues such as parenting, support, and property.

Trials are serious business. They're public, formal, and can be emotionally and financially draining. You'll spend days (sometimes weeks) in court, and the process can stretch out for months or even years, especially if your case is complex or the court is backed up. Most family law trials in Ontario take several months to a few years to complete, depending on the number of issues in dispute and the court's workload.

In my experience, 95% of cases settle before trial. That's good news. But for the 5% that go the distance, you could be looking at a couple of years before resolution.

Most cases take months to years, depending on their complexity, the level of cooperation, and court availability. There's no magic wand to speed it up. It's a serious process, and one you need to approach with patience and good legal advice.