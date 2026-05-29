The Osgoode Certificate In Family Law Practice Skills

Over 10 intensive modules – spread out over 3 months – you will work closely with and receive personalized feedback from senior family law judges...

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If you practise or want to practise Family Law – you MUST take this unique, hands-on skills program.

Over 10 intensive modules – spread out over 3 months – you will work closely with and receive personalized feedback from senior family law judges, experienced counsel, and specially trained simulated clients. With hands-on skills workshops and interactive, discussion-based lectures you will acquire the key foundational knowledge and practical skills you need to practice family law with confidence. confidence.

The Osgoode Certificate in Family Law Skills and Practice was designed and is delivered by the leading family law judges, lawyers and experts. Focusing on the practical, we will work through the key stages of a family law file using a combination of in-depth case studies, simulated clients, and skills workshops. You will benefit from individualized feedback and practice learned concepts in a supportive learning environment

In an intimate online environment, you will have lots of opportunities to ask questions, engage with faculty and forge valuable connections with other family law professionals.

Work with your Simulated Client and receive EXPERT guidance and feedback with these hands-on skills workshops:

How to conduct an initial client interview

Navigating a challenging client meeting

Participate in a simulated negotiation (including a pre-negotiation client meeting)

Engage in a case conference, with experienced family law judges and senior counsel

Argue a motion in front of experienced judges and senior lawyer

Please note the workshop dates (details below). The workshops will only be offered on the scheduled dates and completion of all workshops is a requirement for the certificate.

Given the interactive nature of this program, space is strictly limited. Reserve your place now to take advantage of this unique learning opportunity.

What You’ll Learn

How to master the initial client interview (and why it is so critical)

Strategies for managing your client, including those “difficult” client and clients with special challenges

What you should and shouldn’t include in your Financial Statement, and what you should look for in the other sides’

How to assess options for consensual resolution: learn how to determine what your client really wants and needs; participate in a simulated negotiation

Tactics for drafting Minutes of Settlement

What needs to be done when your matter doesn’t settle, including mastering the case conference

Successful strategies in motion advocacy: how to give the Court what it needs

How to effectively structure your written and oral submissions

Best practices for dealing with experts. Using your own and strategies for challenging the other side’s

Critical tips for drafting separation agreements

Practice management techniques for avoiding issues after you wrap up the file

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.