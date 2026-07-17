Does 50/50 Parenting Mean No Child Support In Ontario?

A question I frequently receive from clients who are going through a separation is:

“If we share parenting time 50/50, does that mean that no one pays child support?”

The short answer is no. In Ontario, a shared parenting arrangement can change how child support is calculated, and, in most cases, child support will still be payable following an analysis of the child or children’s needs.

Below, I outline how child support is calculated when parents share parenting time following a separation, the misconceptions that frequently arise, and the practical factors that influence outcomes.

How Child Support Works in Shared Parenting

Child support in Ontario is governed by the Federal Child Support Guidelines for parents who are married and are seeking a divorce, and the Provincial Child Support Guidelines for parents who are not married or are married but not seeking a divorce. The guidelines differ in governing legislation, and some terminology, for example. Nevertheless, both sets of Guidelines mirror one another with respect to how child support should be determined among parents in a shared parenting arrangement.

When a child spends at least 40% of their time in each parent’s care, the arrangement is considered to be “shared” parenting time. In practical terms, the 40% threshold generally applies when a child spends about 146 days per year with each parent, or about 12–13 days per month.

Once that threshold is met, the calculation for determining the amount of child support payable each month under the Child Support Guidelines moves away from the standard table amount approach under Section 3 of the Guidelines and into Section 9 of the Guidelines. Section 9 considers the following three factors:

Each parent’s table amount of child support based on their income and the number of children;

The increased costs of maintaining two households for the child(ren); and

The financial circumstances, needs, and means of both parents and the child(ren).

This framework reflects a key principle: children should continue to benefit from the financial resources of both parents after separation.

How is Child Support Calculated in a 50/50 Arrangement?

As noted above, a common misconception is that equal (or close to equal) parenting time means that each parent simply pays their own expenses, and no child support is exchanged. That is not how the law works. Parties or their counsel should determine the table amount each parent will pay to the other. The table amount is calculated in accordance with each parent’s annual income, the number of children, and the province in which they reside.

Example: Two working parents, with three children, residing in Ontario

Parent 1’s child support obligation: $1,984 a month - Parent 2’s child support obligation: $1,003 a month = the net difference is $981 a month.

It is also important to note that the Court may adjust the amount each parent pays for child support to reflect the broader financial circumstances and ensure the child(ren) experience a reasonably comparable standard of living in both homes.

Common Misunderstandings between Parents in a 50/50 Arrangement

“We agreed that there would be no child support.” Child support is the right of the child, not the parents. Courts may disregard agreements that fail to adequately address child support, and this can result in significant retroactive arrears, sometimes dating back to the separation or when the agreement was signed.

“Support is automatically reduced by half.” There is no simple discount tied to parenting time. Once the 40% threshold is met, a different framework applies, not a proportional reduction.

“Time alone determines support.” Parenting time matters, but so do income levels, the number of children, household expenses, and the child(ren)’s overall needs.

Practical Factors That Influence Outcomes

Parents often assume that reaching the 40% threshold will significantly reduce or even eliminate child support, but the financial outcome is frequently different. This often leads to tension, renegotiation, or even litigation when expectations do not align with the Child Support Guidelines.

In many cases, focusing too narrowly on 50/50 parenting can distract from the more important question: what arrangement works for the child or children, and is it financially sustainable for both households?

Courts consider the real implications of income differences and the increased costs of maintaining two homes, as explicitly recognized in Section 9 of the Child Support Guidelines. The larger the income gap, the more likely that child support will be owed. Courts also consider the fact that each parent must purchase their own items for the child or children (toys, books, games, hygiene items, etc.), clothing for each child, and facilitate transportation.

In addition to table child support, parents are also often responsible for special and extraordinary expenses. Special expenses, such as childcare, medical/dental expenses, and extracurricular activities, are typically shared in proportion to income, regardless of any parenting time arrangements, and must be paid in addition to any table support amount(s).

Key Takeaways

A 50/50 parenting schedule does not eliminate child support; it changes how support is calculated. To avoid disputes and manage expectations, parents are cautioned:

Do not assume equal parenting time will reduce or eliminate child support obligations;

Income differences are the primary driver of support outcomes;

Additional costs for special and extraordinary expenses are typically not related to parenting time; and

Address child support expectations early to avoid costly disputes.

Each child has the right to be cared for physically, emotionally, and financially. Child support is not something parents can opt out of. While shared parenting is often a positive, child-focused outcome, it is essential to approach support obligations with a clear understanding of how the law applies in practice.