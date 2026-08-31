Should You Name Your Children As Joint Executors? (Video)

When children have strained relationships, appointing them as joint executors can create significant challenges in estate administration. Understanding the implications of executor selection and exploring alternative approaches can help prevent family conflicts and ensure your estate is managed efficiently according to your wishes.

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Choosing the right executor is an important part of estate planning. If your children have a strained relationship, appointing them jointly could lead to delays, disagreements, or even estate litigation.

Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, shares what to consider when selecting an executor for your will.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.