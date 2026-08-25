Estate Planning For Young Families In Ontario: Wills, Guardians And Trusts (Video)

Estate planning for young families in Ontario is about more than deciding what happens after you die. It can also protect your children, finances and personal care during your lifetime.

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Estate planning for young families in Ontario is about more than deciding what happens after you die. It can also protect your children, finances and personal care during your lifetime.

Ontario wills and estates lawyer Ishita Chopra discusses common beneficiary designation and asset-planning mistakes, including gifts to minors, and why clear instructions are essential when preparing a will.

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