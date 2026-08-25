Estate Disputes In Ontario: Key Causes And Prevention Tips

Estate litigation in Ontario arises from various disputes surrounding wills, trusts, and the administration of deceased persons' estates. Understanding the common causes of these legal conflicts can help families and executors navigate the complexities of estate management and potentially avoid costly court battles. This content explores the key factors that trigger estate disputes in Ontario's legal system.

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What causes estate litigation in Ontario?

Ontario wills and estates lawyer Ishita Chopra examines common estate disputes, including contested wills, testamentary capacity, undue influence, trust disputes, executor misconduct, and dependant support claims. She also covers practical estate-planning measures that may reduce conflict, protect beneficiaries, and preserve family relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.