Ontario Business Valuation In Divorce: A Practical Guide For Business Owners

For many business owners, the company is their largest asset. In an Ontario divorce, the business itself is usually not divided between spouses, but its value can have a major impact on the equalization payment that one spouse may owe the other.

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For many business owners, the company is their largest asset. In an Ontario divorce, the business itself is usually not divided between spouses, but its value can have a major impact on the equalization payment that one spouse may owe the other. Understanding how the rules work and how courts assess business value can materially affect settlement decisions, liquidity planning, and business continuity.

The Key Ontario Family Law Rules

The Family Law Act is the Starting Point

In Ontario, property division for married spouses is governed primarily by the Family Law Act (FLA). The legislation creates a system of equalization of net family property (NFP) rather than a direct division of assets. Each spouse calculates the growth in their net worth during the marriage, and the spouse with the higher NFP generally pays one-half of the difference to the other spouse.

Key Provisions Business Owners Should Know

Section 4 – Net Family Property

Section 4 defines Net Family Property and establishes the framework for valuing assets and debts as of the valuation date (typically the date of separation). A privately owned business interest is considered property and is generally included in this calculation at its fair market value.

Section 4(2) – Excluded Property

Certain assets received during marriage may be excluded from NFP, including:

Gifts from third parties

Inheritances

Certain insurance proceeds

Certain personal injury awards

Property specifically excluded by domestic contract (such as a marriage contract or prenup)

However, exclusions generally must be traceable and properly documented.

Section 5 – Equalization

Section 5 establishes the equalization regime. The spouse with the lower NFP is generally entitled to one-half of the difference between the spouses' NFPs. A business owner's company value can therefore significantly increase the equalization obligation, even if the spouse never worked in the business.

Section 5(6) – Unequal Equalization in Exceptional Cases

Ontario courts can depart from the standard equalization result if doing so would be "unconscionable." This is a very high threshold, applied only in exceptional circumstances. For reference, Serra v. Serra, 2009 ONCA 105 is one of the leading Ontario cases on unequal equalization in exceptional circumstances. More on this below.

How Ontario Courts Value Private Businesses

Fair Market Value Is the Standard

Ontario courts generally value a private business at its fair market value (FMV) on the valuation date. FMV is commonly understood as the price a willing buyer would pay a willing seller in an arm's-length transaction in which neither party is compelled to act and both have access to relevant information.

Courts Rely Heavily on Expert Evidence

Business valuation disputes are typically resolved through evidence from:

Chartered Business Valuators (CBVs)

Forensic accountants

Tax specialists (where required)

Judges rarely perform independent valuations. Instead, they compare competing expert opinions and determine which methodology and assumptions are more persuasive.

Common Valuation Approaches

For private, non-agricultural businesses, experts commonly use:

Income-Based Approach

Often used for profitable operating businesses. This method estimates value based on expected future earnings or cash flow. It is frequently applied to professional practices, service businesses, manufacturing companies, and closely held corporations.

Market-Based Approach

Use comparable transactions involving similar businesses. This approach can be challenging because reliable transaction data for private companies is often limited.

Asset-Based Approach

Most relevant where value is tied primarily to assets rather than earnings. Examples include holding companies, real estate-heavy businesses, and certain investment corporations.

Common Legal and Valuation Issues

Income Normalization

One of the most contentious issues is determining the company's true earning capacity.

Valuators often adjust earnings to remove:

One-time expenses

Personal expenses paid through the business

Non-recurring gains or losses

Above-market or below-market compensation

The goal is to estimate the economic earnings that a hypothetical purchaser would expect. Small changes in normalized earnings can materially affect business value.

Retained Earnings

Retained earnings frequently become a battleground in family law disputes.

The key question is whether retained earnings genuinely belong in the business for operational purposes or represent income that could reasonably have been distributed to the shareholder. Courts often examine:

Working capital requirements

Expansion plans

Corporate debt obligations

Historical dividend practices

Retained earnings may influence both business valuation and support calculations, creating the risk of arguments about "double counting." Courts, therefore, look beyond accounting figures and focus on economic reality.

Minority Discounts

Where a spouse owns less than a controlling interest, experts may debate whether a minority discount should reduce value.

The issue is highly fact-specific. Courts examine:

Shareholder rights

Ability to influence management

Restrictions on share transfers

Whether a real-world purchaser would pay less because of a lack of control

Ontario courts do not automatically apply minority discounts merely because a shareholder owns less than 50%. The actual characteristics of the interest matter.

Marketability Discounts

Many private company shares cannot be readily sold.

Experts sometimes argue for a discount to reflect illiquidity and the absence of a public market. Whether such a discount applies depends on the evidence and the nature of the company.

Goodwill

Business goodwill can represent a substantial component of value.

Courts distinguish between:

Enterprise goodwill (attached to the business itself)

Personal goodwill (closely tied to the owner)

This distinction is particularly important in professional and service businesses where revenue may be heavily dependent on the owner's personal reputation and relationships.

Post-Separation Changes in Value

Business owners are often surprised to learn that equalization normally uses the value at the separation date, even if the company later rises or falls substantially in value. However, extraordinary circumstances may justify relief.

Leading Ontario Cases

Serra v. Serra, 2009 ONCA 105

This is one of the most cited Ontario family property cases involving business value.

The husband owned a textile business worth approximately $9.5–$11.25 million at separation. By trial, the business had suffered a dramatic decline due to market forces. The Ontario Court of Appeal held that an extraordinary, market-driven post-separation collapse in value could be considered when assessing whether normal equalization would be unconscionable under section 5(6) of the FLA. The equalization payment was significantly reduced.

Practical lesson: Business owners facing significant post-separation economic losses should not assume that valuation-date figures are always immune from challenge.

Ward v. Ward, 2012 ONCA 462

This case is better understood as an unequal equalization case under section 5(6) of the Family Law Act, rather than a business valuation case. Shortly before separation, the wife used a substantial gift from her father to pay down debt on the matrimonial home. The Court of Appeal upheld an unequal division of net family property, finding that allowing the husband to benefit from the timing and use of the wife's excluded gift would meet the high threshold for unconscionability.

Practical lesson: Section 5(6) relief remains exceptional, but courts may intervene where strict equalization would produce a result that shocks the conscience of the court, particularly where one spouse would otherwise receive a windfall from the other's excluded property.

What Business Owners Should Do Now

Obtain an independent business valuation early. A qualified CBV can identify risks, explain value drivers, and help avoid unrealistic settlement positions. Maintain clean financial records. Separate personal and corporate expenses and keep accurate documentation for shareholder loans, bonuses, and dividends. Document the business rationale for retained earnings. Growth plans, capital expenditures, debt obligations, and working capital needs should be supported by written records. Preserve evidence of excluded property. If business capital originated from an inheritance, gift, or other potentially excluded source, maintain a clear tracing record. Review shareholder agreements and corporate structure. Transfer restrictions, buy-sell provisions, and valuation clauses can significantly affect value and litigation risk. Consider a marriage contract or domestic agreement. Properly drafted agreements can reduce uncertainty and provide greater protection for business assets before disputes arise.

For most business owners, the biggest mistake is treating valuation as an accounting exercise. In reality, business valuation in an Ontario divorce is a strategic legal and financial issue that affects liquidity, borrowing capacity, ownership control, and long-term enterprise value. Early planning and credible expert advice are often the most effective ways to reduce risk and preserve the business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.