Estate Planning Mistakes That Could Cost Your Family (Video)

Small drafting errors can create major estate-planning problems, including unnecessary tax, probate delays, and disputes among beneficiaries.

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Small drafting errors can create major estate-planning problems, including unnecessary tax, probate delays, and disputes among beneficiaries.

Ontario wills and estates lawyer Ishita Chopra examines common mistakes involving RRSP, TFSA, and life insurance beneficiary designations, survivorship clauses, jointly owned and corporate assets, percentage-based gifts, and inheritances for minors. She also explains when a formal trust may be required and why precise instructions matter when preparing a will.

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