Understanding Probate In British Columbia: What You Need To Know

What Is Probate in BC and When Is It Required?

When a loved one passes away, navigating the administrative and legal steps that follow can feel overwhelming. One term that often comes up in this process is probate. But what exactly does it mean, and when is it required? Understanding what probate is and when it's required can save time and money, reduce stress, and help avoid unnecessary disputes for families and executors.

What Is Probate?

Probate is the legal process through which the court validates a deceased person's will. It is the 1st step in the process of administering a deceased's estate and confirms that the named executor authority to do so. Once granted, the executor can collect assets, pay debts, and distribute property according to the will.

Probate serves several key purposes:

Authenticity of the Will: Probate confirms that the will is legally binding.

Probate confirms that the will is legally binding. Confirming Executor Authority: A Grant of Probate gives the executor legal authority to manage the estate.

A Grant of Probate gives the executor legal authority to manage the estate. Legal Authority for Third Parties: Banks, investment firms, pension providers, and land registries often require a Grant of Probate before releasing funds or dealing with the deceased's bank accounts.

When Is Probate Required in BC?

As a general rule, probate is required when the value of an estate exceeds $25,000, as determined by the Probate Fee Act [SBC 1999] ("Probate Threshold"):

The Estate Includes Real Estate

If the deceased owned real property solely in their name, probate is necessary to transfer title to the ultimate beneficiaries or to the executor in order to sell the property from the Estate. Jointly held assets, such as properties owned in joint tenancy, however pass outside of the estate to the surviving joint tenant(s) and generally do not attract probate fees.

The Estate Holds Significant Assets

Financial institutions often require a Grant of Probate before releasing funds from larger bank accounts or investment portfolios which exceed the Probate ThresholdSmall or simple estates may sometimes avoid probate if they fall under the Probate Threshold or if designated beneficiaries have been assigned by the deceased to these accounts prior to their death.

Third Parties Require Legal Proof

Banks, pension providers, insurance companies, and government bodies (such as the Canada Revenue Agency) often require a Grant of Probate as proof that the executor has legal authority to act.

Disputes or Potential Claims Against the Estate

If beneficiaries disagree about the will, or if someone intends to challenge it or make a claim against the estate, probate provides a structured legal process and timeline within which to resolve these disputes.

How Probate Works

The probate process in BC typically involves these steps:

1. Locate and review the will

One of the executor's primary responsibilities is to find the deceased's most recent and valid original will to carefully review the specific instructions it contains.

2. Notifying beneficiaries and other parties as required by law

An executor has a fiduciary responsibility to notify beneficiaries, intestate heirs (if applicable), and other parties entitled to notice of the deceased's death and any potential gifts due to them in accordance with the will. Notice will also be provided that that he or she will be applying for a Grant of Probate.

3. Gathering information about the estate's assets and debts

A vital phase of probate is the systematic identification of everything the deceased owned, from real estate and bank accounts to investments and personal effects. This detailed record establishes the estate's gross value, a figure required by the court to settle debts, calculate taxes, and ensure a fair distribution to beneficiaries. For complex or high-value items, it is often necessary to hire professional appraisers to determine an accurate "date-of-death" value. By maintaining precise and organized documentation, the executor creates a reliable roadmap that ensures the estate is managed and eventually distributed exactly as the will intends.

4. Filing the probate application with the BC Supreme Court

A formal application is submitted to the BC Supreme Court, including the original will, affidavits, and any supporting documentation. The probate application process generally takes between 4-6 months.

5. Paying court fees based on the value of the estate

BC probate fees are based on the value of the estate and must be paid before the court will issue the Grant of Probate.

Probate fees are determined by a tiered system established in the Probate Fee Act, which calculates costs based on the estate's gross value at the time of death. Under this structure, there is no charge for the first $25,000 of the estate. For values between $25,001 and $50,000, a fee of $6 per $1,000 is applied, and any amount exceeding $50,000 is charged at a rate of $14 per $1,000.

For a quick and simple estimate, you can roughly calculate the total cost by multiplying the estate's gross value by 1.4%.

6. Managing and safeguarding estate assets until they are distributed

A key responsibility of the executor is to protect estate property, maintain insurance, manage investments, and ensure all assets remain secure until the time comes to finally distribute them to the beneficiaries. Failing to do so can result in personal liability by the executor.

Probate can be straightforward for smaller or uncontested estates but can become more complex when disputes arise or when the deceased held real property in multiple jurisdictions.

Common Misconceptions About Probate

"All estates must go through probate."

False. Small estates or assets with named beneficiaries may avoid probate entirely.

False. Small estates or assets with named beneficiaries may avoid probate entirely. "Probate is a tax."

Probate fees are court administration fees, not tax.

Probate fees are court administration fees, not tax. "Probate prevents disputes."

Probate formalizes the executor's authority but does not stop a wills challenge or a wills variation claim.

How Legal Advice Can Help

Probate can be straightforward but requires a specific legal process to be followed before a grant can be obtained. It is important to note that even minor errors in forms or notices can cause a delay in receiving the grant and ultimate distribution to beneficiaries. . A Probate lawyer can help: