Misuse Of Power Of Attorney In British Columbia: Signs, Legal Duties, And What To Do

A Power of Attorney allows someone you trust to manage your financial and legal affairs when you cannot do so yourself.

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A Power of Attorney (POA) allows someone you trust to manage your financial and legal affairs if you cannot do so yourself. When properly used, it is a cornerstone of effective estate planning. When misused, it can result in serious financial loss, court intervention, and lasting harm to families and relationships more broadly.

At Watson Goepel LLP, we regularly assist clients with Power of Attorney disputes, estate litigation, and elder financial abuse matters. Many cases are discovered far later than they should have been. This article explains what Power of Attorney misuse can look like, how it happens, and what legal options may be available.

What Authority Does a Power of Attorney Give?

In British Columbia, a Power of Attorney can be used to authorize an attorney (the person acting) to manage property and financial affairs, such as banking, paying expenses, managing investments, or selling real estate. It does not permit decisions about health care or personal care—those are handled through a Representation Agreement.

Just as importantly, an attorney does not have unlimited freedom. Under BC law, they must act honestly, in good faith, and in the grantor’s best interests. This fiduciary duty includes keeping proper records, avoiding conflicts of interest, and preserving the grantor’s assets.

What Is Misuse of a Power of Attorney?

Misuse of a Power of Attorney occurs when an attorney acts outside their legal authority or uses the role for personal benefit instead of the grantor’s interests.

This does not require outright theft. It can include self‑dealing, poor record‑keeping, or decisions that favour the attorney or others at the grantor’s expense.

Courts in British Columbia routinely see cases involving unexplained withdrawals, questionable transfers of property, excessive “compensation,” and refusals to provide an accounting. Even actions taken with purported good intentions may still amount to misuse if fiduciary duties are breached.

Why Power of Attorney Abuse Often Goes Undetected

Unlike fraud by strangers, POA abuse usually involves family members or close acquaintances. That trust, combined with declining health, isolation, international distances, or family deference, often delays scrutiny.

Financial institutions may not intervene without a complaint, and other family members may assume everything is being responsibly managed. By the time concerns surface, recovering assets can be significantly more difficult.

Warning Signs of Power of Attorney Abuse

While no single red flag proves misuse, patterns often emerge. These include unexpected and repetitive financial changes, missing documentation, inconsistent explanations, property transactions that do not align with past intentions, or a growing lack of transparency.

When concerns arise, early legal advice matters. Delay can limit both oversight and recovery options.

Legal Duties of an Attorney in British Columbia

Under BC’s Power of Attorney Act, an attorney must act honestly and in good faith, keep accurate records, avoid conflicts of interest, and follow the scope of authority set out in the POA document.

Failure to meet these obligations can result in court‑ordered accountings, removal as attorney, repayment of losses, or personal liability, depending on the circumstances.

What Legal Options Exist If Misuse Is Suspected?

The appropriate response depends on timing and evidence, but may include demanding a formal accounting, applying to court to suspend or remove the attorney, seeking recovery of misappropriated funds, or involving the Public Guardian and Trustee.

Preventing Power of Attorney Abuse

Careful selection of an attorney, well‑drafted limitations, and periodic review can reduce risk. A Power of Attorney should not be treated as a simple form—it is a legal instrument with lasting financial consequences.

When Should You Speak With a Lawyer?

Legal advice should be sought if you suspect misuse, are being asked to act as an attorney, are involved in a family dispute over finances, or are preparing a Power of Attorney and want it properly drafted.

Addressing concerns early can prevent escalation and protect both assets and relationships.

Final Thoughts

A Power of Attorney is built on trust, but under British Columbia law, trust must be matched by accountability. Understanding the risks of misuse, the warning signs, and the legal duties involved helps protect individuals, families, and legacies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.