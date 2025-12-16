ARTICLE
16 December 2025

How New Assets Are Handled In Your Will (Video)

Find out how updating your will works in Ontario and why adding every new home, investment account, or unexpected inheritance isn't required. Ontario wills and estates lawyer Ishita Chopra explains the function of a residuary clause, which acts as a catch-all for any assets not named directly in your will.

Ishita also highlights why periodic reviews are still essential. Major life events, such as marriage, separation, or divorce, can shift priorities and call for adjustments. Revisiting your estate plan every three to five years helps keep your wishes current and aligned with your circumstances.

Ishita Chopra is a wills and estates lawyer with Devry Smith Frank LLP. She is passionate about estate planning, administration, guardianship and capacity related litigation. She is compassionate and takes time to understand each client's individual needs to provide strategic advice in protecting their legacies.

Ishita prepares Wills, Powers of Attorney and Trusts. She regularly assists estate trustees, guiding them through the estate administration process, obtaining a certificate of appointment of estate trustee and advising on various estate administration issues, including assessment and distribution of the estate assets, estate accounting and executor's compensation.

