Will vs Power Of Attorney In Ontario: Why You Need Both (Video)

Ontario wills and estates lawyer Ishita Chopra explains why a will and a power of attorney are both necessary parts of an Ontario estate plan and why each serves a distinct purpose. Ishita also clarifies that even a spouse cannot act on your behalf without a valid power of attorney and explains how having one in place can help avoid costly court applications for guardianship.

Ishita Chopra is a wills and estates lawyer with Devry Smith Frank LLP. She is passionate about estate planning, administration, guardianship and capacity-related litigation. She is compassionate and takes time to understand each client's individual needs to provide strategic advice in protecting their legacies.

Ishita prepares Wills, Powers of Attorney and Trusts. She regularly assists estate trustees, guiding them through the estate administration process, obtaining a certificate of appointment of estate trustee and advising on various estate administration issues, including assessment and distribution of the estate assets, estate accounting and executor's compensation.

