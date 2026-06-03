CTV Interview: Grey Divorce In Canada: Why More Couples Are Separating Later In Life (Video)

Grey divorce—separation later in life—is a growing trend that brings unique legal and financial challenges. In this CTV Your Morning interview, Laurence Klass and Shashika Stanislaus provide expert legal advice on navigating divorce after 50, including how to protect retirement savings, divide assets, and avoid costly mistakes. Whether you’re planning ahead or currently facing a late-life separation, understanding your legal rights and financial options is essential for long-term stability.

After decades of marriage, more Canadian couples are making the difficult decision to separate later in life, a trend commonly known as “grey divorce.” Typically involving couples over the age of 50, grey divorce has become increasingly common as social attitudes evolve, people live longer, and financial independence grows.(Statistics Canada and the Vanier Institute of the Family)

Grey divorce often differs from other separations because couples are usually closer to retirement and have accumulated significant shared assets over decades of marriage. Decisions made during separation can have a major impact on long-term financial stability.

In our recent CTV News Vancouver interview, Partners Laurence Klass and Shashika Stanislaus discussed the growing trend of grey divorce in British Columbia and what it means for couples separating later in life.

The interview highlights how these cases are often more complex than traditional divorces, largely because couples are typically closer to retirement and have built significantly shared financial assets over many years. As a result, issues such as pension division, retirement income planning, and spousal support have become central to the separation process.

Key Takeaways

Grey divorce refers to divorce or separation after age 50

The trend is increasing across Canada

Retirement savings and spousal support are often major issues

Later-life separation can significantly affect long-term finances

Learn more about separation and family law at Watson Goepel Family Law Services.