Zachary Murphy-Rogers Presented For Genus Capital Management Clients On Dementia, Diminished Capacity & Family Planning

On May 21, 2026, Clark Wilson LLP partnered with Genus Capital Management to present Dementia, Diminished Capacity & Family Planning, an educational webinar exploring the legal and practical considerations surrounding incapacity planning, dementia, and family preparedness.

Presented by Zachary Murphy-Rogers alongside Darryl Brown of Genus Capital Management, the session received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, who praised the practical guidance, clear explanations, and accessible discussion of complex legal issues.

Attendees also highlighted the value of the interactive Q&A discussion and practical insights shared throughout the session.

Thank you to Genus Capital Management and Darryl Brown for collaborating on this educational session, and to everyone who attended and contributed thoughtful questions and feedback.

Watch the webinar on demand: https://bit.ly/3Rt38Ic