You Won Your Case, Now What? Mechanisms To Enforce Your Judgment

In litigation, it is often assumed that once a court has issued its final decision, commonly referred to as a judgment, the matter is fully resolved, bringing an end to what is typically a lengthy, costly, and stressful process.

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In litigation, it is often assumed that once a court has issued its final decision, commonly referred to as a judgment, the matter is fully resolved, bringing an end to what is typically a lengthy, costly, and stressful process. In reality, however, obtaining a judgment often marks the beginning of a new challenge, enforcing that judgment and recovering what is owed.

To understand how this process works, it is helpful to clarify two key terms:

A creditor is the successful party, the person or business owed money under the judgment;

A debtor is the party ordered to pay.

Obtaining a judgment does not guarantee payment. Debtors may refuse to pay or may simply lack the means to do so, despite being legally required to comply. Recognizing this, Ontario’s legal system provides several tools to assist creditors in enforcing a judgment.

This article outlines three of the most commonly used mechanisms for enforcement:

Judgment Debtor Examinations;

Writs of Seizure and Sale; and

Sheriff enforcement processes.

1. Judgment Debtor Examination – Determining What Can Be Collected

Before taking steps to enforce a judgment, a fundamental question must be answered: Does the debtor actually have assets worth pursuing?

A Judgment Debtor Examination (“JDE”), authorized under Rule 60.18 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, allows a creditor to question the debtor under oath about their financial circumstances.

This may include questions about their:

income and employment;

bank accounts;

ownership of real estate; and

other assets and liabilities.

A JDE is often the most strategic first step in the enforcement process. Without this information, a creditor risks spending time and money pursuing enforcement remedies that may ultimately be ineffective.

In practice, a JDE can uncover previously unknown assets, identify sources of income (which may support garnishment), and help the creditor assess whether further enforcement is worthwhile.

Just as importantly, it may reveal when enforcement is not practical, allowing the creditor to make an informed, cost-effective decision about how to proceed.

2. Writ of Seizure and Sale: Enforcing Against Property

Once a creditor has information about the debtor’s assets, one of the most effective enforcement tools is a Writ of Seizure and Sale.

Under Rule 60.07 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, a creditor may issue a writ and file it with the sheriff in any jurisdiction where the debtor owns property.

The writ is governed by the Execution Act, which provides that once filed with the sheriff, it binds the debtor’s eligible property and permits seizure and sale to satisfy the judgment.

There are two primary forms of eligible property:

a. Personal Property

A writ may authorize the seizure and sale of personal assets, such as:

vehicles;

equipment; or

other valuable items.

These assets can be sold, typically through a sheriff’s sale, with proceeds applied toward the judgment debt.

b. Land (Real Property)

A writ can alternatively be filed against land, which has unique and important strategic consequences:

it encumbers title, similar to a lien; and

it can prevent the debtor from selling or refinancing the property without addressing the debt.

If payment is not made, the creditor may direct the sheriff to proceed with the sale of the land, subject to statutory requirements under the Execution Act.

3. Sheriff Enforcement: Turning Judgment into Recovery

A writ alone does not result in payment; it must be actively enforced.

Once a writ has been issued, the creditor may provide direction to the sheriff to take enforcement steps. The sheriff is then responsible for:

locating and seizing eligible assets; and

arranging for their sale, with proceeds applied to the judgment.

In the case of real property, the sheriff must follow strict procedural safeguards under the Execution Act, including notice requirements and timelines, to ensure fairness in the sale process.

Practical Implications

It is important to understand that while writs are powerful enforcement tools, they are not a guaranteed path to recovery either. Their effectiveness is constrained by established priority regimes under legislation, including, but not limited to, the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and the Personal Property Security Act.

Accordingly, obtaining a judgment and issuing a writ of seizure and sale does not ensure payment. Other creditors, particularly secured creditors, may rank ahead in priority and are entitled to be paid first from the available assets. In many cases, this may leave little or no equity available to satisfy a non-secured creditor’s claim in full.

In practical terms, this means that recovery may be delayed, limited, or entirely unavailable depending on the debtor’s financial position and the nature of prior encumbrances. In other words, a creditor can recover only what remains after all higher-priority claims have been satisfied.

In light of the discussion above, obtaining a judgment is only part of the process. The real challenge can lie in converting that judgment into actual recovery. Taking proactive steps, including investigating a debtor’s assets prior to initiating an action and using enforcement tools thoughtfully, can significantly improve the likelihood of success.

Engaging legal counsel early on can help ensure that enforcement efforts are both effective and proportionate, avoiding unnecessary delay, cost, and uncertainty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.