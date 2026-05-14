Jordan Assaraf: How Class Actions Help Hold Corporations Accountable (Video)

When dangerous products cause widespread harm, individual legal action against massive corporations becomes prohibitively expensive and impractical. Class actions and mass torts provide a powerful alternative, allowing everyday people to pool their resources and legal strength to hold companies accountable for negligence and force meaningful change. Learn how these collective legal mechanisms work and why they offer accessible justice for those who cannot afford lengthy court battles.

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.

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When a dangerous product causes widespread harm, taking on a massive corporation alone is simply too costly. Associate Personal Injury Lawyer Jordan Assaraf explains how class actions and mass torts give everyday people the strength in numbers needed to hold companies accountable and force real change.

In this video, Jordan breaks down the mechanics of class actions at Gluckstein Lawyers. Jordan also clears up common misconceptions about class action payouts. While these cases might not always fully compensate every individual for their specific suffering, they offer a massive benefit for people who do not want to go to court. A class action allows you to step back, let our legal team do the heavy lifting, and easily collect compensation by filling out a simple claim form when the case concludes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.