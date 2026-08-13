Alberta Court Confirms Debt Acknowledgements In Financial Statements Can Revive Claims

The Alberta Court of King's Bench has ruled that a corporation's audited financial statements can constitute written acknowledgement of debt under Alberta's Limitations Act...

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Introduction

In Kasten Energy Inc v Whitemud Resources Inc. 1, the Alberta Court of King’s Bench (the “Court”) confirmed that a corporation’s audited financial statements may constitute a written acknowledgement of debt under Alberta’s Limitations Act. 2 The decision highlights that routine financial reporting can have significant legal consequences, including extending the time available to enforce a debt. The Court also confirmed that, in the circumstances, a lender’s assignment of a debt was valid despite the borrower’s objections.

Background

Kasten Energy Inc. (“Kasten“) advanced more than $1 million to Whitemud Resources Inc. (“Whitemud“) under a loan agreement that matured on January 16, 2014. When Whitemud failed to repay the loan at maturity, it was in default.3

Despite the default, Whitemud continued to record the debt in its audited financial statements for several years and reported that the lenders had agreed to extend the maturity date.4

Kasten commenced an action in January 2023 seeking repayment of the outstanding debt.5

The primary issue before the Court was whether the claim had been commenced within the applicable limitation period under Alberta’s Limitations Act. More specifically, the Court considered whether Whitemud’s audited financial statements amounted to written acknowledgements of the debt that restarted the running of the limitation period.6

Audited financial statements can reset the limitation clock

The Court first confirmed that the limitation period began running when the loan matured and was not repaid. Justice Feasby rejected Kasten’s argument that ongoing discussions and continued recognition of the debt meant there was no need to commence an action. The claim arose when Whitemud failed to repay the loan on its maturity date in January 2014.7

However, that finding did not end the analysis. The Court concluded that Whitemud repeatedly acknowledged the debt after default through its audited financial statements.8

The Court reviewed a series of Whitemud’s annual audited financial statements that identified the debt, disclosed the amount outstanding, and confirmed that the loan had not been repaid. Several of those statements also recorded extensions to the loan’s maturity date.9

Relying on previous authorities, Justice Feasby held that a corporation may acknowledge a debt through audited financial statements where the debt is clearly identified and the statements are signed by authorized representatives of the corporation. The Court found that Whitemud’s financial statements met those requirements.10

Importantly, the first acknowledgement occurred within two years of the original maturity date, and Whitemud continued to acknowledge the debt in subsequent years. Because fewer than two years elapsed between acknowledgements, the limitation period was repeatedly reset before it could expire.11

The final relevant acknowledgement appeared in Whitemud’s 2021 audited financial statements, and the debt was again referenced in the company’s 2022 interim financial statements. As a result, Kasten’s action, commenced in January 2023, was brought within the applicable limitation period.12

The Court did not decide whether the maturity-date extensions were valid

Whitemud argued that the various extensions of the loan maturity date were ineffective because they did not comply with the amendment provisions in the loan agreement.13

The Court found it unnecessary to decide that issue. Having concluded that the limitation period had already been preserved through repeated written acknowledgements of the debt, Justice Feasby held that the validity of the maturity-date extensions would not affect the outcome.14

Assignment of the debt was valid

The Court also rejected Whitemud’s challenge to Kasten’s assignment of the debt to its subsidiary, Kasten Resources Inc.15

In doing so, Justice Feasby reviewed the distinction between assigning contractual rights and assigning contractual obligations. While contractual obligations generally cannot be transferred without consent, the right to receive repayment of a debt may ordinarily be assigned.16

The Court interpreted the assignment provisions in the loan agreement and concluded that the assignment was not the type of amendment requiring formal approval from all parties. Although the Court criticized aspects of the agreement’s drafting, it ultimately found that the assignment was valid and that Whitemud had long been aware of it, including through its own financial disclosures.17

Key takeaways

Audited financial statements can affect legal rights.

The Court confirmed that, in some cases, listing a debt in audited financial statements can count as a written acknowledgement of that debt under Alberta’s Limitations Act.

Financial reporting can extend the time to sue

If a company continues to report a debt as owing, those disclosures may restart the limitation period and give the creditor more time to take legal action to recover the debt.

Do not look only at the loan agreement

When deciding whether a claim is out of time, courts may also consider financial statements, company records, and other documents that show the debt was acknowledged.

What a company says in its financial statements matters

Creditors may be able to rely on those statements to defeat a limitations defence. At the same time, borrowers should be aware that repeatedly reporting a debt as outstanding may make it harder to later argue that the claim is too old to be enforced.

Clear contract drafting remains important

Although the lender’s assignment of the debt was upheld in this case, the Court criticized the wording of the assignment provisions. Clear drafting can help avoid disputes and reduce uncertainty if a loan or other contractual right is transferred.

Footnotes

1. 2026 ABKB 212 (“Kasten“).

2. RSA 2000, c L-12.

3. Kasten at paras 8-9, 18, 24.

4. Kasten at paras 24-32.

5. Kasten at para 33.

6. Kasten at paras 18, 22-34.

7. Kasten at paras 14-18.

8. Kasten at paras 22-34.

9. Kasten at paras 24-32.

10. Kasten at paras 22-23.

11. Kasten at paras 24-34.

12. Kasten at paras 32-34.

13. Kasten at para 35.

14. Kasten at para 36.

15. Kasten at paras 37-47.

16. Kasten at para 39.

17. Kasten at paras 40-47.

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