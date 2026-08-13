Getting Hurt On The Ice: What Alberta Law Says About Hockey And Contact Sports Injuries

Every winter, thousands of Albertans lace up for recreational and competitive hockey — and every year, some of them end up seriously hurt because of another player’s actions on the ice. Sorting out whether an injury is simply “part of the game” or something a court would call negligence is rarely straightforward, precisely because sport involves a level of physical risk that ordinary life doesn’t. Anyone who steps onto the ice accepts some chance of getting hurt; the harder legal question is where that acceptance stops.

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Every winter, thousands of Albertans lace up for recreational and competitive hockey — and every year, some of them end up seriously hurt because of another player’s actions on the ice. Sorting out whether an injury is simply “part of the game” or something a court would call negligence is rarely straightforward, precisely because sport involves a level of physical risk that ordinary life doesn’t. Anyone who steps onto the ice accepts some chance of getting hurt; the harder legal question is where that acceptance stops.

Why Sports Cases Use a Different Legal Test

Ordinary negligence claims ask whether a person acted reasonably. Sports injury claims start from the same question but layer on an important wrinkle: players are taken to have consented, at least partly, to the physical demands of the game they chose to play. Courts call this “implied consent” or “assumption of risk,” and it means the bar for proving fault is higher on the ice than it would be on the sidewalk.

Exactly how much higher depends on where the claim is heard, since Canadian appellate courts have not landed on one uniform test.

British Columbia’s approach. In Unruh (Guardian of) v. Webber, 1994 CanLII 3272, the BC Court of Appeal asked what a reasonable competitor, in the defendant’s position, would have done; weighing the speed of the game, the level of body contact, and the pressures of competition. Importantly, a plaintiff doesn’t have to prove the other player meant to injure them.

In Unruh (Guardian of) v. Webber, 1994 CanLII 3272, the BC Court of Appeal asked what a reasonable competitor, in the defendant’s position, would have done; weighing the speed of the game, the level of body contact, and the pressures of competition. Importantly, a plaintiff doesn’t have to prove the other player meant to injure them. The stricter, intent-based approach. Courts in Manitoba and, historically, parts of Ontario and New Brunswick have leaned on the 1965 decision in Agar v. Canning, which treated a deliberate or reckless rule violation not mere carelessness as the threshold for liability.

Alberta hasn’t yet produced a leading appellate decision that picks one of these tests over the other for hockey or similar contact sports. That gap matters: it means a claim brought in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta could be argued either way, with the outcome shaped by which line of out-of-province authority the judge finds more persuasive on the facts at hand. For anyone weighing whether to pursue a claim, this uncertainty is itself a reason to get advice early rather than assume the answer.

When Does “Part of the Game” Cross the Line?

Courts across the country tend to agree on a few underlying principles, even where they differ on the precise test:

Getting hurt by ordinary, unintentional contact during normal play is generally treated as an accepted risk of the sport. Breaking a rule of the game, a penalty, for instance, doesn’t automatically create liability, so long as there was no intent to hurt anyone. Conduct that is reckless, malicious, or has nothing to do with actually playing the game falls outside what any player signs up for, especially in leagues billed as non-contact. The liability waivers that players routinely sign at registration are not a blank cheque for opponents’ misconduct. Courts have repeatedly held that these releases don’t cover deliberate or unprovoked attacks unrelated to the play itself.

The Bottom Line

Sports injury claims are judged differently than everyday negligence claims because players are considered to accept some risk simply by taking the ice.

Canadian provinces don’t all apply the same test, and Alberta has not committed to either the BC or the Manitoba/Ontario approach.

What ultimately matters is whether the conduct was malicious, reckless, or outside the bounds of fair play, not merely whether someone got hurt.

A signed waiver rarely provides complete protection against liability for conduct that falls outside normal gameplay.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I take legal action if another player hurt me during a recreational hockey game in Alberta?

It depends on the circumstances. If the contact happened during ordinary play and wasn’t reckless or malicious, a claim is unlikely to succeed. If the conduct went well beyond what’s expected in your league, you may have grounds for a claim — but this is very fact-dependent, so it’s worth getting a lawyer’s opinion on your specific situation.

I signed a waiver when I joined my league. Does that stop me from suing?

Not automatically. Courts interpret these waivers narrowly and have found they generally don’t shield a defendant from liability for deliberate or malicious conduct that has nothing to do with playing the game.

Does the type of league I played in make a difference?

Yes — significantly. What counts as an acceptable risk in a full-contact league is different from what’s acceptable in a non-contact or recreational league, and courts weigh this context heavily.

What kind of evidence actually helps a sports injury claim?

Medical documentation, any available video of the incident, statements from referees or fellow players, and information about your league’s rules and typical level of physical play are all important pieces of the puzzle.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.