Appellate litigators and judges have turned to Conduct of an Appeal for guidance since its first publication in 1993.

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Appellate litigators and judges have turned to Conduct of an Appeal for guidance since its first publication in 1993. Now in its sixth edition, this authoritative text remains the go-to resource for both novice and seasoned litigators seeking direction on best practices in preparing and presenting appeals.

The text was originally written by former Supreme Court of Canada Justice John Sopinka and Osler partner and litigator Mark Gelowitz. Osler partner David Rankin has been a co-author since the fourth edition. This up-to-date version is the most current textbook available on appellate practice in Canada and is invaluable for lawyers looking to avoid costly errors while gaining a deep understanding of the procedural and jurisdictional aspects of launching and conducting appeals.

In particular, Sopinka, Gelowitz and Rankin on the Conduct of an Appeal, 6th Edition

provides guidance on practices in provincial appellate courts, the Federal Courts and the Supreme Court of Canada

covers civil and criminal appeals

comments on the evolving landscape of appellate powers and jurisdiction

analyzes the most recent criminal and civil decisions, including an examination of recent developments in the standard of review on appeals

includes updated chapters reflecting significant amendments to the procedural rules governing all levels of appellate courts



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