Serving As A Friend Of The Court: My Experience With Pro Bono Ontario’s Court Of Appeal Amicus Program

In the spring of 2025, Pro Bono Ontario relaunched its Court of Appeal amicus program. This program is a wonderful joint initiative between the Court of Appeal for Ontario and Pro Bono Ontario. It is designed to support self-represented litigants with motions before the Court of Appeal.

Historically, the Court of Appeal has scheduled motions for self-represented litigants on Wednesdays. For many years before the pandemic, a roster of volunteer lawyers would support self-represented litigants by acting as duty counsel or as amicus curiae (“friends of the court”) on Wednesday motions court.

With the program's relaunch in 2025, self-represented litigants now have the opportunity to speak with a volunteer lawyer before appearing in court. In some cases, the volunteer lawyer can also appear on behalf of the self-represented litigant and make submissions before the judge.

I started volunteering with the Pro Bono Ontario amicus program in 2025, and it has been a wonderful experience. Volunteers are asked to complete shifts every 3-4 months and get the materials a few days before Wednesday motions court.

As someone who previously clerked at the Court of Appeal, I welcomed the opportunity to return to the court and assist self-represented litigants. For lawyers who participate in this program, it is a great opportunity to get on-your-feet experience in the Court of Appeal and exposure to the judges there. The nature of motions court and acting as duty counsel requires you to think on your feet and be flexible. The lawyers only receive the materials a few days beforehand and may not know that the self-represented litigant wants them to make submissions until about an hour before court starts. It is an exciting and exhilarating experience.

It is also an important initiative that serves the public. At its core, our civil justice system is about resolving disputes for members of the public. For many, civil litigation is abstract, inaccessible, and confusing. When members of the public do not understand how the system operates, there is a significant risk that the justice system will fail in its primary purpose and lose the trust of society.

Programs like the Court of Appeal’s amicus program serve as an excellent way to help increase access to justice. I am honoured to be part of this program and look forward to continuing to serve as a friend of the court for years to come.