Survivor-First Legal Justice With Simona Jellinek (Video)

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Navigating a sexual abuse claim requires a highly specialized, trauma-informed approach. Simona Jellinek, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares her deep expertise in sexual abuse law, a practice area she has exclusively dedicated her career to since 1996.

Simona and her team believe that true justice starts by putting the survivor in complete control. Using a trauma-informed approach, we prioritize your mental health, energy, and well-being above all else. Sometimes the "best legal option" is not the best choice for your personal healing, and our team fully supports you in making the decisions that feel right for your life. We listen, advise, and empower you, treating you as a unique individual rather than just another case file.

Beyond helping individual clients, Simona is a fierce advocate for systemic change. She played a pivotal role in removing the civil limitation period for sexual abuse claims in Ontario. This monumental legislative shift has rippled across Canada, allowing more survivors to seek justice on their own timelines. Whether holding large institutions accountable or guiding a survivor through the most important journey of their life, our focus is always on the person, not the case.