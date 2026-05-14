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14 May 2026

Survivor-First Legal Justice With Simona Jellinek (Video)

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Gluckstein Lawyers

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Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
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Simona Jellinek, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, has exclusively dedicated her career to sexual abuse law since 1996, pioneering a trauma-informed approach that puts survivors in complete control of their legal journey. Her work extends beyond individual cases to systemic advocacy, including her pivotal role in removing the civil limitation period for sexual abuse claims in Ontario. This legislative victory has created a ripple effect across Canada, empowering more survivors to seek justice on their o
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Navigating a sexual abuse claim requires a highly specialized, trauma-informed approach. Simona Jellinek, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares her deep expertise in sexual abuse law, a practice area she has exclusively dedicated her career to since 1996.

Simona and her team believe that true justice starts by putting the survivor in complete control. Using a trauma-informed approach, we prioritize your mental health, energy, and well-being above all else. Sometimes the "best legal option" is not the best choice for your personal healing, and our team fully supports you in making the decisions that feel right for your life. We listen, advise, and empower you, treating you as a unique individual rather than just another case file.

Beyond helping individual clients, Simona is a fierce advocate for systemic change. She played a pivotal role in removing the civil limitation period for sexual abuse claims in Ontario. This monumental legislative shift has rippled across Canada, allowing more survivors to seek justice on their own timelines. Whether holding large institutions accountable or guiding a survivor through the most important journey of their life, our focus is always on the person, not the case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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