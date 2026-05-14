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14 May 2026

Charles Gluckstein: How Gluckstein Lawyers Supports Recovery Beyond The Courtroom (Video)

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Gluckstein Lawyers

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Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
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Gluckstein Lawyers has evolved from a personal injury-focused practice founded in 1962 into a comprehensive legal powerhouse serving clients across Ontario and nationwide. Managing Partner Charles Gluckstein reveals how the firm's unique Full Circle Care philosophy extends beyond courtroom victories to provide ongoing support, dedicated client liaisons, and essential community resources for those facing life-altering crises. With offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Barrie, and Niagara, the firm's expanded expertise
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Charles E. Gluckstein
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When you face a life-altering crisis, you need expert legal advocacy and dedicated support to help you navigate the complex justice system. In this video, Managing Partner Charles Gluckstein explains how Gluckstein Lawyers has grown to become an industry leader in personal injury litigation, standing as fierce advocates for those who need it most.

Founded in 1962 with a primary focus on personal injury, our firm has significantly expanded to offer top-tier representation across multiple practice areas. Today, our highly skilled team includes leading medical malpractice lawyers and dedicated legal experts handling experts handling claims involving sexual abusebirth injuries, and class actions and mass torts.

With offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Barrie, and Niagara, alongside a nationwide network of professionals, we deliver the highest standard of legal expertise to secure the best outcomes for our clients. What truly separates our firm from the competition is our core philosophy of Full Circle Care. We know that resolving a lawsuit is only part of the journey.

We take the heavy burden of litigation off your shoulders so you can focus on healing. Beyond the courtroom, we provide ongoing support, dedicated client liaisons, and essential community resources. You become part of our extended family, and we remain by your side to help you forge a successful path forward. Trust our experienced team to protect your future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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