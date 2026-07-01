Speak Now or Forever Lose the Point: Federal Court of Appeal on Raising Issues Early Before Administrative Decision-Makers

Parties who delay raising important concerns during an administrative process risk weakening those arguments on judicial review.

In Sierra Club Canada Foundation v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change), 2026 FCA 110, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal brought by Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy group, and Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. (“MTI”), an Indigenous group. The FCA affirmed the denial of the applicants' judicial review, holding that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change acted reasonably in concluding that the Crown had met its duty to consult.

This decision provides clarity and practical guidance for participants in administrative processes, particularly on how timing and conduct can affect reasonableness review outcomes.

Case at a glance

Court: Federal Court of Appeal

Citation: Sierra Club Canada Foundation v. Canada (Environment and Climate Change), 2026 FCA 110

Issue: Whether the Minister's decision was reasonable, including whether the Crown had fulfilled its duty to consult and how late-raised concerns affected the reasonableness analysis

Outcome: Appeal dismissed; the Minister’s decision was reasonable

Why it matters: The FCA used the purpose of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act to impose timeliness requirements when raising concerns with the administrator. The FCA also confirmed that raising issues late might impact whether the Minister’s decision can be considered reasonable.

Background on the judicial review application before the Federal Court

This case arose from a challenge to the proposed Bay du Nord offshore oil development project, located off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

MTI and Sierra Club challenged the Minister’s decision to rely on an environmental impact assessment report from the Impact Assessment Agency and the Indigenous consultation process undertaken by the Crown.

MTI and Sierra Club argued two points:

the Minister could not reasonably rely on the report because of alleged gaps in its analysis

the Crown’s consultation and accommodation of MTI were inadequate in the circumstances

The Federal Court rejected both arguments, finding that the Minister had reasonably considered the report and that the Crown met its duty to consult. MTI and Sierra Club then appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal.

Appeal dismissed: FCA finds Minister’s decision reasonable and consultation adequate

Concerns must be raised early enough to be addressed

The FCA’s clearest practical holding is that issues should be raised in a timely way during the administrative process while the decision-maker still has a meaningful opportunity to address them.

MTI and Sierra Club argued that the approval process was deficient because it did not adequately address the effects of marine shipping. However, the issue of marine shipping was only raised in a “single, fleeting moment” during a facilitated discussion between MTI and the project developer, Equinor, one of the respondents.

Although the FCA rejected Equinor’s argument that the Court should use its judicial discretion to dismiss the claim, the Court agreed that raising late-breaking concerns may not trigger unreasonableness on judicial review. It gave two reasons for that conclusion.

the FCA tied its reasoning to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012’s express purpose of identifying and addressing environmental concerns in a timely way.

administrative law generally expects parties to raise important issues when the decision-maker still has a fair opportunity to respond: parties cannot “lay in the weeds, and then pounce on judicial review.”

Although a court has discretion to consider issues on judicial review that arose late before the administrative decision-maker, the late timing of those issues can affect the assessment of reasonableness.

As stated by the FCA, “delay or lack of diligence in raising an issue can signal to the reviewing court that the issue was really not all that important—or at least not important enough to render the decision unreasonable.”

Minister reasonably relied on the Agency’s report

At the outset of its reasons, the FCA noted that Sierra Club and MTI’s submissions appeared to challenge the substance of the Agency’s report, rather than the Minister’s reliance on it.

The FCA agreed with the lower court’s decision that Sierra Club and MTI could only challenge the Minister’s reliance on the report on the basis that it did not qualify as a report under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.

The applicants argued the report was incomplete (and could therefore not be considered a “report” within the meaning of the regulatory scheme) because it did not include an assessment of downstream greenhouse gas emissions after the project became operational.

The FCA dismissed this argument because the Impact Assessment Agency needed only to consider the factors required by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012. The FCA agreed with the Federal Court’s decision that downstream effects exceeded the requirements of the statute as held in its earlier decision, Ethics Advocacy Association v. Canada (National Energy Board), 2014 FCA 245.

The Court also noted that the ultimate destination and use of the oil remained uncertain. On that basis, the Court reasoned that an assessment of downstream greenhouse gas emissions would be too speculative to be required at such an early stage.

The Crown’s consultation with MTI was adequate in the circumstances

The FCA agreed that the Crown’s duty to consult MTI fell at the low end of the spectrum.

The key fact was that the project is located offshore, limiting the potential impacts on MTI. The Court also accepted the Agency’s conclusion that the project was unlikely to affect Atlantic salmon, a species connected to MTI’s Aboriginal fishing rights. Taken together, these considerations supported the Minister’s view that the duty to consult was low.

In light of this, the Minister appropriately considered MTI’s concerns and evaluated them in reaching its decision.

Finally, the FCA held that Indigenous groups do not have a right to veto a project: the Crown must meaningfully consider their concerns and explore possible solutions, but it is not required to reach agreement or achieve their preferred outcome.

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