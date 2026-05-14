Pinta Maguire: Why Experience Matters In Medical Malpractice Lawsuits (Video)

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Starting a medical malpractice lawsuit is often the only way severely injured individuals can access the critical, lifelong care they need when the public system falls short. Pinta Maguire, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, explains the immense complexities of medical negligence litigation and how our dedicated team fights to meaningfully change lives for the better.

Medical malpractice is some of the most difficult and highly technical litigation in the country. Pinta highlights the incredible "bench strength" at Gluckstein Lawyers, emphasizing why specialized medical knowledge and securing the right expert witnesses are crucial to your success. Without an experienced legal team that understands how these intricate cases progress, a claim can easily languish, denying you the results and resources you desperately need.

Beyond the legal fight, we understand that medical negligence cases take a massive emotional toll. Pinta discusses her deeply empathetic approach to client support, focusing on clear communication and the importance of establishing external support networks to prevent re-traumatization. We handle the heavy legal lifting so you can focus on healing and caring for your family.