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14 May 2026

Pinta Maguire: Why Experience Matters In Medical Malpractice Lawsuits (Video)

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Gluckstein Lawyers

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Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
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Medical malpractice litigation represents some of the most complex and technical legal work in the country, requiring specialized knowledge, expert witnesses, and a deeply empathetic approach. Senior Counsel Pinta Maguire explains how Gluckstein Lawyers' dedicated team navigates these intricate cases to secure the lifelong care and resources that severely injured individuals desperately need when the public healthcare system falls short.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
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Pinta Maguire’s articles from Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular:
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Starting a medical malpractice lawsuit is often the only way severely injured individuals can access the critical, lifelong care they need when the public system falls short. Pinta Maguire, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, explains the immense complexities of medical negligence litigation and how our dedicated team fights to meaningfully change lives for the better.

Medical malpractice is some of the most difficult and highly technical litigation in the country. Pinta highlights the incredible "bench strength" at Gluckstein Lawyers, emphasizing why specialized medical knowledge and securing the right expert witnesses are crucial to your success. Without an experienced legal team that understands how these intricate cases progress, a claim can easily languish, denying you the results and resources you desperately need.

Beyond the legal fight, we understand that medical negligence cases take a massive emotional toll. Pinta discusses her deeply empathetic approach to client support, focusing on clear communication and the importance of establishing external support networks to prevent re-traumatization. We handle the heavy legal lifting so you can focus on healing and caring for your family.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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