Funding Opportunities For Startups Available Until June 15th Though AccelerateIP

AccelerateIP offers Canadian startups substantial funding and mentorship to develop intellectual property strategies, with three program streams providing up to $85,000 in combined support for IP development, legal costs...

Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.

For startups building valuable technology, intellectual property (“IP”) can be a critical business asset. The AccelerateIP program offers startups access to mentorship and significant funding support for developing and implementing IP strategies.

AccelerateIP’s Stream 2-1: IP Mentorship provides startups with up to four hours of dedicated one-on-one mentorship focused on IP strategy from a business perspective. The program is designed for companies seeking to integrate IP into their business plans, assess their existing IP approach, or prepare to work with legal counsel. Mentors provide strategic guidance, although they do not provide legal advice. Startups looking to enter into the AccelerateIP pipeline and learn about developing their IP can apply starting June 1st, 2026.

Stream 2-2: IP Strategy provides up to $25,000 toward eligible legal costs related to IP strategy development, subject to a required co-investment contribution of 25% by the startup. Eligible work can include prior art and patentability searches, freedom-to-operate analyses, IP audits, trademark strategy and clearance searches, commercialization strategy support, and related contractual work. Applications are open until June 15th, 2026. Applicants must have either completed a previous tier of AccelerateIP or have an in-house IP expert.

Stream 3: IP Implementation provides up to $60,000 toward eligible legal costs associated with implementing an IP strategy. Covered activities may include filing and prosecuting patent, trademark, industrial design, and copyright applications, as well as certain commercialization-related legal work. Applications are open until June 15th, 2026. Applicants must have either completed a previous tier of AccelerateIP or have an in-house IP expert and an existing IP strategy.

For startups considering patents, trademarks, or otherwise developing their IP, AccelerateIP may present a valuable opportunity to reduce legal costs while strengthening long-term commercialization and growth strategies. Oyen Wiggs’ lawyers are registered legal services providers who can play a key role in your company’s Stream 2-2 and Stream 3 of the AccelerateIP programming focused on IP strategy and implementation.

Click here to apply for AccelerateIP funding or here.

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