24 February 2025

From Idea To Intellectual Property – IP As A Cultural Shield? Protecting Traditional Knowledge And Expression (Podcast)

Traditional cultural expressions and knowledge are invaluable assets to Indigenous communities, yet they often do not align with the protections offered by Western IP systems.
Meika Ellis
In this IPH Limited podcast, From Idea to Intellectual Property, Associate Meika Ellis and host Lisa Leong explore the IP of Indigenous knowledge and cultural expression and the tools that can help protect it while ensuring that Indigenous communities retain control over their heritage. A keen focus is given to the First Nations communities of Canada, through the lens of Meika's own cultural heritage and experience.

Meika Ellis works closely with Indigenous businesses and organizations to create protection for Indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions. Her work includes learning, educating others and participating in projects aimed at strengthening the role of IP in supporting the interests of Indigenous communities in knowledge governance.

From Idea to Intellectual Property, explores a range of intellectual property topics, offering expert insights from IP specialists across the globe. Tune in and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast platform to explore how innovative ideas are transforming into commercial realities that shape our world.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Meika Ellis
