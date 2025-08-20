IP Basics: Trade Secrets (Podcast)

Trade secrets help businesses protect valuable information without making it public - unlike patents. But how do they work, and what legal protections are in place across Europe?

In this latest episode in our IP Basics podcast series, Principal Associate Alexis Augustin, Senior Associate Lucy Singer, and Associate Alessandra Birkendorf, explain what trade secrets are, why they matter, and how businesses in France, Germany, and the UK can protect them.

Listen to the episode

