20 August 2025

IP Basics: Trade Secrets (Podcast)

Trade secrets help businesses protect valuable information without making it public - unlike patents. But how do they work, and what legal protections are in place across Europe?
European Union Intellectual Property
Alexis Augustin,Lucy Singer, and Alessandra Birkendorf
In this latest episode in our IP Basics podcast series, Principal Associate Alexis Augustin, Senior Associate Lucy Singer, and Associate Alessandra Birkendorf, explain what trade secrets are, why they matter, and how businesses in France, Germany, and the UK can protect them.

Listen to the episode

Authors
Alexis Augustin
Lucy Singer
Alessandra Birkendorf
