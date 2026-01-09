CIPO Publishes IP Canada Report 2025

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala’s articles from Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP are most popular:

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) recently published its IP Canada Report 2025. The report highlights recent IP filing trends across patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and plant breeders' rights.

In 2024, 35,374 patent applications were filed with CIPO, representing a 1% decrease relative to 2023. Notably, filings by Canadian residents increased by 5%. Non-resident applicants continued to account for the majority of Canadian patent applications.

Abroad, Canadian applicants filed 20,048 patent applications in 2023 (down 2% from 2022), with the USA, Europe, and China representing the top international destinations for Canadian patent applicants.

CIPO received 68,672 trademark applications in 2024, representing a 4% decrease relative to 2023. Although the number of trademark applications decreased for the third consecutive year, the total number of trademark applications filed in Canada over the past decade has risen by 35%.

Canadians filed 21,051 trademark applications abroad in 2023, representing an 11% decrease relative to 2022. The USA, China, and Europe were the top international destinations for Canadian trademark applicants in 2023.

The report highlights that Canada is a key international jurisdiction for securing IP rights and remains a key source of IP filings abroad.

A full copy of the report is available here: https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/canadian-intellectual-property-office/en/ip-canada-report-2025.

