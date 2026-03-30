Changing Life Sciences' Patent Landscape: It's Time To Talk About Efficient Licensing

Life sciences has transformed and the patent landscape is transforming with it. Platform technologies, from connectivity standards embedded in smart medical devices...

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Life sciences has transformed and the patent landscape is transforming with it. Platform technologies, from connectivity standards embedded in smart medical devices, to subcutaneous drug delivery systems, to CAR-T cell therapies, are driving an explosion of overlapping intellectual property rights.

At the same time, the age of AI is making clinical, genomic, and real-world data more valuable and more contested than ever. The question the industry must confront is whether the licensing models inherited from an earlier era can still deliver life-saving innovation to patients efficiently, or if something new is required?

The changing landscape

Connected healthcare devices routinely embed 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, triggering multiple patent stacks and patent holders are paying attention. Recent suits against connected respiratory and remote-monitoring products illustrate that IoT licensing campaigns have firmly arrived in the health sector.

Meanwhile, the battle over platform technologies is intensifying across the biological world: the first CAR-T patent dispute has been filed at the Unified Patent Court, and rival subcutaneous drug delivery platform owners are locked in an escalating patent confrontation that has drawn in some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. These are not isolated skirmishes; they are signals that the life sciences IP environment is beginning to resemble the dense, multi-party patent thickets long familiar in consumer electronics.

A thesis worth exploring

There is a thesis worth exploring—patent-pool-like licensing structures that are fit for purpose in life sciences—structures that cut through patent stacking, speed deals, and bring innovation to patients faster. The consumer electronics industry proved decades ago that when technologies are interdependent and transaction costs are high, collaborative licensing is not just possible but essential. The life sciences world is arriving at a similar inflection point, though the dynamics are different and the stakes, measured in patient outcomes, not gadget prices, are higher.

In his outstanding book Patenting Life, Jorge Goldstein captures one of the central tensions. Goldstein has spent decades exploring how patent pool concepts could be transplanted from electronics into genetic diagnostics, where fragmented rights across multiple patent holders and the difficulty of defining "essential" patents created conditions that seemed to cry out for collective licensing.

He proposed carefully structured pools anchored by medically driven standards, such as the American College of Medical Genetics' consensus panel of twenty-five mutations for cystic fibrosis screening, to define scope, reduce holdout risk, and make the best diagnostic tests available to the public at reasonable cost. Yet as Goldstein candidly observes, the biopharma culture is much more like that of the solitary long-distance runner with one winner and multiple also-rans, than that of a team of synchronized swimmers.

That culture of exclusivity, combined with landmark Supreme Court rulings on patent eligibility, meant that classical gene patent pools may not take hold.

But the world has changed. With platform technologies now cutting across life sciences, and with data becoming a critical input alongside patents, the conditions for efficient, pool-like licensing structures may finally be maturing. What features translate from electronics to biology? What does not translate? And how can these structures stay on the right side of antitrust rules in both the U.S. and the EU?

Learn more at LESI 2026 in Dublin

These questions and more will be explored at the upcoming Licensing Executives Society International session Fit-for-Purpose Pooling: Targeted Patent and Data Pools for Life Sciences, at the Annual Meeting in Dublin (April 26 to 29, 2026).

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