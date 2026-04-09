Give Credit Where It's Due: CIPO's Trademark Turnaround Is Good News For Brand Owners

If you've ever had to explain to a client why their trademark application was still sitting in a queue three or four years after filing, you know the conversation. It's awkward. It's frustrating. And honestly, it wasn't a great advertisement for the Canadian system.

So let's take a moment to acknowledge something that doesn't get nearly enough attention: the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has done a genuinely impressive job of clearing its trademark examination backlog. A few years ago, applicants were routinely waiting five years just to receive a first examination report. Today, that wait is down to roughly eight or nine months. That's not a tweak. That's a transformation.

Here's why it matters for your practice, and for the clients you advise.

When trademark examination timelines stretched into years, businesses couldn't plan around their IP. A company might file a trademark application at launch, then build a brand, invest in marketing, expand into new product lines, all without knowing whether they actually had a protectable mark. By the time an examiner weighed in, the business landscape had often changed entirely.

With examination now moving at a more reasonable pace, applicants can actually integrate trademark strategy into their business planning. They can anticipate potential issues, respond to office actions, and get a clearer picture of their IP position while the information is still actionable. That's a meaningful shift.

Long examination queues are also fertile ground for trademark conflict.

When applications sit unexamined for years, similar marks can pile up in the pipeline without anyone realizing it. Businesses build up around marks that may ultimately conflict with each other – and by the time the collision is discovered, there's real money and reputation at stake. The dispute that follows is almost always more expensive and more acrimonious than it needed to be.

Faster examination means earlier identification of conflicts. It gives applicants the opportunity to sort out potential issues through amendments or negotiations before significant resources are committed.

If you want a stark illustration of what happens when trademark timelines don't align with business realities, look no further than the Canadian cannabis industry between 2018 and 2021.

Legalization triggered a wave of trademark applications from cannabis companies eager to establish their brand identities in a newly legal market. Many of these businesses were well-funded, enthusiastically marketed, and genuinely optimistic. They filed their applications and waited.

And waited.

By the time CIPO got around to examining many of those applications, a significant number of the companies that filed them no longer existed. Market consolidation, shifting regulations, funding challenges, and the brutal economics of a commoditized industry had winnowed the field considerably. The trademark applications were often abandoned, lapsed, or inherited by successor entities with different priorities. It's also hard to seek instructions from a company that no longer exists.

It was a vivid demonstration that a trademark application only has value if the business behind it survives long enough to use the mark. Delayed examination didn't cause those business failures, but it meant that many companies never got the legal protection they were counting on, even when they had done everything right.

In Canada, trademark rights are tied to use and registration, and registration is what gives you the tools to enforce those rights effectively. The sooner a business achieves registration, the sooner it has a clear legal foundation to act on – stop infringers, to license the mark, to include it meaningfully in a business valuation, or to attract investors who want to see a clean IP picture.

For businesses that are growing quickly or operating in crowded markets, a nine-month examination window is a genuinely different proposition than a five-year one. It means protection can arrive while it's still most needed – in those early, formative years when brand equity is being built and competitors are paying close attention.

CIPO's progress on examination backlogs is the kind of systemic improvement that rarely gets a headline. But for clients who are building brands, it's a real and tangible benefit. If trademark strategy hasn't been part of the conversation you're having with business clients, it probably should be, because the barriers to getting there have gotten meaningfully lower.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.