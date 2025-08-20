ARTICLE
20 August 2025

Poor Evidence, Lost Trademark – Federal Court Decision Illustrates The Importance Of Evidence In Section 45 Challenge

OW
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP

Contributor

Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala LLP logo
Oyen Wiggs LLP is a Vancouver-based independent intellectual property boutique law firm in Canada. We are experienced patent lawyers with a variety of technical backgrounds that provide us with the insight to help our clients define and protect their innovations. Through our wide-reaching network of foreign associates, we advance our clients’ interests around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Canadian trademark owners facing a "use" challenge must provide clear, specific, and time-relevant evidence to show use of the trademark...
Canada Intellectual Property
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Canadian trademark owners facing a "use" challenge must provide clear, specific, and time-relevant evidence to show use of the trademark—or risk losing their registration. The Federal Court's decision in Power Herbs Wellness Trading Corporation v. Svenskt Kosttillskott AB makes it clear that weak or ambiguous evidence will not meet the legal threshold for proving use of the trademark.

In this case, the owner of the "Healthvell & Design" mark relied on Amazon webpage printouts, product labels, manufacturer invoices, and Health Canada webpages in an attempt to show use of the trademark. The Court found the owner's evidence failed to connect the mark to products sold in Canada during the relevant three-year period, and in some cases, it was unclear which goods were even being shown.

This decision is yet another reminder that trademark owners must use their trademarks to preserve their rights and that in a Section 45 challenge, trademark owners must be able to present solid, direct evidence rather than relying on assumptions or indirect proof. Third-party webpages, generic references to the products, and undated images may not necessarily be sufficient to establish trademark use.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Oyen Wiggs Green & Mutala
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More