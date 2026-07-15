TCC: No Easy Way To Pre-Pay Quarterly GST

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Quarterly GST/HST installments are a persistent administrative headache for many business owners. However, a recent Tax Court of Canada (“TCC”) decision proves there are no easy shortcuts around these recurring compliance duties.

In the French-language, informal procedure decision BMLex Avocats Inc. v. His Majesty the King, 2026 TCC 107, (“BMLex”) the TCC confirmed that businesses are strictly responsible for tracking and allocating GST/HST installments. Specifically, a registrant cannot bypass this ongoing duty by overpaying the tax authority and assuming the surplus will automatically cover future installments.

In this Indirect Tax Report, we review BMLex and why there is no easy way out of having rigorous and timely tax compliance procedures.

Background to BMLex

The Appellant, a law firm, was an annual GST filer subject to quarterly installment requirements. In 2019 the appellant knowingly overpaid its quarterly GST installments with the stated intention of parking a massive surplus with the tax authority so that it would automatically cover future reporting periods, eliminating the administrative burden of keeping up with quarterly deadlines.

In 2023 the Appellant chose not to remit any of its quarterly installment payments, assuming that any amounts owing would be automatically taken out of its 2019 credit balance.

Revenu Québec (acting on behalf of the Minister) did not agree and assessed the Appellant interest and penalties for failing to pay the 2023 quarterly installments on time. The Appellant appealed to the TCC, arguing that the assessment was baseless because the Crown already held more than enough of the Appellant’s cash to cover the quarterly GST installment on the date it was due.

The TCC’s Decision

The TCC dismissed the appeal, ruling that Revenu Québec’s assessment was correct and the Appellant’s plan ill-conceived. The Court emphasized that an installment obligation is a specific, positive statutory duty tied to an exact window of time, and it cannot be automatically extinguished by a past credit.

Accrued surplus funds can be used to pay off new assessments, but only if clear and timely instructions are given for a specific credit to go towards a specific assessment. The process is not automatic, as the TCC pointed out that tax authorities are not financial institutions that will manage a taxpayer’s money and debts behind the scenes.

Because there had been no specific, timely instructions to transfer the 2019 overpayments to the 2023 installments before they were due, the statutory calculation of interest was valid.

Takeaways

BMLex stands as an essential cautionary tale for annual GST/HST filers with quarterly installment requirements. Tax authorities are under no legal obligation to allocate a taxpayers’ credits to installment payments, and businesses MUST fulfill their quarterly reporting obligations.

For businesses with concerns about their quarterly installment payments, setting a calendar reminder seems to be a better strategy than trying to pre-pay installments with the tax authority.

For assistance with GST/HST payment or assessment issues businesses are advised to contact Experienced Tax Counsel to ensure proper tax compliance and avoid unexpected penalties.

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