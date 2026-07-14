How the Tax Court of Canada upheld GST/HST installment interest even though the taxpayer had more than $15,000 sitting on account with Revenu Québec—can a tax credit balance automatically satisfy future GST/HST installment obligations?

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

How the Tax Court of Canada upheld GST/HST installment interest even though the taxpayer had more than $15,000 sitting on account with Revenu Québec—can a tax credit balance automatically satisfy future GST/HST installment obligations?

Overview – The Costly Assumption That Tax Authorities Will Automatically Apply Your Credit Balance

Many taxpayers assume that if they have a credit balance with the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) or Revenu Québec, that credit will automatically be applied against future tax obligations. The Tax Court of Canada decision in BMLex Avocats Inc. v. The King demonstrates that this assumption can be costly.

The case involved a law firm that deliberately maintained a substantial credit balance with Revenu Québec after overpaying its GST/HST installments for a prior reporting period. The firm believed the credit balance would effectively satisfy future installment obligations and therefore did not make the required installment payments for its 2023 reporting period. Revenu Québec disagreed and assessed tax interest for late installment payments. The taxpayer appealed, arguing that because Revenu Québec already held more than enough funds to satisfy the installment obligations, no interest should apply.

The Tax Court rejected those arguments and confirmed that taxpayers generally remain responsible for ensuring that tax obligations are paid in accordance with the manner and time limits prescribed by tax legislation. A credit balance, standing alone, does not automatically satisfy future installment obligations. In the absence of clear instructions directing the tax authority to apply a refund or credit against another tax liability, interest may continue to accrue even when the government already holds funds that exceed the amount owing.

Although the amount at issue in the appeal was relatively modest, the principles discussed by the Court have broader implications for corporations, professional corporations, self-employed individuals, and businesses that regularly make GST/HST installment payments. The decision serves as an important reminder that tax credits, refunds, and installment obligations are not always treated as interchangeable for tax administration purposes.

For taxpayers facing GST/HST installment disputes, interest assessments, or disagreements regarding the application of tax credits and refunds, guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be critical in understanding reporting obligations and minimizing unexpected interest exposure.

A Law Firm Maintained a GST/HST Credit Balance but Stopped Making Installment Payments

The taxpayer in BMLex Avocats Inc. v. The King was a law firm practicing in Quebec. During an earlier reporting period ending June 30, 2019, the firm overpaid its GST/HST installments, creating a credit balance of approximately $15,085 with Revenu Québec. Rather than requesting a refund, the law firm appears to have deliberately created this credit balance and left it in place to avoid making installment payments in subsequent years (i.e., to serve as payment of those installments).

For its reporting period ending June 30, 2023, the firm was required to make four quarterly GST/HST installment payments totalling approximately $3,837. However, it did not make those installment payments when they became due. The firm’s position was straightforward: because Revenu Québec already held a credit balance far exceeding the required installments, no additional payments should have been necessary.

Revenu Québec disagreed and tax assessed of approximately $185 in interest on the basis that the installment payments had not been made within the statutory deadlines. The taxpayer appealed to the Tax Court of Canada, arguing that the interest assessment was incorrect because the government was already holding sufficient funds to satisfy the installment obligations. In essence, the taxpayer maintained that the credit balance should be treated as having automatically paid the future installments when they became due.

The appeal, therefore, raised a narrow but important question: can a taxpayer avoid GST/HST installment interest simply because the tax authority is already holding a credit balance that exceeds the amount of the future tax obligation, even though no specific instructions were given to apply that credit against the installments in question?

Why a Tax Credit Balance Did Not Protect the Taxpayer from Interest

The Tax Court rejected the taxpayer’s position and upheld the interest assessment. At the heart of the decision was a simple principle: taxpayers are responsible for ensuring that their tax obligations are paid in the manner and within the time limits prescribed by tax legislation. The existence of a credit balance with a tax authority does not, by itself, satisfy a future tax obligation.

In reaching this conclusion, the Court reviewed a long line of cases holding that taxpayers generally cannot avoid interest or penalty consequences merely because they are entitled to a refund or have overpaid taxes in another period. The Court noted that Canadian courts have consistently rejected attempts to offset one tax obligation against another unless the taxpayer has provided clear instructions directing the tax authority to apply the credit balance to a specific debt.

The taxpayer argued that because Revenu Québec already held more than sufficient funds to satisfy the 2023 installments, the installments should be considered paid. The Court disagreed. It emphasized that tax authorities do not operate as a single bank account for taxpayers and cannot generally be expected to manage the allocation of credits and payments on a taxpayer’s behalf. According to the Court, it remains the taxpayer’s responsibility to provide clear instructions if a refund or credit balance is to be applied against a future tax liability.

The Court also rejected the taxpayer’s argument that the excess payments made in 2019 should be treated as advance payments of GST/HST installments that would not become due until 2023. The Court concluded that the legal obligation to make the 2023 installments did not exist in 2019 and therefore could not have been satisfied years before it arose. In other words, a taxpayer generally cannot prepay a tax obligation that has not yet come into existence unless the applicable statutory framework expressly permits such treatment.

Ultimately, because the taxpayer never instructed Revenu Québec to apply the credit balance against the specific installment obligations at issue, the Court concluded that the installments remained unpaid when due and that the resulting interest assessment was valid. The appeal was therefore dismissed in its entirety.

Pro Tax Tips – Managing GST/HST Credit Balances, Refunds, and Installment Obligations

The decision in BMLex Avocats Inc. v. The King serves as an important reminder that taxpayers should not assume that a credit balance sitting with the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) or Revenu Québec will automatically be applied against future tax obligations. While this assumption may seem commercially reasonable, Canadian tax legislation generally imposes specific payment obligations that must be satisfied in the manner prescribed by statute. A taxpayer may therefore find itself paying interest even when the government already holds funds that exceed the amount ultimately owed.

From a practical perspective, one of the most common mistakes is treating a tax credit as though it were a bank account balance that can be automatically drawn upon when future obligations arise. As the Tax Court emphasized, tax authorities administer multiple reporting periods, tax accounts, and statutory payment obligations. Unless the taxpayer provides clear instructions on how a refund or credit balance should be applied, the tax authority may not allocate those funds as the taxpayer expects.

The case also highlights the importance of proactive tax administration. Businesses that routinely generate GST/HST refunds, overpayments, or installment credits should periodically review how those amounts are being treated on their tax accounts. In many cases, a simple administrative request or written instruction can prevent future disputes regarding the application of credits and the accrual of interest.

Importantly, similar disputes have arisen outside the GST/HST context. In Emcon Services Inc. v. The Queen 2008 TCC 501, the taxpayer requested that an overpayment be transferred to a subsequent taxation year. Although that case arose under the Income Tax Act rather than the GST/HST regime, it similarly illustrates that the timing and manner of applying tax credits can have significant interest consequences. In both Emcon and BMLex Avocats Inc. v. The King, the courts rejected the assumption that an existing credit balance automatically eliminates future interest exposure. Instead, the outcome depended on the applicable statutory framework, the timing of the transfer, and the taxpayer’s instructions regarding the application of the credit balance.

For corporations, professional corporations, and self-employed professionals that regularly make installment payments, maintaining clear records of refund requests, transfer instructions, and communications with tax authorities can be just as important as making the payments themselves. For taxpayers facing GST/HST installment disputes, interest assessments, or disagreements regarding the application of tax credits and refunds, guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be critical in identifying administrative solutions before a relatively small interest issue develops into a larger tax controversy.

David Rotfleisch’s Comment

“A tax credit is not the same thing as a payment instruction. Many taxpayers assume that because the CRA or Revenu Québec already holds their money, future installments will automatically be covered. That assumption can create unnecessary interest exposure. Businesses should treat refunds, credits, installments, and transfers as separate compliance steps, and should keep written confirmation whenever they want a credit applied to a specific tax liability.”

FAQ – Key Questions on GST/HST Credit Balances and Installment Interest

If I have a GST/HST credit balance with the CRA or Revenu Québec, will it automatically be applied against future installment obligations?

Not necessarily. As BMLex Avocats Inc. v. The King, 2026 CCI 107 demonstrates, the existence of a credit balance does not automatically satisfy future installment obligations. Unless the taxpayer provides clear instructions directing the tax authority to apply the credit against a specific liability, interest may continue to accrue even when the government already holds funds that exceed the amount ultimately owed.

Can interest still apply even if the tax authority already owes me a refund or is holding an overpayment?

Yes. Canadian courts have consistently held that taxpayers generally remain responsible for satisfying their tax obligations in the manner prescribed by statute. The fact that a taxpayer is entitled to a refund or has a credit balance does not automatically eliminate interest exposure. As illustrated by both BMLex Avocats Inc. v. The King, 2026 CCI 107 and Emcon Services Inc. v. The Queen, 2008 TCC 501, the timing of tax assessments, the taxpayer’s instructions, and the applicable statutory framework can significantly affect whether interest continues to accrue.

What should taxpayers do if they want a credit balance applied to another tax obligation?

Taxpayers should not assume that a credit balance will be applied automatically. If a taxpayer wants a refund, overpayment, or credit balance applied to another tax obligation, the request should be made clearly and documented properly. The taxpayer should keep records showing what was requested, when the request was made, and how the tax authority responded.

Does this issue only apply to GST/HST installments?

No. Similar issues can arise whenever a taxpayer has an overpayment, refund, or credit balance and assumes it will automatically be applied to another tax liability. Although the specific rules may differ depending on the tax involved, the practical lesson is the same: taxpayers should confirm how credits are being applied rather than assume that a credit balance will automatically eliminate future interest exposure.

How can businesses reduce the risk of unexpected installment interest?

Businesses should regularly review their tax accounts, monitor installment deadlines, and confirm how any credits or overpayments are being applied. They should also keep written records of any refund or transfer requests. For businesses with recurring GST/HST installment obligations, guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help identify potential interest issues before they become disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.