Canada's Foreign Influence Transparency Registry: The Income Tax And GST/HST Consequences Registering Organizations Are Missing

Canada’s Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act came into force on August 4, 2026, creating a public registry overseen by the Office of the Foreign Influence Commissioner.

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Overview: Tax Consequences of Canada’s New Foreign Influence Registry

Canada’s Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act came into force on August 4, 2026, creating a public registry overseen by the Office of the Foreign Influence Commissioner. Most of the commentary since then has focused on who is caught by the registration regime and how to file.

What almost nobody is discussing is what happens next: registering under the Act does not answer a single question under the Income Tax Act or the Excise Tax Act.

An organization that carries out influence activity on behalf of a foreign principal, whether it is a charity, a non-profit, or a commercial entity, still has to work out how the funding it receives is taxed, whether its advocacy spending is deductible, whether payments back to the foreign principal attract withholding tax, and whether it owes GST/HST on services it never thought to invoice.

Our experienced tax lawyer can help an organization work through these questions before, not after, the Commissioner’s filing deadline. This article sets out the tax analysis that applies once an organization registers, or works out that it should have.

Background: The Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act

The Act forms part of Bill C-70, the Countering Foreign Interference Act, and establishes a public Foreign Influence Transparency Registry.

Registration is triggered where three elements are present:

An arrangement with a foreign principal An intent to influence a Canadian political or governmental process An influence activity, a term broad enough to capture direct contact with public office holders as well as social media posts, media interviews, and public advocacy campaigns.

New arrangements must be registered within 14 days of being entered into. Arrangements that existed before August 4, 2026, must be registered by October 3, 2026. Penalties for non-compliance are significant and are published publicly alongside the registration itself.

None of this legislation amends the Income Tax Act or the Excise Tax Act. The tax treatment of the funding, spending, and cross-border payments involved in a registrable arrangement is governed entirely by the existing rules, applied to a fact pattern the tax legislation was not written with in mind.

Key Issues and Findings: Income Tax Consequences of Registering Under the New Regime

Characterizing the foreign principal’s funding

For a registered organization, the threshold tax question is how to characterize the foreign principal’s funding. CRA looks past the label used in the registration filing to the substance of the payment: a fee for services rendered, a grant, a loan, or an unrestricted contribution to general operations.

Funding tied to a business activity will generally be included in income, subject to the ordinary principles governing business receipts, including the distinction between income and capital receipts that can apply differently to grants and contributions.

Where the foreign principal and the Canadian organization are not dealing at arm’s length, section 247 of the Income Tax Act may require the compensation and related terms of the arrangement to reflect arm’s length conditions, and CRA can reprice the arrangement if they do not.

The non-profit exemption has no equivalent to the charitable carve-out

Registered charities have benefited from a clearer path here since the Ontario Superior Court of Justice’s 2018 decision in Canada Without Poverty v. Attorney General of Canada, after which the government withdrew its appeal and Parliament amended the Income Tax Act to state that charitable activities include public policy dialogue and development activities carried on in furtherance of a charitable purpose.

Organizations relying on the paragraph 149(1)(l) exemption for non-profit organizations do not have an equivalent carve-out. The risk here is not advocacy work itself; it is that where foreign-funded influence or advocacy activities become a significant organizational purpose, CRA may question whether the entity continues to be organized and operated exclusively for the non-profit purpose the exemption requires, which puts the exemption itself, and potentially years of accumulated tax-exempt income, at risk.

Deductibility of advocacy spending

Legitimate advocacy costs, including lobbyist fees, communications work, and media buys, are deductible under paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act provided the expenses are incurred for the purpose of earning income from a business or property and are not otherwise restricted by the Act. An organization simply registering under the new Act and pointing to a paper trail of expenses does not, by itself, establish that the underlying activity meets this income-earning purpose test.

“CRA has not issued guidance addressing the tax treatment of arrangements registered under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act. What we have set out here is our own analysis applying the existing Income Tax Act and Excise Tax Act rules to this new fact pattern, not settled CRA administrative practice.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario)

Practical Implications: Withholding Tax and GST/HST Exposure for Registered Organizations

Part XIII withholding tax on payments to the foreign principal

The withholding tax exposure runs in the direction of payments made by the Canadian registrant to the foreign principal, not the other way around. Part XIII of the Income Tax Act imposes a 25 percent withholding tax, often reduced under an applicable tax treaty, on certain payments to non-residents. Paragraph 212(1)(a) captures management or administration fees paid to a non-resident for managing or administering the Canadian entity’s affairs. A payment to the foreign principal may trigger this withholding tax where CRA characterizes it as compensation for direction, strategy, or coordination rather than a true reimbursement.

Subsection 212(4) carves out reimbursement of a non-resident’s genuine third-party costs, but this exception is narrow. CRA scrutinizes it closely, and any markup built into a reimbursement tends to convert the whole payment back into a taxable management fee.

Organizations should document, at the time the arrangement is set up, whether payments to the foreign principal are true cost reimbursements or compensation for services, since the registration filing itself will require a description of compensation that CRA can compare against how the payment was actually reported.

GST/HST self-assessment on imported services

An organization that is not fully engaged in commercial activity, which describes many charities and non-profits caught by the Act, must self-assess GST/HST under section 218 of the Excise Tax Act on services it imports from a non-resident foreign principal, since the foreign principal is not charging Canadian tax on its own invoices. This is an exposure organizations may easily miss, because there is no invoice showing tax owing to prompt anyone to think about it.

Where the Canadian organization supplies services back to the foreign principal, for example advocacy work, monitoring, or reporting, that supply may qualify for zero-rating as an export of services under Part V of Schedule VI to the Excise Tax Act. The application of the export zero-rating provisions is highly fact-specific and turns on the precise nature of the service supplied and where that service is considered to be consumed, so influence activity aimed at a Canadian audience will not always qualify.

Takeaway

Registering under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act is a compliance step under a new statute, not a substitute for tax analysis under the Income Tax Act and the Excise Tax Act.

Organizations that treat the two as the same exercise risk discovering, in a public registry cross-referenced against their own tax filings, that the description they gave the Commissioner does not match how they reported the arrangement to CRA.

Where that review turns up a past filing position that was wrong, CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program remains the main avenue for correcting it before, rather than after, the registration draws attention to it.

Pro Tax Tips

Organizations that have registered, or are preparing to register before the October 3, 2026 deadline for pre-existing arrangements, should use the exercise as an occasion to confirm the underlying tax treatment was correct all along, rather than treating the registration form as the end of the compliance work.

Funding received from a foreign principal should be characterized in writing at the outset, with supporting documentation showing whether it is a fee, a grant, a loan, or a general contribution, since this characterization drives both the income inclusion analysis and any transfer pricing exposure under section 247.

Payments flowing back to the foreign principal should be reviewed against Part XIII before they are made, not after a withholding tax assessment arrives, with particular attention to whether any markup is built into what is described as a reimbursement.

Organizations that are not fully engaged in commercial activity should specifically review whether they are self-assessing GST/HST on services imported from the foreign principal under section 218, since this obligation is easy to overlook in the absence of an invoice.

A consultation with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before the registration filing goes in can identify these issues while there is still time to structure the arrangement properly, rather than after the description of compensation and activity is already public.

FAQs

Does registering under the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act change how my organization is taxed?

No. The Act creates a registration and disclosure regime. It does not amend the Income Tax Act or the Excise Tax Act, so the existing tax rules continue to apply to the funding, spending, and payments involved in a registered arrangement exactly as they did before the Act came into force.

Is funding from a foreign principal taxable income to my organization?

It depends on what the funding actually is. CRA looks past the label used in the registration filing to the substance of the payment. A fee paid for services rendered as part of a business is generally taxable income when received. A genuine grant or unrestricted contribution may be treated differently depending on the recipient’s tax status and the terms of the arrangement.

Can a non-profit organization lose its tax-exempt status because of foreign-funded advocacy work?

Yes, potentially, though the concern is not advocacy work itself. The paragraph 149(1)(l) exemption for non-profit organizations requires the organization to be organized and operated exclusively for a non-profit purpose. Where foreign-funded influence or advocacy activities become a significant organizational purpose, CRA may question whether the entity continues to qualify. Unlike registered charities, which can rely on the public policy dialogue and development activities framework Parliament wrote into the Income Tax Act following Canada Without Poverty v. Attorney General of Canada, non-profits have no equivalent carve-out.

Are advocacy and lobbying expenses tax deductible?

Legitimate advocacy costs, including lobbyist fees, communications, and media buys, are deductible under paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, provided the expenses are incurred for the purpose of earning income from a business or property and are not otherwise restricted by the Act.

Does Part XIII withholding tax apply to payments made to a foreign principal?

It may. Paragraph 212(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act imposes withholding tax on management or administration fees paid to a non-resident. A payment to the foreign principal may be subject to this withholding tax, generally at 25 percent unless reduced by treaty, where CRA characterizes it as compensation for direction, strategy, or coordination rather than a genuine reimbursement of third-party costs under subsection 212(4).

What is the difference between a withholding-taxable management fee and a tax-free reimbursement?

A genuine reimbursement covers the foreign principal’s actual third-party costs, paid at cost with no markup. CRA scrutinizes this exception closely, and any markup or bundled fee built into the payment tends to convert the entire amount into a taxable management fee under paragraph 212(1)(a).

Does my organization owe GST/HST on services received from a foreign principal?

Possibly. If the organization is not fully engaged in commercial activity, which is common for charities and non-profits, section 218 of the Excise Tax Act requires it to self-assess GST/HST on the value of taxable services imported from the non-resident foreign principal, since the foreign principal is not charging Canadian tax itself.

Can services my organization provides to a foreign principal be zero-rated for GST/HST?

They may qualify for zero-rating as an export of services under Part V of Schedule VI to the Excise Tax Act. This is highly fact-specific and turns on the precise nature of the service supplied and where it is considered to be consumed, so influence activity aimed at a Canadian audience will not always qualify.

Has CRA issued specific guidance on how registered arrangements under the new Act should be taxed?

Not as of this article’s posting date. The tax analysis in this article applies the existing Income Tax Act and Excise Tax Act rules to arrangements registered under the new Act. It reflects our professional analysis, not a settled CRA administrative position.

What should my organization do before the October 3, 2026 registration deadline for pre-existing arrangements?

Use the registration exercise as an opportunity to confirm the tax treatment of the arrangement is correct, not just to file the form. Review how funding has been characterized for income tax purposes, whether GST/HST self-assessment obligations have been met, and whether payments to the foreign principal have been assessed for Part XIII withholding tax, ideally with the assistance of an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before the filing is submitted.

My organization only recently learned it needs to register. Does that affect our tax exposure for past years?

It can. If the arrangement predates August 4, 2026, the tax consequences described in this article, including potential income inclusions, withholding tax, and GST/HST self-assessment obligations, may already have applied in past taxation years regardless of when the organization registers. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer can help assess whether a voluntary disclosure or other corrective filing is appropriate.

Can my organization use the Voluntary Disclosures Program if we find a past filing error while preparing our FITAA registration?

Potentially, yes. CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program allows taxpayers to correct past errors and reduce penalty and prosecution exposure, but only where the disclosure is made before CRA has already contacted the organization about the issue. Reviewing tax filings as part of the FITAA registration process, rather than waiting until after the registration is public, preserves the option to use the program if a correction turns out to be needed.

Does the fact that the FITAA registry is public increase my organization’s risk of a CRA tax audit?

It can. The registry makes factual descriptions of an organization’s foreign-funded activities, including the nature of its relationship with a foreign principal, publicly available in a form CRA can compare against income tax returns, GST/HST filings, and, for charities and non-profits, T3010 or other reporting. A registration that describes the arrangement differently than it has been reported for tax purposes creates a visible inconsistency that did not previously exist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.