The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB) replaces the GST/HST credit beginning July 3, 2026. While the program operates under a new name, it retains the same eligibility framework, payment calculation methodology, and general administrative structure that Canadians have long associated with the GST/HST credit.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

Overview: How the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Replaces the GST/HST Credit

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB) replaces the GST/HST credit beginning July 3, 2026. While the program operates under a new name, it retains the same eligibility framework, payment calculation methodology, and general administrative structure that Canadians have long associated with the GST/HST credit.

The change is not merely cosmetic. Quarterly payment amounts increase by 25% for five years—from 2026 through 2031—providing additional support to Canadians with low and modest incomes. More than 12 million Canadians are expected to benefit from the enhanced program. As an experienced Canadian tax lawyer who has advised clients on CRA benefit entitlements for decades, I view the transition as one of the most significant enhancements to Canada’s income-support framework in recent years.

Why Canada Replaced the GST/HST Credit with the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

The GST/HST credit has long served as a cornerstone of Canada’s income-support system. It is a tax-free quarterly payment for individuals and families with low and modest incomes designed to offset some of the GST or HST they pay and may also be accompanied by certain provincial or territorial benefit payments.

The federal government introduced the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit in response to affordability concerns affecting many Canadian households. Rising food prices, housing costs, utility expenses, and other essential living costs have placed increased pressure on lower-income Canadians. The enhanced benefit is intended to provide targeted financial assistance while preserving the familiar administrative structure of the GST/HST credit.

Importantly, the benefit continues to operate through automatic CRA administration. In most cases, no separate application is required. New residents of Canada may still need to apply using Form RC151.

Federal Cost of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit: How Much Will the CGEB Cost Canadian Taxpayers?

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit represents a significant fiscal commitment by the federal government. The 25% increase in quarterly payments from 2026 through 2031 is expected to cost billions of dollars over the life of the program while providing additional support to more than 12 million Canadians.

Unlike broad-based tax reductions, the CGEB targets support toward individuals and families whose income falls within the program’s eligibility thresholds. As a result, the fiscal cost is concentrated on providing affordability relief to Canadians most affected by rising grocery prices and other essential living costs.

As David Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., notes:

“The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit represents a significant federal expenditure, but its effectiveness ultimately depends on eligible Canadians receiving the support to which they are entitled. Every year, taxpayers miss government benefits simply because they fail to file tax returns or keep their CRA records current. When billions of dollars are being distributed through income-tested programs, proper tax compliance becomes one of the most effective ways to ensure Canadians receive the assistance Parliament intended them to receive.”

Key Issues and Findings: The One-Time Top-Up and the New Payment Structure

The June 5, 2026 One-Time GST/HST Credit Top-Up

Before the CGEB formally replaced the GST/HST credit, the CRA issued a one-time GST/HST credit top-up beginning June 5, 2026. The top-up equals 50% of a recipient’s annual GST/HST credit entitlement for the July 2025 to June 2026 benefit period, provided the recipient was entitled to the January 2026 GST/HST credit payment. Provincial and territorial benefit amounts are not included in the calculation.

Eligibility depended upon the recipient having filed a 2024 income tax return and having been entitled to receive the January 2026 GST/HST credit payment. Taxpayers registered for CRA direct deposit received the payment electronically, while others received a paper cheque by mail.

Recipients should be aware that some financial institutions may continue to identify the payment using GST/HST credit terminology while administrative systems are updated.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Payment Amounts for 2026–2027

A single person could receive up to $950 in 2026, including the one-time top-up. A family of four could receive up to $1,890 in 2026, including the one-time top-up and enhanced quarterly payments. Actual entitlement depends on family income, marital status, and the number of eligible children.

In shared custody situations, each parent generally receives one-half of the amount that would otherwise be payable if the child resided with only one parent.

Quarterly CGEB Payments Beginning July 3, 2026

The first quarterly Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment is issued on July 3, 2026. Payments continue to be calculated using the same general rules that previously applied to the GST/HST credit, with entitlement for the July 2026 to June 2027 benefit year based on information reported in a taxpayer’s 2025 income tax return.

The enhanced payment structure increases benefit amounts by 25% through 2031.

Can the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Be Spent on Anything?

Yes. Despite its name, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is not restricted to grocery purchases. Recipients may use the benefit for any purpose.

This distinction is important because many Canadians may mistakenly assume that the payment functions as a grocery voucher. The CGEB is unrestricted income support intended to assist with a broad range of living expenses.

Common Reasons Canadians May Miss CGEB Payments

Even where a taxpayer otherwise qualifies, benefit payments may be delayed, reduced, or denied because of administrative issues. Common causes include failing to file required tax returns, outdated direct deposit information, incorrect marital status information, unreported custody changes, missing child information, or outdated mailing addresses.

New residents of Canada may also experience delays if Form RC151 has not been submitted. Canadians expecting to receive the CGEB should review their CRA My Account information to ensure all personal information is current and accurate.

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers: Filing Requirements, Benefit Disputes, and CRA Collection Issues

From a tax-planning perspective, the transition from the GST/HST credit to the CGEB raises several practical considerations for taxpayers, accountants, and legal advisors.

Filing remains essential. The CRA’s administration of the CGEB depends entirely upon taxpayers filing annual income tax returns. Failure to file may result in reduced benefits, delayed payments, or loss of entitlement.

Benefit determinations may be challenged. Many taxpayers incorrectly assume that CRA benefit decisions are final. Taxpayers who believe a benefit has been improperly denied, reduced, or calculated may have objection rights available under the Income Tax Act. Family-status disputes, income-allocation issues, and errors in CRA records frequently give rise to entitlement disputes. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist in determining whether a challenge is appropriate.

Income thresholds remain important. As with the GST/HST credit, entitlement depends heavily on adjusted family net income and family composition. Taxpayers approaching benefit-reduction thresholds should ensure that CRA records accurately reflect their circumstances.

Provincial and territorial benefits may interact differently. Although the CGEB is a tax-free federal benefit, recipients should review the rules governing any provincial or territorial programs they receive. Eligibility calculations differ among programs, and interactions between federal and provincial benefits may vary.

Outstanding CRA debts may affect payments. Taxpayers with outstanding tax liabilities, benefit overpayments, CERB-related obligations, or other amounts owing to the CRA should be aware that the CRA may have authority to apply benefit entitlements against those balances in certain circumstances.

The enhancement is temporary. The 25% increase remains in place until 2031. Taxpayers should view the enhancement as a temporary support measure rather than a permanent increase.

As David Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., observes:

“Benefit entitlements like the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit are often left on the table simply because Canadians have not filed their tax returns or have not updated their family information with the CRA. Filing on time and keeping your CRA account current is one of the simplest tax planning tools available to low- and modest-income Canadians.”

Takeaway: What Eligible Canadians Should Do to Protect Their CGEB Entitlement

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit represents a meaningful enhancement to a longstanding federal benefit program.

Filing annual income tax returns remains the single most important step eligible Canadians can take to protect their entitlement. Although most taxpayers are enrolled automatically, the CRA must have accurate and current information to calculate and issue payments correctly.

Canadians should verify that their direct deposit information, mailing address, marital status, and family information are current. Administrative errors remain one of the most common reasons for delayed or reduced benefit payments.

Individuals who believe they may have missed prior-year GST/HST credit entitlements should consider whether retroactive claims may be available. In more complex situations, consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer may assist in recovering benefits that would otherwise remain unclaimed.

Pro Tax Tips

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is administered automatically, but automatic administration does not eliminate mistakes. The CRA calculates entitlement using information reported on tax returns and information already contained in CRA records. Changes in marital status, custody arrangements, family composition, or direct deposit information can all affect payment amounts.

If a recipient receives notice that a benefit has been reduced or denied, they should not assume that the CRA’s determination is necessarily correct. Many CRA benefit determinations may be challenged through objection procedures available under the Income Tax Act, although the applicable process can vary depending on the nature of the determination. An incorrect marital status designation, inaccurate family information, or an improperly calculated adjusted family net income may reduce or eliminate entitlement.

Low-income Canadians who have not filed tax returns for several years should also be aware that retroactive benefit entitlements may still be available. In appropriate circumstances, filing prior-year returns may unlock previously unpaid GST/HST credit amounts and future CGEB entitlements. Consulting a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer before approaching the CRA in complex circumstances is often advisable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who qualified for the June 5, 2026 GST/HST credit top-up?

Individuals who filed a 2024 income tax return and were entitled to receive the January 2026 GST/HST credit payment qualified automatically for the one-time top-up.

Is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit taxable income?

No. The benefit is tax-free and does not need to be reported as income on a tax return.

Do I need to apply for the CGEB?

In most circumstances, no. Eligibility is determined automatically using information from filed income tax returns. New residents of Canada may need to complete Form RC151.

What if my direct deposit information has changed?

Taxpayers should update their banking information through CRA My Account as soon as possible to avoid payment delays.

Will the CGEB affect provincial or territorial benefits?

The interaction between the CGEB and provincial or territorial programs depends on the rules governing each program. Recipients should review the eligibility criteria applicable to any provincial or territorial benefits they receive.

Can I receive the CGEB if I owe money to the CRA?

The CRA may have authority in certain circumstances to apply benefit payments against outstanding balances. Taxpayers with CRA debts should review their accounts before relying on anticipated benefit payments.

What if the CRA says I am not entitled to the CGEB?

Taxpayers who believe a CGEB determination is incorrect may have rights to challenge the decision. Depending on the circumstances, available remedies may include correcting CRA records, requesting a review, or pursuing formal objection procedures. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist in evaluating the available options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.