Why Interest On Foreign Tax Arrears Is Not Deductible: Canadian Tax Lawyer Explains Tax Court Decision In Bank Of Montreal v. The King, Paragraph 18(1)(a)

No. In Bank of Montreal v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada held that interest on overdue U.S. income tax liabilities is generally not deductible for Canadian income tax purposes because it is incurred as a consequence of earning income rather than for the purpose of earning income.

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Overview: Tax Court of Canada Clarifies Deductibility Rules for Interest on Foreign Tax Liabilities

Can Interest on Overdue U.S. Taxes Be Deducted in Canada?

No. In Bank of Montreal v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada held that interest on overdue U.S. income tax liabilities is generally not deductible for Canadian income tax purposes because it is incurred as a consequence of earning income rather than for the purpose of earning income. The Court applied paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act and relied on the principle established in Imperial Oil Ltd. v. Canada that expenses incurred after income has been earned are generally not deductible if they were not incurred to produce that income.

The Tax Court of Canada’s decision in Bank of Montreal v. The King, 2022-3210(IT)G, addresses an important question for Canadian businesses engaged in international operations: can interest paid to a foreign tax authority on overdue foreign income taxes be deducted for Canadian income tax purposes?

The Court concluded that such interest is not deductible under the Income Tax Act (“ITA”). In doing so, it reaffirmed a longstanding principle of Canadian tax law that expenses incurred as a consequence of having already earned income are fundamentally different from expenses incurred for the purpose of earning income. The decision provides valuable guidance for multinational corporations, foreign branch operations, foreign permanent establishments, and taxpayers involved in a CRA tax reassessment concerning cross-border tax planning and international tax compliance.

Taxpayers interested in the broader Canadian foreign tax credit regime may also wish to review our detailed analysis of Foreign Tax Credits under section 126 of the Income Tax Act, which discusses the interaction between foreign taxes and Canadian tax liability:

https://taxpage.com/articles-and-tips/foreign-tax-credits/

This decision is particularly important for multinational corporations, Canadian businesses with foreign branches, and taxpayers involved in cross-border tax planning because it confirms that interest on foreign tax arrears may create significant non-deductible costs even when the underlying foreign taxes qualify for relief under Canada’s foreign tax credit regime.

As David J. Rotfleisch observes:

“The decision highlights an important distinction in Canadian tax law: a payment connected to a business is not necessarily deductible. The critical question is whether the expense was incurred to earn income or arose as a consequence of income that had already been earned.”

Background: U.S. Tax Reassessments, Permanent Establishments, and Cross-Border Tax Compliance

Bank of Montreal carried on business in the United States through a permanent establishment. During the 1997 through 2001 taxation years, the bank earned income attributable to its U.S. operations and was therefore subject to U.S. federal and municipal income taxes.

Following audits conducted by U.S. tax authorities, additional U.S. income tax liabilities were assessed against the bank. Interest was also imposed on those unpaid tax amounts. The bank subsequently paid both the additional tax and the related interest.

For Canadian income tax purposes, Bank of Montreal sought to deduct the interest payments in computing its income. The CRA, through its Canadian tax litigation lawyers, denied the deductions and reassessed the bank.

The dispute ultimately proceeded before the Tax Court of Canada.

The case illustrates how foreign tax assessments can trigger significant Canadian tax consequences and ultimately result in a CRA tax reassessment dispute requiring Tax Court review.

Key Income Tax Issues and Deductibility Analysis Under Paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act

The principal issue before the Court was whether interest paid on overdue U.S. income tax liabilities constituted a deductible business expense.

The taxpayer argued that the interest payments formed part of the ordinary costs of carrying on business and should therefore be deductible under section 9 of the ITA.

The CRA’s Canadian tax litigation lawyers argued that the interest was not incurred to earn business income. Instead, the interest arose because tax obligations had not been paid when due. Accordingly, the expense was not incurred for the purpose required by subsection 18(1) and paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act.

The Court examined prior jurisprudence, including Imperial Oil Ltd. v. Canada, 2003 FCA 289. In Imperial Oil, the Federal Court of Appeal distinguished between expenses incurred to produce income and expenses that arise because income has already been earned. The Court held that interest on tax deficiencies falls into the latter category.

Applying the reasoning from Imperial Oil, the Tax Court concluded that the interest payments were not incurred to generate income from the bank’s U.S. operations. Rather, the expense arose because the bank had already earned income attributable to its U.S. permanent establishment and subsequently became liable for additional U.S. tax and related interest. As a result, the expense was incurred as a consequence of earning income rather than for the purpose of earning income.

The Court’s reliance on Imperial Oil is significant because it confirms that the income-earning purpose test remains one of the most important limitations on deductibility under Canadian tax law, particularly in international tax matters involving foreign tax reassessments and foreign permanent establishments.

The decision is also consistent with the Supreme Court of Canada’s reasoning in Symes v. Canada, [1993] 4 SCR 695, which confirmed that deductible expenses must satisfy the statutory requirement that they be incurred for the purpose of gaining or producing income.

The Court therefore held that the interest was not deductible under section 9 and was prohibited by paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act.

Tax Court of Canada Confirms Interest on Foreign Tax Arrears Is Not Deductible

The Tax Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the CRA tax reassessment.

The Court emphasized that the relevant question is not whether the expense is connected to a business generally. Rather, the expense must be incurred for the purpose of earning income from the business. The statutory test focuses on the purpose of the expenditure at the time it is incurred, not merely whether the expenditure has some connection to a taxpayer’s commercial activities.

In Bank of Montreal’s case, the Court concluded that the interest payments were not incurred as part of the income-generating process. Instead, the interest arose only after the bank had already earned income and became liable for additional U.S. taxes following reassessments by U.S. tax authorities.

This distinction was central to the Court’s analysis. The interest was not incurred to earn income from the bank’s U.S. business operations. Rather, it arose because income had already been earned and additional taxes had subsequently been assessed. As a result, the expense failed the income-earning purpose test under paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act.

Consistent with Imperial Oil, the Court found that the interest payments were a consequence of the taxpayer’s failure to satisfy its tax liabilities when due rather than an expense incurred to generate business income. As a result, the interest payments failed the deductibility requirements under paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act.

The decision reinforces an important principle for taxpayers engaged in international business activities: not every expense connected to a business operation will be deductible. The expense must be incurred for the purpose of gaining or producing income and not merely arise because income has already been earned.

As David J. Rotfleisch observes:

“The Court’s decision reinforces a longstanding principle of Canadian tax law: an expense incurred because tax was not paid on time is fundamentally different from an expense incurred to earn business income. The distinction remains critical in both domestic and international tax planning.”

Implications for Multinational Corporations, Foreign Permanent Establishments, and Cross-Border Tax Planning

This decision has significant implications for Canadian corporations carrying on business internationally.

The decision is particularly relevant for businesses operating through foreign permanent establishments because income allocations, foreign tax assessments, and foreign tax credit claims frequently arise in those structures. The case demonstrates that taxpayers must analyze not only the foreign tax itself but also the Canadian tax treatment of any related interest obligations.

The ruling is particularly important for multinational corporations operating through foreign permanent establishments because non-deductible foreign tax interest can substantially increase the effective cost of a foreign tax reassessment. In some cases, the inability to deduct interest may produce a tax burden that exceeds the benefit of available foreign tax credits.

Many businesses correctly focus on whether foreign taxes themselves may qualify for relief through a foreign tax credit under section 126 of the ITA or through deductions available under subsection 20(12). Taxpayers interested in a more detailed discussion of the foreign tax credit regime should review our article on Foreign Tax Credits:

https://taxpage.com/articles-and-tips/foreign-tax-credits/

The case demonstrates that taxpayers must separately analyze:

foreign income taxes;

foreign tax credits;

deductible business expenses;

foreign tax penalties; and

non-deductible tax-related interest.

Businesses earning investment income or business income outside Canada should also understand how foreign withholding taxes interact with Canada’s foreign tax credit regime. Our article discussing Foreign Withholding Tax and Canadian Tax Credits provides additional guidance on these issues:

https://taxpage.com/articles-and-tips/foreign-withholding-tax/

For taxpayers facing a tax dispute with the CRA involving foreign operations, obtaining advice from a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer at an early stage can significantly reduce risk and improve planning opportunities. Cross-border tax planning should include periodic reviews of foreign tax exposures, foreign reporting obligations, transfer-pricing policies, and permanent establishment risk.

The decision also serves as a reminder that foreign tax reassessments frequently have Canadian tax consequences. In many cases, foreign tax assessments may lead to a CRA tax audit or review of the taxpayer’s foreign tax credit claims, transfer-pricing positions, or international reporting obligations.

Taxpayers should evaluate not only the foreign tax liability itself, but also the Canadian treatment of any related interest, penalties, and foreign tax credits.

As David J. Rotfleisch observes:

“Cross-border tax planning requires taxpayers to distinguish between foreign taxes, foreign tax credits, interest, and penalties. Assuming that all foreign tax-related payments receive identical treatment under Canadian tax law can create costly surprises during a CRA tax reassessment.”

Foreign Tax Credits, Section 126 Relief, and Non-Deductible Foreign Tax Interest

One of the most important aspects of the decision is the distinction between foreign tax credits and deductible expenses.

While foreign income taxes themselves may qualify for relief under section 126 of the Income Tax Act or under subsection 20(12), interest payable on those taxes generally receives no similar treatment. Section 126 was designed to mitigate double taxation by providing relief for qualifying foreign taxes. However, the decision confirms that the availability of a foreign tax credit does not automatically extend to interest imposed on those taxes.

The Court’s analysis confirms that taxpayers must separately analyze foreign taxes, foreign tax credits, penalties, and interest when assessing the Canadian tax consequences of foreign assessments.

The decision serves as an important reminder that a payment’s connection to a foreign tax liability does not automatically make it deductible for Canadian income tax purposes. Different statutory provisions govern deductions and foreign tax credits, and taxpayers should carefully review both regimes before filing their Canadian income tax returns.

The distinction between deductible expenses and foreign tax credits becomes particularly important during a CRA tax reassessment. Taxpayers involved in a CRA tax reassessment should also be aware that strict limitation periods apply to objections and appeals. Our commentary on Schwarz v. HMK discusses the importance of meeting Tax Court deadlines:

https://taxlawcanada.com/case-commentary-schwarz-v-hmk-you-must-appeal-within-the-deadline-for-tax-reassessments-the-tax-court-cannot-forgive-tax-debt/

As David J. Rotfleisch observes:

“Many multinational businesses assume that if a foreign tax is creditable or deductible, the associated interest will receive similar treatment. The Tax Court’s decision confirms that taxpayers must analyze each component separately under the Income Tax Act.”

The decision provides a useful reminder that foreign tax credits and expense deductions are governed by separate provisions of the Income Tax Act and may produce very different tax outcomes. Canadian taxpayers engaged in international operations should therefore review foreign tax liabilities comprehensively rather than assuming that all amounts paid to a foreign tax authority will receive similar treatment under Canadian tax law.

These principles underscore the importance of proactive international tax planning, timely responses to foreign tax assessments, and careful management of CRA tax disputes.

Key Takeaways for Canadian Businesses Facing Foreign Tax Reassessments and CRA Tax Disputes

The Tax Court’s decision in Bank of Montreal v. The King confirms that interest paid on overdue foreign income taxes is generally not deductible under Canadian tax law. The ruling reinforces the distinction between expenses incurred to earn income and expenses incurred as a consequence of earning income.

The Court’s analysis demonstrates the continued importance of paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act and the income-earning purpose test established in cases such as Imperial Oil and Symes. Even where a taxpayer is carrying on a legitimate business and incurs an expense connected to that business, deductibility will depend on whether the expenditure was incurred for the purpose of gaining or producing income.

For multinational corporations, foreign permanent establishments, and businesses engaged in cross-border tax planning, the decision serves as a reminder that foreign tax liabilities, foreign tax credits, penalties, and interest must be analyzed separately under Canadian tax law. Taxpayers should not assume that amounts paid to a foreign tax authority will receive identical treatment under the Income Tax Act.

The case also highlights the importance of addressing foreign tax disputes promptly. Delays in resolving foreign tax liabilities can result in significant interest charges that may ultimately prove non-deductible for Canadian tax purposes.

The decision may also affect how taxpayers approach settlement discussions with foreign tax authorities. Where interest on a foreign tax liability may not be deductible in Canada, delaying resolution of a foreign tax dispute can significantly increase the overall after-tax cost of the reassessment. Taxpayers should therefore consider both foreign and Canadian tax consequences when evaluating settlement opportunities.

Pro Tax Tips: Reducing the Risk of Non-Deductible Foreign Tax Interest and CRA Tax Reassessments

Canadian businesses operating internationally should regularly review their foreign tax positions to identify potential exposures before they result in foreign tax reassessments or CRA tax reassessments. Particular attention should be paid to transfer-pricing arrangements, foreign permanent establishment income allocations, foreign reporting obligations, and foreign tax credit claims.

Taxpayers should also maintain detailed documentation supporting foreign tax positions, transfer-pricing methodologies, and income allocations to foreign permanent establishments. Such documentation can be critical during a CRA tax audit, foreign tax authority review, or subsequent Tax Court of Canada appeal.

Where a foreign tax assessment is issued, taxpayers should carefully evaluate not only the underlying tax liability but also any associated interest and penalties. The Canadian tax treatment of those amounts may differ significantly from the treatment of the underlying foreign taxes themselves.

Early consultation with a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer can often help identify planning opportunities, preserve objection rights, and reduce the likelihood of costly litigation. Taxpayers facing a CRA tax reassessment should also understand the objection process and applicable deadlines. Our article discussing CRA Notices of Objection provides a detailed overview of the process:

https://taxlawcanada.com/tax-disputes-objections/

Where foreign tax reassessments trigger a CRA tax audit, taxpayers should remember the distinction recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada in R. v. Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, which separates the CRA’s civil tax audit function from criminal investigations. That distinction can become important where foreign tax authorities share information with the CRA and questions arise regarding the use of information obtained during an audit.

Given the increasing exchange of taxpayer information under international tax treaties, tax information exchange agreements, and the Common Reporting Standard, foreign tax disputes often attract attention from multiple tax authorities. Taxpayers should therefore assess potential Canadian consequences whenever significant foreign tax issues arise.

As David J. Rotfleisch observes:

“International tax disputes often create exposure in more than one jurisdiction. Effective tax planning requires taxpayers to consider not only the foreign tax consequences of a transaction, but also how the Income Tax Act will treat foreign taxes, penalties, and interest when the matter is reviewed by the CRA.”

Frequently Asked Questions About Foreign Tax Interest, Foreign Tax Credits, and CRA Tax Reassessments

Is interest on overdue foreign income tax deductible in Canada?

Generally no. The Tax Court of Canada held in Bank of Montreal v. The King that interest on overdue foreign income taxes is generally not deductible because it is incurred as a consequence of earning income rather than for the purpose of earning income.

How is a foreign tax credit different from a tax deduction?

A foreign tax credit reduces Canadian tax otherwise payable and is governed primarily by section 126 of the Income Tax Act. A deduction reduces taxable income. Different statutory rules apply to each form of relief.

Does this decision apply only to financial institutions?

No. The principles established by the Court apply broadly to corporations and other taxpayers carrying on business internationally.

Can foreign income taxes themselves be deductible?

In some circumstances, relief may be available under subsection 20(12) or through the foreign tax credit regime in section 126 of the Income Tax Act.

What is the significance of Imperial Oil Ltd. v. Canada?

Imperial Oil established the important principle that expenses arising because income has already been earned are not the same as expenses incurred to earn income. The Tax Court relied heavily on that distinction in concluding that the interest was not deductible.

How should taxpayers respond to a foreign tax reassessment?

Taxpayers should seek advice from a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer as early as possible to evaluate available remedies, foreign tax credit implications, objection rights, and potential CRA consequences.

Taxpayers may also wish to review our detailed guide to CRA Notices of Objection and tax dispute procedures:

https://taxlawcanada.com/tax-disputes-objections/

Taxpayers considering litigation should also review our guide on appealing a CRA decision to the Tax Court of Canada:

https://taxlawcanada.com/want-to-appeal-a-cra-tax-decision-here-are-the-process-steps-for-tax-court-of-canada/

Does this decision affect transfer-pricing disputes or permanent establishment disputes?

Potentially. Any reassessment that results in additional foreign taxes may also create non-deductible interest exposure if the foreign tax liability is not resolved promptly.

Can CRA deductibility rules differ from IRS deductibility rules?

Yes. Canadian tax deductibility is governed by the Income Tax Act and Canadian jurisprudence. An amount that receives one treatment under U.S. tax law may receive a different treatment under Canadian tax law.

What foreign tax-related expenses may still be deductible?

Depending on the circumstances, relief may be available through subsection 20(12), section 126 foreign tax credits, or other provisions of the Income Tax Act. The availability of relief depends on the nature of the payment and the applicable statutory provisions.

Can interest on foreign tax arrears reduce Canadian taxable income?

No. According to Bank of Montreal v. The King, interest on overdue foreign income taxes is generally not deductible because it is incurred as a consequence of earning income rather than for the purpose of earning income.

Can a corporation claim a deduction for interest on a foreign tax reassessment?

Generally no. According to Bank of Montreal v. The King, interest arising from a foreign income tax reassessment will generally not satisfy the income-earning purpose test in paragraph 18(1)(a) because it is incurred after the income has already been earned.

“Taxpayers operating internationally should never assume that foreign taxes, foreign tax credits, penalties, and interest will receive identical treatment under Canadian tax law. Each component must be analyzed separately under the Income Tax Act.” — David J. Rotfleisch

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.