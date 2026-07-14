Qureshi v. The King -Pre-Construction Condominium Flipping, Principal Residence Claims, And GST Builder Liability – Tax Court Rejects Taxpayer’s Attempt To Treat $456,000 Profit As Tax-Free

How the Tax Court of Canada concluded that the sale of a pre-construction condominium generated business income rather than a tax-free principal residence gain—and why the case offers important lessons on speculative intent, GST “builder” rules, and pre-construction real estate transactions.

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How the Tax Court of Canada concluded that the sale of a pre-construction condominium generated business income rather than a tax-free principal residence gain—and why the case offers important lessons on speculative intent, GST “builder” rules, and pre-construction real estate transactions

Overview – When a “Principal Residence” Becomes an Adventure in the Nature of Trade

In Qureshi v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada considered whether the sale of a pre-construction condominium generated a tax-free principal residence gain or taxable business income arising from an adventure in the nature of trade. The case also examined whether the taxpayer qualified as a “builder” under the Excise Tax Act, thereby triggering GST collection obligations on the sale of the condominium unit.

The dispute arose after the taxpayer purchased a pre-construction condominium in North Vancouver in 2015 for approximately $660,000 and sold it in 2018 for approximately $1.16 million, realizing a profit of roughly $456,000. The taxpayer did not report the gain, on the basis that the property was allegedly intended to serve as her principal residence. The Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) disagreed, and reassessed the taxpayer, finding that the transaction constituted an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. As a result, the entire gain was taxable as business income rather than as capital gain income eligible for the principal residence exemption.

The CRA also reassessed under the Excise Tax Act, arguing that the taxpayer qualified as a “builder” because she acquired a pre-construction interest in the condominium primarily for resale. According to the CRA, the taxpayer never genuinely occupied the unit as a place of residence after closing and therefore made a taxable supply on the sale requiring GST collection and remittance.

The Tax Court ultimately agreed with the CRA on both issues. Applying the established factors in the case of Happy Valley Farms governing adventures in the nature of trade, the Court concluded that the surrounding circumstances demonstrated speculative intent and a primary motivation to resell the condominium for a profit. The Court further concluded that the taxpayer failed to establish genuine occupancy of the unit as a place of residence and therefore remained subject to GST obligations as a builder under the Excise Tax Act.

The decision provides an important reminder that principal residence claims involving pre-construction properties frequently attract heightened scrutiny from the CRA, particularly where the surrounding facts suggest speculative real estate activity, short holding periods, rapid resale efforts, or inconsistent evidence regarding occupancy.

For taxpayers involved in pre-construction condominium transactions, real estate assignments, or property-flipping disputes, guidance from a top Canadian tax lawyer can be critical in assessing both income tax and GST/HST exposure before a tax reassessment occurs.

A Pre-Construction Condominium Purchase Followed by a Rapid Resale

The dispute in Qureshi v. The King concerned the taxpayer’s purchase of a pre-construction condominium unit in North Vancouver and its subsequent sale at a substantial profit. In February 2015, the taxpayer entered into an agreement to purchase a proposed condominium unit for approximately $660,000. Construction was completed in October 2017, and the taxpayer took possession shortly thereafter.

Only weeks after taking possession, the taxpayer listed the property for sale. The condominium was first listed in December 2017 and then relisted with a different real estate agent in February 2018. In March 2018, the taxpayer entered into an agreement to sell the unit for approximately $1.16 million. The transaction closed in June 2018 and generated a profit of approximately $456,000 after accounting for acquisition and disposition costs.

The taxpayer did not report the gain, taking the position that the condominium was intended to serve as her principal residence. The CRA disagreed and reassessed the taxpayer on the basis that the transaction constituted an adventure or concern in the nature of trade, resulting in all profits being taxable as business income.

The tax reassessments also involved GST obligations under the Excise Tax Act. The CRA concluded that the taxpayer qualified as a “builder” because she acquired the pre-construction interest primarily for resale and did not genuinely occupy the unit as a place of residence after construction was completed. The CRA therefore assessed GST collectible on the sale of the condominium together with interest and penalties.

A major issue at trial was whether the taxpayer genuinely intended to live in the condominium or had acquired the property with a speculative resale motive from the outset. The taxpayer argued that she intended to downsize and eventually move into the condominium after her daughters completed high school. She further maintained that she temporarily occupied the property after closing, but later decided the condominium lifestyle was unsuitable due to noise and dissatisfaction with the building.

The CRA challenged that narrative by pointing to a series of surrounding circumstances, including the rapid resale timeline, the taxpayer’s prior history of speculative real estate transactions, the purchase of another large residence while the condominium was under construction, financing arrangements describing the condominium as an “investment property,” and the absence of persuasive evidence demonstrating genuine residential occupancy.

Why the Tax Court Concluded the Condominium Was Acquired for Speculative Resale

The Tax Court ultimately agreed with the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) and dismissed both the income tax and GST appeals. Applying the established Happy Valley Farms factors governing adventures in the nature of trade, the Court concluded that the taxpayer acquired and sold the condominium in the course of an adventure or concern in the nature of trade rather than as a long-term capital asset intended to serve as her principal residence.

A key factor in the Court’s analysis was the taxpayer’s motive at the time of acquisition. The Court emphasized that intention must be evaluated objectively by the surrounding circumstances and conduct, rather than by retrospective statements made after the transaction becomes profitable. The Court concluded that the evidence demonstrated a speculative resale intention from the outset.

The Court relied heavily on several objective indicators pointing toward speculative intent. These included the short ownership period, the rapid listing of the property shortly after possession, the taxpayer’s prior involvement in speculative real estate transactions, and the acquisition of another large family home while the condominium remained under construction. The Court also emphasized evidence of financing, including communications describing the condominium as an “investment property” and short-term financing arrangements premised on eventual resale or refinancing.

Equally important, the Court rejected the taxpayer’s evidence that she genuinely occupied the condominium as a residence after closing. The Court found it implausible that the taxpayer and her teenage daughters would move from a substantially larger home into a smaller condominium while the larger property remained available and close to the daughters’ school.

The Court also relied on the rapid resale timeline, the absence of ordinary residential indicators such as Wi-Fi installation and address changes, and evidence suggesting that furniture brought into the unit was more consistent with staging the property for sale than with genuine occupancy.

After reviewing the totality of the evidence, the Court concluded that the taxpayer acquired the condominium primarily with resale in mind and therefore realized business income taxable in full under section 9 of the Income Tax Act.

The Court also upheld the GST reassessments. Because the taxpayer acquired the pre-construction condominium in the course of an adventure or concern in the nature of trade, she qualified as a “builder” under the extended definition contained in the Excise Tax Act. The Court further concluded that the condominium was never genuinely occupied or used primarily as a place of residence. As a result, the sale remained a taxable supply subject to GST collection obligations.

The Residential Property Flipping Rule and Why Short-Term Real Estate Sales Carry Added Tax Risk

Although Qureshi v. The King concerned a disposition that occurred before January 1, 2023, when the residential property flipping rule in subsection 12(12) of the Income Tax Act came into force, the case remains highly relevant to current disputes over short-term residential resales.

Subsection 12(12) of the Income Tax Act now contains a specific deeming rule for certain short-term residential property sales. When the rule applies, the taxpayer is deemed to carry on a business that is an adventure or concern in the nature of trade in respect of the flipped property. The property is also deemed to be inventory of that business rather than capital property. As a result, the profit is fully taxable as business income, and the principal residence exemption is not available. In practical terms, taxpayers who sell a residential property shortly after acquiring it. If the rule applies, the profit will not be treated as a capital gain. Instead, the taxpayer is deemed to have earned business income from a flipped property.

A “flipped property” generally means a housing unit located in Canada that was owned by the taxpayer for less than 365 consecutive days before its disposition. The rule may also apply to certain rights to acquire a housing unit, which is particularly relevant in pre-construction condominium and assignment-sale situations.

The rule contains exceptions for certain life events, including death, household changes, marriage or common-law partnership breakdown, threats to personal safety, serious illness or disability, eligible relocation, involuntary termination of employment, insolvency, and destruction or expropriation of the property. However, where no exception applies, the legislation removes the ordinary capital-gain analysis and deems the profit to be business income.

This does not mean that a property held for more than 365 days is automatically treated as capital property. Subsection 12(12) is an additional deeming rule, not the only basis on which a real estate gain may be taxed as business income. Before and after the enactment of subsection 12(12), Canadian courts and the CRA have continued to consider the ordinary adventure in the nature of trade factors, including the nature of the property, the length of ownership, the frequency and number of transactions, improvements made to the property, the circumstances surrounding the sale, and the taxpayer’s primary and secondary intention at the time of acquisition.

The CRA has also identified property flipping as a compliance priority. According to the CRA, people who buy and resell homes within a short period for profit are often engaged in property flipping, and profits from flipping real estate are generally fully taxable as business income. The CRA identifies several common categories, including professional contractors or renovators, speculators or intermediary investors in pre-construction properties, and individual renovators who briefly live in a property before reselling it for profit.

This is important because the principal residence exemption does not protect a taxpayer from business-income treatment where the property was acquired or dealt with as inventory or as part of an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. Similarly, where a taxpayer’s conduct shows that a property was acquired for resale at a profit, the CRA may reassess the gain as business income even if the taxpayer temporarily occupied the property or originally described it as a residence.

For taxpayers involved in pre-construction condominium purchases, short-term residential resales, or assignment transactions, the practical point is straightforward: the tax result does not depend only on whether the taxpayer briefly occupied the property or later claims that the property was intended as a home. The CRA and the courts will examine the taxpayer’s objective conduct, including financing documents, resale timing, prior real estate activity, renovation activity, evidence of occupancy, and communications with lenders, brokers, or real estate agents. Where those facts point to resale for profit, the gain may be fully taxable as business income, and GST/HST exposure may also arise.

Pro Tax Tips – Practical Guidance for Pre-Construction Condominium Investments, Property Flipping, and GST Builder Exposure

The decision in Qureshi v. The King is an important reminder that pre-construction condominium transactions often attract significant scrutiny from the CRA, particularly where the surrounding circumstances suggest speculative intent or rapid resale. Importantly, these disputes are highly fact-specific. There is no single factor that automatically determines whether a property sale generates capital gains treatment or fully taxable business income. Canadian courts repeatedly emphasize that each case turns on the taxpayer’s overall factual circumstances, objective conduct, and contemporaneous evidence.

The case law in this area is extensive and continues to evolve. Courts have reached different conclusions in different factual settings depending on factors such as financing structure, occupancy evidence, resale timing, prior real estate activity, renovation work, market conditions, and the taxpayer’s conduct before and after acquisition. As a result, taxpayers should be cautious about assuming that simply moving into a property briefly—or intending at some point to live there—will automatically support principal residence treatment or avoid GST “builder” exposure under the Excise Tax Act.

From a practical perspective, one of the most important lessons is that taxpayers should assess the tax implications of a proposed real estate investment before entering into the transaction, rather than after a profitable resale. Pre-construction condominium purchases, assignment transactions, short-term holds, and rapidly appreciating markets often create significant income tax and GST/HST risks that may not be obvious at the outset. In many cases, the structure of financing arrangements, communications with lenders or real estate agents, and even internal emails may later become central evidence in a CRA tax audit or Tax Court proceeding.

Documentation is also critical. Where a taxpayer genuinely intends to acquire a property for long-term residential use, contemporaneous evidence supporting that intention can become extremely important years later during litigation. Residential occupancy records, address changes, utility usage, insurance documentation, school arrangements, moving records, financing documents, and communications regarding living arrangements may all become relevant in defending against allegations of speculative intent.

Perhaps most importantly, taxpayers undertaking pre-construction or investment-oriented real estate transactions should obtain advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before the transaction is implemented. Early planning can help identify potential principal residence issues, GST/HST “builder” exposure, assignment risks, and reporting obligations before positions become difficult to defend during a CRA audit or tax reassessment.

Finally, taxpayers should be especially careful when dealing with short-term residential sales after January 1, 2023. The residential property flipping rule in subsection 12(12) of the Income Tax Act may apply where a housing unit, or a right to acquire a housing unit, is sold after being held for less than 365 consecutive days. In practical terms, this means that the taxpayer may not be able to report the profit as a capital gain or claim the principal residence exemption. Instead, the full profit may be treated as business income from a flipped property, making early tax advice especially important before selling, assigning, or reporting the transaction.

David Rotfleisch’s Comment:

“In real estate tax disputes, what the taxpayer says years later is often less important than what the documents showed at the time. Financing records, listing history, occupancy evidence, address changes, and communications with real estate agents can all become central evidence in a CRA audit. Anyone buying a pre-construction property should think about the tax record they are creating from day one, especially if there is any possibility of a short-term sale.”

FAQ – Key Questions on Pre-Construction Condominium Sales and GST Builder Liability

Can a taxpayer still claim the principal residence exemption if a condominium was originally intended to be used as a residence?

Not necessarily. As Qureshi v. The King illustrates, Canadian courts look beyond a taxpayer’s stated intention and instead examine the surrounding objective circumstances to determine whether the property was acquired as a long-term capital asset or as part of an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. Factors such as rapid resale, speculative financing arrangements, prior real estate transactions, and weak evidence of occupancy may lead the CRA and the courts to conclude that the gain is fully taxable as business income rather than eligible for principal residence treatment.

2. Why can GST/HST apply to the sale of a residential condominium by an individual owner?

Under the extended “builder” rules in the Excise Tax Act, an individual may qualify as a builder even where they did not physically construct the property. In certain circumstances, taxpayers who acquire pre-construction condominium interests primarily for resale may be considered builders and required to collect and remit GST/HST on the sale. Whether GST/HST applies is highly fact-dependent and often turns on issues such as speculative intent, occupancy, resale activity, and whether the property was genuinely used primarily as a place of residence.

3. What is property flipping for Canadian tax purposes?

Property flipping generally refers to buying and reselling a home within a short period of time for profit (i.e., for less than 365 consecutive days before its disposition). According to the CRA, profits from flipping real estate are generally fully taxable as business income, not capital gains. This can include professional contractors or renovators who buy, renovate, and resell homes; speculators or intermediary investors who buy pre-construction properties or assignment rights for resale; and individuals who renovate, briefly live in a property, and then sell it for profit.

4. Does briefly living in a property guarantee access to the principal residence exemption?

No. Briefly living in a property does not automatically make the gain eligible for the principal residence exemption. The CRA and the courts may still review whether the taxpayer’s real purpose was to live in the home as a residence or to renovate and resell it for profit. If the facts show that the property was acquired or dealt with as part of a flipping activity, the profit may be fully taxable as business income, and the principal residence exemption may not be available.

5. Do all real estate profits need to be reported, even if the taxpayer believes the principal residence exemption applies?

Yes. If a taxpayer sells real estate and realizes a profit, the transaction generally must be reported. Capital gains, including gains that may be sheltered by the principal residence exemption, must be reported on Schedule 3 of the T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return. If the property was not capital property but was instead sold as part of a business or an adventure in the nature of trade, the profit may be fully taxable as business income.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.