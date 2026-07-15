How To Claim The Medical Expense Tax Credit In Canada: Eligible Expenses, Common Mistakes When Filing With The CRA, And Tax Planning Tips

Many Canadians assume that if a medical expense is necessary or recommended by a doctor, it automatically qualifies for the Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC).

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Overview – Why the CRA Denies Some Medical Expense Tax Credit Claims

Many Canadians assume that if a medical expense is necessary or recommended by a doctor, it automatically qualifies for the Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC). Unfortunately, that assumption is often incorrect. Every year, taxpayers claim expenses that seem entirely reasonable from a medical perspective but are later denied by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) because they do not satisfy the specific requirements of the Income Tax Act.

The Medical Expense Tax Credit is a valuable non-refundable tax credit that helps offset some of the financial burden associated with significant medical expenses. However, Parliament deliberately restricted the types of expenses that qualify. The credit is also distinct from the Disability Tax Credit, which applies its own eligibility test based on the severity and duration of an impairment rather than the amount of medical expenses incurred — a taxpayer may qualify for one, both, or neither credit depending on their circumstances. As a result, the fact that a treatment improves a taxpayer’s health, enhances quality of life, or is medically necessary does not necessarily mean that it is eligible for the credit.

Understanding these rules is important because mistakes can be costly. Taxpayers frequently claim expenses for vitamins, dietary supplements, fitness programs, cosmetic procedures, alternative therapies, or other health-related costs that the CRA later disallows. In many cases, the problem is not that the taxpayer acted unreasonably—it is that the Income Tax Act provides a limited list of qualifying expenses, and the courts cannot expand that list based solely on fairness or medical necessity.

This article explains how the Medical Expense Tax Credit works, who can claim it, which expenses commonly qualify, which expenses the CRA frequently denies, and the tax planning strategies that can help maximize the credit while reducing the risk of a CRA reassessment. It also provides practical tax tips for taxpayers, caregivers, accountants, and anyone seeking to understand the tax treatment of medical expenses in Canada.

“The biggest mistake taxpayers make with the Medical Expense Tax Credit is assuming that medical necessity equals tax eligibility. The CRA and the Tax Court look first to the wording of the Income Tax Act, not simply to whether the expense was reasonable or helpful from a medical perspective.”

– David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Tax Specialist and Canadian tax lawyer.

Many taxpayers are surprised to learn that an expense can be medically necessary yet still fail to qualify for the Medical Expense Tax Credit under the Income Tax Act. Before claiming significant medical expenses—or challenging a tax reassessment—consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help ensure that your claim is properly structured, fully supported, and positioned to maximize the tax relief available under Canadian tax law.

Who Can Claim the Medical Expense Tax Credit?

The Medical Expense Tax Credit may be claimed by an individual who paid eligible medical expenses for themselves, their spouse or common-law partner, or certain dependants. The Medical Expense Tax Credit is designed to recognize above-average medical expenses by providing tax relief for eligible expenses. In many families, this creates planning opportunities because the person who paid the expense is not always the only one who can claim it.

Taxpayers may generally claim eligible medical expenses paid for themselves, their spouse or common-law partner, and children under 18 who depended on them for support. The rules may also allow a taxpayer to claim eligible medical expenses paid for certain other dependant relatives, including parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nieces, or nephews, provided the dependant resided in Canada and depended on the taxpayer for support.

The definition of dependant in subsection 118(6) includes children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, nieces, or nephews, if resident in Canada at any time in the year, of the individual or the individual’s spouse or common-law partner. To successfully claim the medical expense deduction for such relatives, the recipient must be related to the taxpayer, be dependent on the taxpayer for support, and if not a spouse, common-law partner, or descendant, must be resident in Canada at any time in the year.

The definition of “dependant” in subsection 118(6) of the Income Tax Act is important because it determines when taxpayers may claim medical expenses paid for someone other than the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner, a minor child, or another qualifying dependant. In Zanatta v. R., 2014 TCC 293 (2014 CCI 293), the taxpayer paid significant amounts in connection with a surrogacy arrangement, including amounts related to the surrogate’s expenses. The Tax Court of Canada held that those expenses did not qualify for the taxpayer’s Medical Expense Tax Credit because the surrogate was not the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse or common-law partner, or a dependant within the meaning of subsection 118(6). The case illustrates that paying a medical-related expense for another person is not enough: the person receiving the medical service must fall within the statutory category of eligible patients, and the expense itself must also satisfy the requirements of section 118.2.

The payment requirement is also important. In Andrews v. The King, 2023 TCC 19, the taxpayer claimed medical expenses for his mother-in-law, who lived in a long-term care facility and depended on family support. Although the expenses related to an eligible dependant, the Tax Court denied most of the claim because the amounts were paid from a joint account funded primarily by the mother-in-law herself, not by the taxpayer who claimed the credit. The case illustrates that a taxpayer claiming medical expenses for a dependant must be able to prove not only that the person qualifies as a dependant, but also that the taxpayer actually paid the expenses claimed.

Taxpayers should also remember that only eligible medical expenses may be claimed. Paying an expense for a spouse, child, or dependant does not make the expense eligible if the expense itself does not qualify under the Income Tax Act. The first question is always whether the expense falls within the statutory rules. The second question is who can claim it most efficiently.

Which Medical Expenses Qualify for the Medical Expense Tax Credit?

The Medical Expense Tax Credit is available only for expenses specifically recognized by subsection 118.2(2) of the Income Tax Act. Many taxpayers mistakenly believe that any expense recommended by a physician or incurred to improve their health automatically qualifies. That is not how the legislation operates.

Rather than creating a broad definition of “medical expenses,” Parliament established a detailed statutory framework identifying the categories of expenses that qualify for the credit and the conditions that must be satisfied before a claim may be made. The legislation contains dozens of qualifying categories, including:

Payments for medical practitioners

Hospital services

Prescription drugs

Dental care

Certain medical devices

Attendant care

Nursing home care

Medical transportation

Disability-related services

Numerous other specifically identified expenses

The statutory rules are highly detailed. Some expenses qualify only if they are prescribed by a medical practitioner. Others qualify only if they are provided by an authorized professional or licensed facility. Certain medical devices are eligible only if they meet prescribed conditions, while other expenses are subject to certification requirements, monetary limits, or other statutory restrictions. Prescription drugs provide a good example. The Income Tax Act does not identify eligible medications by brand or product name. Instead, it establishes legal criteria that a drug must satisfy before it qualifies for the Medical Expense Tax Credit.

Equally important, many health-related expenses fall outside the statutory scheme altogether. Vitamins, dietary supplements, gym memberships, general wellness programs, and numerous alternative therapies may provide genuine medical or health benefits, yet they generally do not qualify simply because they improve a taxpayer’s health. The relevant question is not whether the expense was beneficial or medically necessary, but whether Parliament chose to include it within subsection 118.2(2).

Because subsection 118.2(2) contains a comprehensive statutory list of qualifying expenses and numerous conditions governing eligibility, taxpayers should carefully review the legislative requirements before claiming significant medical costs. Where uncertainty exists, obtaining professional tax advice before filing a claim may help maximize the available tax relief while reducing the risk of a costly audit adjustment.

Why Does the CRA Deny So Many Medical Expense Tax Credit Claims?

One of the most common misconceptions about the Medical Expense Tax Credit is that an expense qualifies simply because it is medically necessary or recommended by a physician. In reality, the Income Tax Act does not provide a general deduction or credit for all health-related expenses. Instead, subsection 118.2(2) establishes a detailed statutory framework identifying the categories of medical expenses that qualify and the conditions that must be satisfied before a claim may be made.

The decision of the Tax Court of Canada in Chevalier v. R., 2008 TCC 11 (2008 CCI 11), illustrates this principle. The taxpayer suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome and severe sensitivities to food, drinks, clothing, household products, and pharmaceutical products and incurred significant health-related expenses intended to improve her quality of life. Although the Court accepted that many of the expenses were genuine and medically beneficial, it held that this alone was insufficient to qualify for the Medical Expense Tax Credit. Parliament deliberately restricted the credit to the expenses specifically recognized under subsection 118.2(2), and the Court could not expand those categories based on fairness, compassion, or medical necessity.

This distinction is important because taxpayers frequently assume that if a treatment is prescribed by a physician or provides a clear medical benefit, it must qualify for tax relief. That assumption often leads to CRA tax reassessments. The relevant question is not whether the expense was reasonable or medically necessary, but whether it satisfies the statutory requirements established by Parliament.

This statutory framework explains why many health-related expenses are commonly denied during CRA tax audits. Vitamins, nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, protein powders, and many natural health products may not qualify because they do not meet the legislative requirements for qualifying drugs and medical products. Similarly, gym memberships, personal training, wellness programs, and many alternative therapies may provide genuine health benefits, yet they generally fall outside the categories recognized by subsection 118.2(2).

The same analysis applies to food and dietary expenses. Although taxpayers frequently incur additional costs purchasing organic foods, diabetic foods, or other specialty diets, those costs are generally regarded as personal living expenses rather than eligible medical expenses. Parliament has created only limited statutory exceptions. For example, paragraph 118.2(2)(r) permits individuals with celiac disease to claim the incremental cost of qualifying gluten-free food products where the prescribed statutory conditions are satisfied. This exception illustrates that eligibility depends on legislative authorization rather than medical necessity alone.

Likewise, not every medical service or procedure automatically qualifies for the credit. Eligibility may depend on whether the service was provided by an authorized medical practitioner or licensed facility, whether a prescription or written certification is required, or whether the expense satisfies one of the numerous statutory conditions contained in subsection 118.2(2). Prescription medications, medical devices, attendant care, transportation expenses, and cosmetic procedures each have their own legislative requirements, and taxpayers should not assume that all medically related expenses receive the same tax treatment.

The practical lesson is straightforward. Before claiming a significant medical expense, taxpayers should confirm that the expense falls within one of the categories recognized by subsection 118.2(2) of the Income Tax Act and that all applicable statutory conditions have been satisfied. Where uncertainty exists—or where the CRA has already denied a claim—consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help determine whether the tax reassessment is legally correct, whether additional supporting documentation should be provided, and whether a notice of objection should be filed.

Pro Tax Tips – How to Maximize Your Medical Expense Tax Credit

The Medical Expense Tax Credit is non-refundable and is subject to an income-based threshold. In practical terms, only eligible medical expenses above the lesser of the indexed threshold amount and 3% of the relevant income generate tax relief. This discussion addresses the federal credit only; most provinces and territories offer a parallel medical expense credit calculated separately, which can provide additional tax relief. For spouses and common-law partners, this means the best result may depend on who claims the expenses and how the expenses are grouped within the permitted 12-month period. It may often be more efficient for the lower-income spouse or common-law partner to claim the family’s eligible medical expenses because the 3% income threshold may be lower.

Many taxpayers focus exclusively on whether an expense qualifies for the Medical Expense Tax Credit. Equally important, however, is understanding how and when to claim eligible expenses. Careful tax planning can substantially increase the value of the credit without incurring any additional medical costs.

One of the most important planning opportunities is the ability to choose any continuous 12-month period ending in the taxation year, rather than being restricted to the calendar year. Taxpayers who incur significant medical expenses over several months should review different claim periods to determine which produces the greatest tax benefit.

Another valuable planning strategy is the aggregation of eligible medical expenses within a family. The Income Tax Act generally permits one spouse or common-law partner to claim the family’s eligible medical expenses, including qualifying expenses paid for dependent children. Rather than claiming expenses separately, combining eligible medical expenses into a single claim may help the family more easily meet the income-based threshold and maximize the available Medical Expense Tax Credit.

Families should therefore consider who should claim the expenses. Because the Medical Expense Tax Credit is subject to an income-based threshold, the same medical expenses may generate a larger credit if claimed by the lower-income spouse or common-law partner. Before filing a tax return, taxpayers should compare the available options to determine which approach produces the greatest overall tax savings. For a more detailed discussion, including practical examples showing how aggregating family medical expenses can significantly increase the available tax credit, see our related article here

Taxpayers should also distinguish the Medical Expense Tax Credit from other disability-related tax credits. Some medical conditions may give rise to separate tax relief even where a particular expense does not qualify as a medical expense. For example, Canadians with Type 1 diabetes may be entitled to the Disability Tax Credit under section 118.3 of the Income Tax Act, which is separate from the Medical Expense Tax Credit and may also unlock additional benefits, including access to a Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP). This distinction matters because the tax issue is not always limited to whether a specific receipt qualifies as a medical expense; in some cases, the taxpayer’s medical condition may support a different credit or benefit regime.

Taxpayers should also account for insurance reimbursements. Only the portion of a qualifying medical expense that has not been reimbursed may generally be claimed for the Medical Expense Tax Credit. Maintaining records that show both the original expense and any insurance reimbursement can help prevent errors if the CRA later reviews the claim.

Planning also means understanding that not every health-related expense receives the same tax treatment. For example, vitamins and dietary supplements generally do not qualify because they typically fail to meet the statutory requirements applicable to prescription drugs under subsection 118.2(2) of the Income Tax Act, even when recommended by a medical practitioner. In contrast, cannabis purchased for medical purposes may qualify where the statutory conditions are satisfied, including the applicable prescription and licensing requirements. Taxpayers should therefore verify that a particular expense meets the legislative requirements rather than assuming that all medically beneficial products receive the same tax treatment.

Finally, taxpayers should retain all supporting documentation throughout the year rather than attempting to reconstruct their records during tax season. Receipts, prescriptions, invoices, proof of payment, insurance records, and any medical certifications required under the Income Tax Act should be organized before the return is filed. Good record-keeping not only simplifies tax compliance but can also significantly reduce the likelihood of problems during a CRA review or a tax audit.

The Medical Expense Tax Credit is one of the few tax credits where careful planning before filing a return can materially increase the amount of tax relief available. Reviewing the timing of expenses, taking advantage of family aggregation where appropriate, choosing the most advantageous claimant, and maintaining complete documentation can help taxpayers maximize the credit while minimizing the risk of an audit adjustment.

“Many taxpayers focus on whether a medical expense qualifies, but overlook how it should be claimed. Careful planning—such as selecting the most advantageous 12-month claim period, aggregating eligible family medical expenses, and choosing the right claimant—can significantly increase the tax relief available while reducing the risk of a tax reassessment.”

– David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Tax Specialist and Canadian tax lawyer.

If you have questions about a specific Medical Expense Tax Credit claim—or if the CRA has already denied one—contact our office to speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer about your options.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Medical Expense Tax Credit

Can I claim a medical expense just because my doctor recommended it?

Not necessarily. A doctor’s recommendation or medical necessity does not automatically make an expense eligible for the Medical Expense Tax Credit. The expense must meet the specific requirements set out in the Income Tax Act.

Can I claim vitamins, supplements, organic foods, or special diets?

Usually not. Vitamins, supplements, organic foods, diabetic foods, and most specialty diets are generally treated as personal living expenses and do not qualify unless they fall within a specific statutory category. One important exception applies to individuals with a physician-confirmed diagnosis of celiac disease, who may claim the incremental cost of qualifying gluten-free food products as a medical expense. The claim is limited to the additional cost of the gluten-free product compared with its conventional equivalent, and taxpayers must keep sufficient records to support the calculation.

Can I claim medical cannabis?

Medical cannabis may qualify if the taxpayer satisfies the applicable statutory requirements, including the required medical authorization and purchase from an authorized seller. Taxpayers should keep all prescriptions, medical documents, receipts, and proof of purchase.

Medical cannabis expenses are eligible for the Medical Expense Tax Credit under paragraph 118.2(2)(u) of the Income Tax Act. To qualify, the patient must hold a medical document as defined in subsection 264(1) of the Cannabis Regulations to support their use of cannabis for medical purposes. The eligible costs include cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis plant seeds or cannabis products purchased for medical purposes from a holder of a licence for sale as defined in subsection 264(1) of the Cannabis Regulations.

Can I claim medical expenses paid for my spouse, child, parent, or other dependant?

In many cases, yes, but the rules are specific. The person must fall within the statutory category, the expense must be eligible, and the taxpayer claiming the credit must be able to show that the expense was properly paid and supported.

Can I claim expenses reimbursed by insurance?

Generally, no. Only the unreimbursed portion of an eligible medical expense may generally be claimed. Taxpayers should keep both the original receipt and records showing any insurance reimbursement.

How do I maximize my Medical Expense Tax Credit?

Taxpayers should compare different 12-month claim periods, consider aggregating eligible family medical expenses, determine which spouse or common-law partner should claim the credit, and ensure that all receipts and supporting documents are complete before filing.

What documents should I keep if the CRA reviews my claim?

Taxpayers should keep receipts, invoices, proof of payment, prescriptions where required, medical certifications, insurance records, and any documents showing that the expense satisfies the statutory requirements.

What should I do if the CRA denies my Medical Expense Tax Credit claim?

Review the CRA’s reasons carefully before responding. Depending on the facts, the taxpayer may be able to provide additional documents, request an adjustment, file a notice of objection, or obtain advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to challenge the tax reassessment.

Related Resources

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