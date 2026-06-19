Why Tax Court Won’t Reopen GST Appeals Dropped By Mistake: Canadian Tax Lawyer Explains Yi v The King (2026 TCC 82)

In the decision of Yi v The King, the Tax Court of Canada considered whether taxpayers could revive appeals after discontinuing them due to a misunderstanding of the underlying liabilities.

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Overview — Tax Court Refuses to Reinstate Discontinued GST Appeals

In the decision of Yi v The King, the Tax Court of Canada considered whether taxpayers could revive appeals after discontinuing them due to a misunderstanding of the underlying liabilities. The case involved a father (“Mr. Yi”) and daughter (“Ms. Yi”), who appealed derivative GST/HST assessments under sections 323 and 325 of the Excise Tax Act. The assessments related to alleged non-arm’s length transfers tied to GST/HST debts of Mr. Yi’s spouse and Ms. Chen, the appellants’ mother.

The appellants later discontinued their appeals, believing that Ms. Chen’s personal income tax reassessments under CRA review could be resolved and would thereby eliminate the related GST/HST assessments against them. They later learned the liabilities arose from GST/HST assessments, not income tax under the Income Tax Act, and sought to reinstate their appeals. The Court dismissed the motions, holding that under section 16.2 of the Tax Court of Canada Act, the appeals were deemed dismissed upon discontinuance, leaving the Court functus officio (i.e., the Court lost jurisdiction once the appeals were automatically dismissed upon discontinuance) except in narrow circumstances. The Court also confirmed that liabilities under one statute do not necessarily affect liabilities under another.

For taxpayers, the case is an important reminder that discontinuing a Tax Court appeal is generally final and irreversible. Taxpayers must carefully understand the nature of the liabilities being appealed and ensure that settlement discussions, reassessment requests, or parallel CRA review processes are fully understood before abandoning litigation, ideally under the guidance of an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Taxpayer Regretted Filing the Notice of Discontinuance and Requested Its Cancellation

The dispute arose from a series of derivative GST/HST assessments under sections 323 and 325 of the Excise Tax Act. Ms. Chen had been assessed as a director of a corporation that allegedly failed to remit GST/HST obligations, and the CRA later assessed Mr. Yi and Ms. Yi on the basis that Ms. Chen had transferred property to them for inadequate consideration while owing GST/HST liabilities. The Court described the matter as involving “a series of cascading liabilities under the Excise Tax Act.”

The appellants were initially represented by a Canadian tax litigation lawyer, and settlement discussions took place with the CRA. The Department of Justice had reportedly provided a counteroffer that would have substantially reduced Mr. Yi and Ms. Yi’s liability. However, the appellants believed that Ms. Chen’s personal income tax reassessments were being reviewed by the CRA and assumed that eliminating those liabilities would also eliminate the derivative GST/HST assessments against them.

In April 2025, despite repeated warnings from their experienced Canadian tax lawyer that discontinuing the appeals would likely prevent any future appeal, the appellants signed and filed notices of discontinuance. Months later, Ms. Yi received a CRA collections letter referring specifically to GST/HST arrears and realized that the liabilities at issue arose under the Excise Tax Act rather than the Income Tax Act. The appellants then brought motions asking the Tax Court to set aside the discontinuances and revive the appeals.

The Issue — Can a Taxpayer Revive a Discontinued Tax Court Appeal?

The central issue in Yi v The King was whether taxpayers who had voluntarily discontinued their Tax Court appeals could later revive those appeals on the basis that they misunderstood the nature of the liabilities in issue. More specifically, the appellants argued that they discontinued the appeals under the mistaken belief that resolving Ms. Chen’s personal income tax liabilities under the Income Tax Act would also eliminate the derivative GST/HST liabilities assessed against them under the Excise Tax Act.

The case, therefore, required the Tax Court to consider the legal effect of a notice of discontinuance and whether the appellants satisfied the requirements under Rule 172 of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure) for setting aside a dismissed appeal. The Court also examined whether the appellants’ misunderstanding constituted a genuinely “new fact” that could not have been discovered earlier through due diligence, and whether the principle of finality in litigation should prevail in the circumstances.

The Test for Setting Aside a Dismissed Appeal

The Tax Court applied the legal framework under Rule 172 of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure). Rule 172 allows the Court to set aside or vary judgments in limited situations, including:

where fraud is involved; or where new facts arose or were discovered after the judgment.

The Court adopted the three-part test summarized in Supavititpatana v The Queen, 2020 TCC 46. To succeed, the moving party must establish:

that new facts arose or were discovered after the judgment; that the new facts could not, with reasonable diligence, have been discovered earlier; and that the new facts would probably have resulted in a different judgment.

The Court focused primarily on the second requirement: whether the appellants could, through reasonable diligence, have discovered the true nature of the liabilities before discontinuing the appeals. Justice Derksen concluded that they could have. The Court emphasized several important facts:

the pleadings clearly stated that the liabilities arose under the Excise Tax Act;

the Court file numbers themselves identified the proceedings as GST matters;

the appellants had been represented by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer;

counsel repeatedly warned them that discontinuing the appeals would eliminate their right to challenge the assessments; and

the distinction between personal income tax liabilities and GST/HST liabilities could have been discovered with minimal diligence.

The Court therefore concluded that the appellants’ misunderstanding did not qualify as a newly discovered fact under Rule 172 of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure). Rather, it was a mistaken assumption that could reasonably have been corrected before the discontinuances were filed.

Motions to Set Aside the Discontinuances Were Dismissed

The Tax Court dismissed the motions and held that the appellants had voluntarily discontinued their appeals, even if they misunderstood the legal consequences of doing so. Although Justice Derksen accepted that the misunderstanding was genuine, the Court found that the true nature of the liabilities was readily discoverable through reasonable diligence. In particular, the Court emphasized that eliminating Ms. Chen’s personal income tax liabilities would not eliminate the GST/HST liabilities assessed under the Excise Tax Act.

The Court reaffirmed that, under section 16.2(2) of the Tax Court of Canada Act, a discontinued appeal is deemed dismissed and the Court generally becomes functus officio. The principle of finality in litigation prevents discontinued appeals from being routinely revived.

The Court also noted that, because the appeals were no longer “live,” the parties lost access to the settlement mechanism under section 298(3) of the Excise Tax Act. Although the Court described the circumstances as unfortunate and financially significant for the appellants, it concluded that sympathy could not override the legal principle of finality. No costs were awarded.

Pro Tax Tips — Takeaways from Filing a Notice of Discontinuance

A Notice of Discontinuance Is Usually Final

Taxpayers sometimes believe they can discontinue an appeal and later restart it if circumstances change. This case demonstrates that discontinuances are generally treated as final dismissals. Once an appeal is discontinued, the Court will usually lose jurisdiction over the matter.

Understand the Nature of the Tax Liability

The case also highlights the importance of distinguishing between different types of tax liabilities. Personal income tax liabilities under the ITA are legally separate from GST/HST liabilities under the Excise Tax Act. Eliminating one type of liability will not necessarily eliminate another. Taxpayers should carefully review the statutory basis of every assessment before initiating litigation.

Carefully Review Settlement Offers Before Discontinuing an Appeal

The Court noted that the Crown had previously provided a settlement counteroffer that may have significantly reduced the appellants’ liabilities. However, once the appeals were discontinued, the parties lost access to certain settlement mechanisms under the Excise Tax Act. Taxpayers should therefore carefully consider all available settlement options and procedural consequences before discontinuing a Tax Court proceeding, ideally with the guidance of a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer.

FAQ –Key Questions on Reinstating an Appeal After Filing a Notice of Discontinuance

Can a taxpayer reopen a Tax Court appeal after filing a notice of discontinuance?

Generally, no. Under section 16.2 of the Tax Court of Canada Act, once a notice of discontinuance is filed, the appeal is deemed dismissed. The Court will usually become functus officio, meaning that it no longer has jurisdiction over the matter except in limited circumstances. A taxpayer seeking to revive a discontinued appeal must satisfy the strict requirements under Rule 172 of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure).

What is the difference between GST/HST liabilities under the Excise Tax Act and personal income tax liabilities under the Income Tax Act?

GST/HST liabilities under the Excise Tax Act are legally separate from personal income tax liabilities under the Income Tax Act. In this case, the taxpayers mistakenly believed that eliminating Ms. Chen’s personal income tax liabilities would also eliminate the derivative GST/HST liabilities assessed against them under sections 323 and 325 of the Excise Tax Act. The Court confirmed that resolving liabilities under one statute does not necessarily affect liabilities arising under another statute.

Why did the taxpayers lose their motions in this case?

The Tax Court found that the taxpayers’ misunderstanding could have been discovered through reasonable diligence before the appeals were discontinued. The pleadings, Court file numbers, and correspondence all clearly indicated that the proceedings involved GST/HST matters under the Excise Tax Act. In addition, their counsel had repeatedly warned them that discontinuing the appeals would permanently eliminate their right to challenge the assessments. As a result, the Court concluded that the taxpayers had not satisfied the legal test required to set aside the dismissals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.