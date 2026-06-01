Case Comment: Recent Tax Court Decision Balances CRA’s Broad Reassessment Powers While Placing Limits On Gross Negligence Penalties, 3278735 Nova Scotia Limited v His Majesty The King, 2026 TCC 65

This 2026 decision of the Tax Court of Canada addresses two recurring issues in tax administration and enforcement: 1) the scope of the CRA’s power to reassess beyond the normal limitation period, and 2) the threshold for imposing gross negligence penalties.

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This 2026 decision of the Tax Court of Canada addresses two recurring issues in tax administration and enforcement: 1) the scope of the CRA’s power to reassess beyond the normal limitation period, and 2) the threshold for imposing gross negligence penalties. The case highlights the distinction between ordinary carelessness—sufficient to reopen statute-barred years—and the much higher standard required to justify punitive penalties.

Factual Background

The appellant, 3278735 Nova Scotia Limited (also known as GNF Commercial Investments), was part of a real estate development group controlled by Navid Saberi (NS), its sole shareholder and director. The appellant filed most of its quarterly GST/HST returns between 2015 and 2018, except for two periods in late 2018.

Following a tax audit, CRA reassessed the taxpayer, increasing GST/HST collectible by $41,240.16, reducing input tax credits (ITCs) by $141,319.81, and increasing net tax payable by $182,559.97.

In addition, gross negligence penalties of $50,391.07 were imposed under section 285 of the Excise Tax Act.

Mr. Saberi testified that he relied heavily on his accounting department, which handled tax filings for multiple related entities. Although he ensured returns were “reviewed,” he did not personally examine them, ask questions, or verify their accuracy. He admitted that the returns were incorrect and that he took no steps to ensure compliance, despite prior audit issues within his corporate group.

Issue 1: Reassessment Beyond the Limitation Period

The first issue was whether the CRA could reassess reporting periods from July 1, 2015, to March 31, 2017, beyond the statutory limitation period under subsection 298(4) of the Excise Tax Act. This provision allows reassessment where a taxpayer has made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default.

The Court found that the appellant’s returns contained clear misrepresentations, as the returns inaccurately reported GST/HST collectible and overstated ITCs. These errors were not disputed; indeed, the reassessment relied on corrected figures later provided by the appellant itself.

More importantly, the Court concluded that these misrepresentations were attributable to neglect and carelessness. Mr. Saberi, despite being a sophisticated businessperson with knowledge of the GST/HST system, failed to exercise reasonable oversight. His complete reliance on accounting staff—without verification or inquiry—fell short of the standard of a “wise and prudent person.”

The Court reaffirmed that reliance on accountants does not shield a taxpayer from responsibility, particularly where no effort is made to ensure accuracy. Accordingly, the CRA was entitled to reassess beyond the limitation period.

Issue 2: Gross Negligence Penalties

The second issue concerned whether the CRA properly imposed gross negligence penalties under section 285. While the appellant admitted that its returns contained false statements, the key question was whether those statements were made knowingly or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence.

The Court emphasized that gross negligence requires a significantly higher degree of fault than ordinary negligence. It entails conduct akin to intentional wrongdoing or wilful blindness—often described as “burying one’s head in the sand.”

The Canadian tax litigation lawyer acting for the CRA argued that prior tax audits and a related criminal investigation involving other companies in the group constituted “flashing red lights” that should have prompted further inquiry. Failure to act on these warning signs, the CRA submitted, amounted to wilful blindness.

The Court rejected this argument. There was no evidence linking the prior investigations to the appellant’s conduct or demonstrating that Mr. Saberi was aware of a need to inquire but deliberately avoided doing so. Nor were there other indicators of wilful blindness, such as suspicious tax preparers, implausible explanations, or blatant falsehoods.

Instead, the evidence showed that Mr. Saberi delegated responsibility to his accounting team and failed to supervise them adequately. While this amounted to carelessness, it did not constitute the “marked departure” from reasonable conduct required for gross negligence.

Evidentiary Weaknesses and Penalty Calculation

A notable aspect of the decision is the Court’s criticism of the evidentiary record. The CRA’s witness, an appeals officer, provided limited and often conclusory testimony, with little explanation of how adjustments or penalties were calculated. Key documents were not properly introduced or proven, and the Court expressed frustration with the lack of clarity in the evidence.

The Court also identified errors in the CRA’s penalty calculations and held that the CRA failed to discharge the burden of proving that the penalties were computed correctly. This deficiency provided an additional basis for vacating the penalties. The Tax Court eventually allowed the appeal in part.

The Court upheld the CRA’s ability to reassess beyond the limitation period due to negligent misrepresentations but vacated the gross negligence penalties. The matter was referred back to the CRA for reassessment, with the appellant’s net GST/HST payable adjusted to approximately $115,000.

Pro Tax Tips: Balancing Compliance Vigilance with Limits on Penalties

This case reinforces the well-established but often misunderstood distinction between negligence and gross negligence in tax law. While relatively modest failures in oversight can justify reopening statute-barred years, the imposition of penalties demands clear evidence of egregious conduct. Courts remain cautious in applying gross negligence penalties, particularly where the taxpayer’s conduct is consistent with carelessness rather than deliberate wrongdoing.

The decision also underscores that taxpayers cannot abdicate responsibility by delegating tax compliance to accountants. Even sophisticated taxpayers who rely on professionals must take reasonable steps to ensure accuracy. Passive reliance, without inquiry or oversight, may constitute negligence sufficient to extend the limitation period. At the same time, the ruling serves as a reminder to the CRA that penalty assessments must be supported by clear, detailed evidence. Assertions of “flashing red flags” or generalized concerns about taxpayer conduct will not suffice. The CRA must establish both the legal threshold for gross negligence and the correctness of the penalty calculation.

This case strikes a careful balance: it affirms the CRA’s broad reassessment powers in cases of careless misrepresentation while placing meaningful limits on the use of punitive penalties.

FAQ:

1: Can relying on an accountant protect a taxpayer from reassessment or penalties?

No. This case confirms that reliance on an accountant does not absolve a taxpayer from their legal obligation to ensure accurate GST/HST filings. While delegation is common—especially in complex corporate structures—the taxpayer must still exercise reasonable oversight. Failing to review returns, ask questions, or verify accuracy can amount to neglect or carelessness. That level of fault is sufficient for the CRA to reassess beyond the normal limitation period under subsection 298(4) of the Excise Tax Act. However, mere reliance without oversight, while negligent, will not automatically rise to the level of gross negligence required for penalties.

2: What is the difference between carelessness and gross negligence for GST/HST penalties?

Carelessness involves a failure to meet the standard of a reasonable taxpayer—for example, not reviewing returns or verifying information. This can justify reassessment beyond the limitation period. Gross negligence, however, is a much higher threshold. It requires conduct approaching intentional wrongdoing or wilful blindness—such as ignoring clear warning signs (“flashing red lights”) or deliberately avoiding the truth. In this case, although the taxpayer was careless, the court found no evidence of willful blindness or deliberate misconduct. As a result, gross negligence penalties were vacated, reinforcing that penalties require clear and compelling evidence of serious fault.

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