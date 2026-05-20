Withholding Tax And Beneficial Ownership: Insights From A Canadian Tax Lawyer On C&W Offshore Ltd. v. HMK, 2026 TCC 40

The recent decision in C&W Offshore Ltd. v. HMK, 2026 TCC 40, serves as a stark reminder to Canadian businesses of the rigorous obligations imposed by Part XIII of the Income Tax Act (ITA) when dealing with non-resident suppliers. The case centered on two primary issues: first, whether rental payments for industrial subsea equipment made to a United Kingdom entity were subject to withholding tax; and second, whether a taxpayer’s reliance on the reputation of an international group and the silence of their invoices could ground a due diligence defense against subsequent penalties.

Background: An Urgent Operational Crisis

In December 2013, C&W Offshore Ltd. (“C&W”), a Canadian resident corporation primarily involved in metal fabrication, faced an operational emergency. One of its customers experienced a failure in the mooring chains anchoring as drilling rig off the coast of Newfoundland. To prevent potential safety hazards and staggering financial losses estimated at US$500,000 per day, C&W was tasked with sourcing specialized mooring chains on an urgent basis.

C&W contacted InterMoor Ltd. (“InterMoor UK”), based in Scotland. Because InterMoor UK did not have the specific chains in its inventory, it sourced them from a Norwegian affiliate, InterMoor AS (“InterMoor Norway”). The resulting transaction was structured as a cross-hire: InterMoor Norway leased the chains to InterMoor UK, which in turn subleased them to C&W.

Over the 2014 and 2015 taxation years, C&W paid approximately $8,900,000 to InterMoor UK in rental payments. C&W did not withhold any tax on these payments. Following an audit, the CRA reassessed C&W for approximately $900,000 in unremitted withholding tax and $90,000 in penalties.

The Withholding Tax Issue: Who is the “Beneficial Owner”?

The first legal hurdle was determining the applicable tax treaty. Under paragraph 212(1)(d) of the ITA, a 25% withholding tax is generally applied to “rent, royalty or similar payment” paid to a non-resident. This rate can be reduced by a tax convention if the recipient is the “beneficial owner” of the payment.

The Competing Treaty Positions

C&W argued that InterMoor UK was merely a conduit or agent for InterMoor Norway. C&W contended that InterMoor Norway was the true beneficial owner of the majority of the payments (the “Rental Charges”), while InterMoor UK only owned a small “Processing Fee”. This distinction was critical because the Canada-Norway Income Tax Convention defines “royalties” in a way that excludes equipment rentals, potentially making the payments tax-exempt “business profits” in Canada. Conversely, Article 12 of the Canada-United Kingdom Income Tax Convention explicitly includes industrial equipment rentals in its definition of royalties, subjecting them to a 10% withholding tax.

Applying the Prévost Car Test

To determine beneficial ownership, the Court applied the four-part test established in Prévost Car v. Canada: possession, use, risk, and control.

Possession and Control : The evidence showed that C&W paid funds directly into a UK bank account exclusively controlled by InterMoor UK. There was no requirement for InterMoor UK to segregate these funds or hold them in trust for Norway.

: The evidence showed that C&W paid funds directly into a UK bank account exclusively controlled by InterMoor UK. There was no requirement for InterMoor UK to segregate these funds or hold them in trust for Norway. Use : InterMoor UK recorded the full amount of the payments as its own revenue. Crucially, the payment terms differed: InterMoor UK had to pay Norway within 30 days, while C&W had 60 days to pay the UK. This meant InterMoor UK sometimes had to use its own capital to pay Norway before receiving C&W’s funds, or conversely, had unrestricted use of C&W’s funds for a period before its own liability to Norway fell due.

: InterMoor UK recorded the full amount of the payments as its own revenue. Crucially, the payment terms differed: InterMoor UK had to pay Norway within 30 days, while C&W had 60 days to pay the UK. This meant InterMoor UK sometimes had to use its own capital to pay Norway before receiving C&W’s funds, or conversely, had unrestricted use of C&W’s funds for a period before its own liability to Norway fell due. Risk: InterMoor UK bore the commercial risk of non-payment by C&W. It was legally obligated to pay InterMoor Norway regardless of whether C&W fulfilled its obligations under the sublease.

The Tax Court concluded that InterMoor UK was the beneficial owner of the payments. Therefore, the 10% withholding tax under the UK Convention was correctly applied by the CRA.

The Penalty Issue: The Failure of the Due Diligence Defense

The second major issue was the 10% penalty assessed under subsection 227(8) of the ITA for the failure to withhold. While this is a “strict liability” penalty, a taxpayer can avoid it by demonstrating due diligence—showing they took all reasonable precautions to avoid the error or held a reasonable but mistaken belief in a state of facts that would have made the omission innocent.

The Taxpayer’s Reliance

C&W argued that the company acted as a reasonably prudent business. It pointed to several factors:

The urgency of the “emergency” situation.

The reputation of the InterMoor group as an international specialist.

The fact that InterMoor UK’s invoices did not mention withholding tax.

Reliance on a professional customs broker, P.F. Collins, for the importation process.

The Court’s Rejection

The Tax Court found these arguments insufficient to meet the “high degree of diligence” required by law. The Court noted that C&W admitted it made no inquiries whatsoever regarding tax withholding obligations and did not seek professional tax advice on the matter.

The Court was particularly critical of the reliance on the vendor’s invoices. There is no legal requirement for a non-resident vendor to advise a Canadian purchaser of the purchaser’s own statutory withholding obligations. Furthermore, the mistake made by C&W—assuming that an international group would “handle” its own taxes—was characterized as a mistake of law or a mere erroneous assumption, neither of which supports a due diligence defense.

Unlike other cases where taxpayers had established compliance systems or sought specific (though ultimately incorrect) professional advice, C&W had no system in place to identify Part XIII obligations. Consequently, the penalties were confirmed.

Pro Tax Tips: Lessons for Importers

The appeal was dismissed in its entirety, with costs. This decision serves as a cautionary tale for Canadian businesses engaging in cross-border transactions, particularly those involving equipment rentals or complex affiliate structures.

The key takeaways are:

Treaty Definitions Matter : Not all tax treaties are identical. The difference between the UK and Norway conventions regarding “royalties” for equipment was the pivot point for the $900,000 tax liability.

: Not all tax treaties are identical. The difference between the UK and Norway conventions regarding “royalties” for equipment was the pivot point for the $900,000 tax liability. Beneficial Ownership is Functional : The Court will look at who actually controls and risks the money (the Prévost Car test), not just who eventually receives a portion of it down the chain.

: The Court will look at who actually controls and risks the money (the Prévost Car test), not just who eventually receives a portion of it down the chain. Silence is Not a Defense : A non-resident’s silence on an invoice does not relieve a Canadian resident of its duty to withhold.

: A non-resident’s silence on an invoice does not relieve a Canadian resident of its duty to withhold. Proactive Advice is Required: To successfully plead due diligence, a taxpayer must usually show they took active steps, such as seeking professional tax advice or implementing a robust internal compliance system.

In the high-stakes environment of international tax, “trusting” a reputable supplier to manage their own tax affairs is an insufficient strategy that can lead to significant and unrecoverable costs for Canadian residents.

FAQ

Why was C&W Offshore found liable for withholding tax even though the equipment was owned by a Norwegian company?

Under the Prévost Car “beneficial ownership” test, the court looks at who has the actual possession, use, risk, and control of the funds, rather than just legal title to the property being rented. Although the equipment originated from a Norwegian affiliate, C&W Offshore contracted directly with, and paid, InterMoor UK. The court determined that InterMoor UK was the beneficial owner because it controlled the bank accounts where the money was deposited, bore the commercial risk if C&W failed to pay, and had no legal or fiduciary obligation to “pass through” the specific funds to Norway. Consequently, the Canada-UK Tax Convention applied, which classifies industrial equipment rentals as taxable royalties, whereas the Norwegian treaty might have offered an exemption.

Can a taxpayer avoid penalties by claiming they were unaware of their withholding obligations during an emergency?

Generally, no. In this case, C&W Offshore argued that a “due diligence” defense should apply because they were focused on an urgent operational crisis and assumed the international supplier would manage its own taxes. However, the Court ruled that “due diligence” requires a high degree of proactive care. Because the company’s owner admitted he made no inquiries into tax obligations and did not seek professional advice, the court found they had not taken “all reasonable steps” to avoid the error. The ruling clarifies that a non-resident vendor’s silence on an invoice does not relieve a Canadian resident of its statutory duty to withhold and remit tax under Part XIII of the Income Tax Act.