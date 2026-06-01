GST/HST Bad Debt Deductions Denied For Failing To Meet Strict Statutory Requirements, Heydary Green Professional Corporation v. The King

In Heydary Green Professional Corporation v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada delivers a clear and uncompromising message: GST/HST bad debt deductions are not governed by flexibility, fairness, or practical difficulty—they are governed by strict statutory compliance.

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Overview – GST/HST Bad Debt Deductions and the High Cost of Technical Non-Compliance

In Heydary Green Professional Corporation v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada delivers a clear and uncompromising message: GST/HST bad debt deductions are not governed by flexibility, fairness, or practical difficulty—they are governed by strict statutory compliance.

At first glance, the case arises from unusual and sympathetic circumstances. A law firm’s operations were thrown into disarray after its founding lawyer absconded with $3 million in trust funds, leaving behind significant unpaid receivables and administrative disruption. Faced with these challenges, the firm sought to claim a bad debt deduction to recover the HST previously remitted on uncollected legal fees.

However, the dispute did not turn on whether the debts were genuinely difficult to collect, nor on whether the taxpayer’s situation was commercially reasonable. Instead, the analysis centred on a far more rigid and technical question: whether the taxpayer law firm had satisfied three strict statutory conditions under the Excise Tax Act required to claim a GST/HST bad debt deduction.

CRA Denied Tax Deduction on Three Independent Grounds

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) issued a tax reassessment denying the deduction on three independent grounds:

1) insufficient collection efforts,

2) failure to write off the debts in the firm’s books of account, and

3) failure to remit all required HST before claiming the deduction.

The taxpayer advanced the position that its collection efforts were reasonable in the circumstances and that practical barriers, including the loss of control over its accounting records, explained any technical non-compliance.

The Court approached the matter through a strict statutory lens, focusing on whether each required condition had been satisfied as a matter of law. In that analysis, it found that the taxpayer had not met the requirements for the claimed deduction.

Decision Reinforces Principle of Canadian Tax Law: Each of the Three Conditions Must be Satisfied

In that context, the decision reinforces a broader and recurring principle in Canadian tax law: when a tax reassessment turns on strict statutory preconditions, none of partial compliance, practical difficulties, or equitable considerations can cure a failure to meet the legal test. Each requirement—collection efforts, formal write-off, and prior remittance—must be independently and fully satisfied. Omitting any one of them undermines the validity of the claim.

For taxpayers and advisors navigating GST/HST compliance, this decision is more than a bad-debt case. It is a cautionary example of how technical requirements, if overlooked, can permanently deny relief—regardless of the underlying commercial reality.

In this sense, early guidance from an expert Canadian tax lawyer can be critical to ensuring that statutory conditions are properly met before a tax reassessment puts the entire deduction at risk.

The Core Dispute – Competing Positions on the Three Statutory Requirements for GST/HST Bad Debt Deductions

At its core, the dispute in Heydary Green Professional Corporation v. The King did not arise from disagreement over the existence of unpaid invoices or the calculation of the claimed amount. Instead, the appeal turned on whether the taxpayer had satisfied three distinct and cumulative statutory requirements under the Excise Tax Act necessary to support a GST/HST bad debt deduction.

The CRA’s position was structured around three independent grounds, each of which was sufficient to deny the deduction.

First, the CRA maintained that the taxpayer had not undertaken sufficient collection efforts to establish that the unpaid accounts had become “bad debts” within the meaning of subsection 231(1).

Second, it asserted that the taxpayer had failed to formally write off the debts in its books of account, a mandatory precondition for claiming any bad-debt adjustment.

Third, the CRA took the position that the taxpayer had not remitted all net HST previously reported for the relevant reporting periods before claiming the deduction, as required under subsection 231(1.1).

Taken together, these arguments reflected a strict compliance approach: unless every statutory condition was fully met, the deduction could not be allowed.

The taxpayer, by contrast, framed the dispute through a more practical and contextual lens. It advanced the position that meaningful collection efforts had in fact been undertaken, including communications with clients, administrative follow-ups, and selected legal proceedings, and that these efforts were sufficient to conclude that a portion of the accounts receivable had become uncollectible.

With respect to the write-off requirement, the taxpayer argued that it was effectively prevented from recording the debts in its books of account by the Law Society of Ontario’s intervention, which assumed control over the firm’s records following the misconduct of its founding lawyer.

Finally, although acknowledging that certain GST/HST amounts had not been remitted at the time the deduction was claimed, the taxpayer emphasized that these amounts were subsequently paid, including interest and penalties, within a relatively short period.

In substance, the taxpayer’s position rested on the view that substantial compliance—when viewed in light of the surrounding circumstances—should be sufficient to support the deduction, even if the statutory requirements were not met in a strictly technical manner or within the prescribed timing.

The appeal, therefore, raised a fundamental tension between two competing approaches: a strict statutory interpretation requiring precise and timely compliance with each element of the legislative scheme, and a more flexible, fact-driven approach that would allow practical constraints and subsequent corrective actions to inform the outcome.

How the Tax Court Applied the Three-Part Test – Why the Bad Debt Deduction Was Denied

Once the Tax Court identified the three statutory requirements, the outcome turned on a straightforward but unforgiving question: had the taxpayer actually met each condition in practice?

The answer, based on the evidence, was no.

Importantly, the Tax Court’s approach makes clear that these requirements are cumulative and strict—failing any one of them is enough to deny the entire GST/HST bad debt deduction.

From a practical perspective, the first issue was whether the unpaid accounts could be considered “bad debts.” The Court emphasized that it is not enough to show that invoices remain unpaid or that collection would be difficult or inconvenient.

What is required is evidence of real, sustained, and documented efforts to collect each specific debt. In this case, the taxpayer generally referred to a large group of unpaid accounts and described collection efforts at a high level, but did not provide a clear breakdown of each debt or demonstrate the steps taken for each client.

The evidence—limited communications and isolated legal actions—was insufficient to show that meaningful and consistent collection efforts had been undertaken across all accounts.

As a result, the Court was not satisfied that the debts had become uncollectible in the legal sense required to qualify as “bad debts.”

The second issue was more technical, but equally decisive. Even where a debt is genuinely uncollectible, the legislation requires that it be formally written off in the taxpayer’s books of account before a deduction can be claimed. The taxpayer argued that it was unable to complete this step because its accounting records were under the control of the Law Society of Ontario.

However, the Court focused on whether the statutory requirement had actually been met, not on the practical difficulties involved. In this regard, the Tax Court Stated:

“However, I heard no evidence of the appellant simply approaching the LSO about this statutory requirement. I definitely doubt that the LSO would not have responded co-operatively and positively to a request from the appellant that it provide the appellant temporary – and if necessary monitored – access to its books of account, to enable the appellant to make the ‘write off’ entries required by subsection 231(1).”

Therefore, the Tax Court found that there was no evidence that any write-off had been recorded, nor that steps had been taken to access the books or otherwise comply with the requirement. In the absence of a formal accounting write-off, the condition was not satisfied, and the deduction could not be supported on this basis.

The third issue turned on timing, and it is here that the statutory framework is particularly strict.

To claim a bad debt deduction, all related GST/HST must have been remitted to the CRA before the deduction is made. In this case, the taxpayer acknowledged that certain amounts were not paid at the time the deduction was claimed, even though they were later remitted with interest and penalties.

The Court made it clear that this sequence does not meet the legal requirement. The timing of the remittance is critical, and subsequent payment cannot correct a failure to comply at the relevant moment.

Because the GST/HST had not been fully remitted before the claim was made, this requirement was not met either.

Pro Tax Tips – Practical Guidance for GST/HST Bad Debt Deductions and CRA Tax Reassessments

The decision in Heydary Green Professional Corporation v. The King shows that GST/HST bad debt claims do not turn on whether a debt is genuinely unpaid, but on whether the statutory requirements are properly met. When the CRA issues a tax reassessment, the focus shifts from commercial reality to proof of compliance.

A common risk arises when businesses treat bad debt claims as an after-the-fact exercise. Assessing collectability too late, without a clear record of collection efforts, creates evidentiary gaps that are difficult to defend. A more reliable approach is to track collection activity in real time, ensuring each account is supported by consistent, documented follow-up—an approach that can be strengthened with early guidance from a top Canadian tax lawyer.

Another frequent issue is the disconnect between accounting practices and tax requirements. A receivable may be treated internally as written off, but unless it is formally recorded in the books of account, the deduction may fail. Aligning accounting processes with GST/HST compliance is therefore critical.

Timing is equally strict. GST/HST must be fully remitted before claiming a bad debt deduction. A subsequent payment does not resolve the issue and may result in a denied claim. Reviewing remittance status before filing is essential to avoid unnecessary exposure.

Ultimately, the key is discipline. A successful claim depends not just on the existence of a bad debt, but on the ability to demonstrate that each statutory requirement was met clearly, consistently, and on time—ideally with the support of a top Canadian tax lawyer.

Taken together, the Court’s analysis highlights a broader and highly practical point. GST/HST bad debt deductions are not determined by whether the taxpayer’s situation is understandable or whether efforts were made in good faith. Instead, the outcome depends on whether each statutory requirement has been satisfied precisely, with proper documentation and at the correct time. In this case, the absence of detailed collection evidence, the lack of a formal write-off, and the timing of the HST remittance were each sufficient to undermine the claim. Combined, they made the result unavoidable. However, proper tax planning with a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer will ensure that the claim is not made until all of the preconditions have been fulfilled.

FAQ – Key Questions on GST/HST Bad Debt Deductions and CRA Tax Reassessments

1. Can I claim a GST/HST bad debt deduction if a client simply refuses to pay?

Not necessarily. A debt is not considered “bad” simply because it remains unpaid. The taxpayer must demonstrate that reasonable and documented collection efforts were made for each specific account and that those efforts were unsuccessful. Without clear evidence of sustained collection activity, the CRA may deny the deduction on reassessment. Working with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help ensure that collection processes and documentation meet the required standard.

2. Can I fix a bad debt claim later if I did not meet all the requirements when filing?

In most cases, no. GST/HST bad debt deductions are subject to strict statutory conditions, including proper accounting write-offs and full HST remittance before the claim is made. Subsequent corrections—such as late payments or retroactive adjustments—generally do not cure earlier non-compliance.

3. Can I delay a bad debt claim until all preconditions have been met?

Yes—within limits. Subsection 231(4) of the Excise Tax Act allows a taxpayer to claim a GST/HST bad debt deduction in the reporting period in which the debt is written off or in a subsequent reporting period. In practice, this provides some flexibility in timing and may allow a taxpayer to delay the claim until the relevant statutory preconditions have been satisfied. However, this flexibility is not unlimited. The claim must be made in a return filed within 4 years after the day on or before which a return was required to be filed for the reporting period in which the supplier wrote off the bad debt in its books of account.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.