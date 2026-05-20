Forgotten, Missing Tax Records And Unreported Income Will Cost You Penalties: Canadian Tax Lawyer Analyzes The Court Case KARLOZIAN v. THE KING (2024 TCC 121)

The case of Karlozian v. The King deals with an important issue in Canadian tax law: how the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines unreported income when a taxpayer’s records are incomplete or unreliable.

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Overview: How the CRA may deal with incomplete or unreliable tax records

The case of Karlozian v. The King deals with an important issue in Canadian tax law: how the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines unreported income when a taxpayer’s records are incomplete or unreliable.

The case also examines when penalties for serious tax misconduct, known as gross negligence penalties, can be applied.

This decision provides valuable guidance for taxpayers, especially business owners, on the importance of proper record-keeping and honest reporting.

Background of the Case of Karlozian v. The King

Mr. George Karlozian, a businessman and sole shareholder of a company, was audited by the CRA for the 2011, 2012, and 2013 taxation years. During the audit, the CRA found that he had not provided all requested financial records. As a result, the CRA used the “net worth method” to estimate his income.

Using this method, the CRA concluded that Mr. Karlozian had significant unreported income:

$184,734 in 2011

$102,818 in 2012

$284,875 in 2013

The CRA also imposed penalties for gross negligence and a late-filing penalty for one year. Mr. Karlozian challenged these findings in court, arguing that the amounts identified were not taxable income but came from prior savings, loans, or other nontaxable sources.

Key Legal Issue in Karlozian v. The King

The central issue before the court was whether the CRA correctly determined that Mr. Karlozian had unreported income using the net worth method.

A second issue was whether the penalties imposed were justified.

The net worth method assumes that if a person’s wealth increases more than reported income can explain, the difference is likely unreported income unless proven otherwise.

Court’s Analysis in Karlozian v. The King

The court carefully reviewed the evidence, including testimony from Mr. Karlozian, his accountant, and the CRA tax auditor. It emphasized that the burden of proof lies on the taxpayer to show that the CRA’s assumptions are incorrect.

The judge found that Mr. Karlozian failed to provide sufficient documentation or convincing explanations for many financial discrepancies. Although he claimed that funds came from earlier transactions or foreign accounts, he did not provide adequate proof to support these claims.

However, the court did not fully accept the CRA’s calculations without adjustment. It recognized that the net worth method is not perfect and made certain corrections where evidence supported them. For example, the court added a $100,000 shareholder loan as an asset in the base year, which reduced the calculated unreported income for 2011.

Despite these adjustments, the court concluded that Mr. Karlozian did earn income that he failed to report for all three years.

Decision on Penalties in Karlozian v. The King

A major part of the case involved penalties for gross negligence under the Income Tax Act. These penalties apply when a taxpayer knowingly, or with serious carelessness, files incorrect tax returns.

The court upheld these penalties. It reasoned that Mr. Karlozian was an experienced businessman who should have known that his reported income was too low to support his lifestyle. His failure to provide proper records and explanations suggested a disregard for tax obligations.

However, the court vacated the penalty for the 2011 taxation year, which had been imposed for the taxpayer’s repeated failure to report income of $500 or more. The court explained that the penalty cannot be imposed where a gross negligence penalty has already been applied to the same unreported income.

Final Outcome of the Case in Karlozian v. The King

The appeal was allowed in part. The court ordered adjustments to the CRA’s calculations, particularly for the 2011 tax year.

However, it largely upheld the CRA’s findings of unreported income and confirmed the gross negligence penalties for all three years.

Significance of the Case of Karlozian v. The King

This case highlights several important lessons for taxpayers. First, it shows that the CRA can rely on indirect methods such as the net worth method when records are incomplete.

Second, it reinforces that taxpayers must provide clear and credible evidence to challenge tax assessments. General explanations without documentation are not enough.

Third, and most important, the case demonstrates that courts take unreported income seriously, especially when the taxpayer appears knowledgeable and experienced. A lifestyle that exceeds reported income can raise strong suspicions and lead to penalties.

Key Takeway: Poor record-keeping can lead to costly tax consequences

Karlozian v. The King serves as a cautionary example of the risks of poor record-keeping and incomplete tax reporting. While the court acknowledged that the CRA’s method was not perfect, it still upheld most of the reassessment due to the taxpayer’s failure to provide convincing evidence. The decision emphasizes that transparency, accurate reporting, and proper documentation are essential to avoid serious tax consequences.

Pro Tax Tip: Report All Sources of Income, Including Foreign Income

A Canadian tax resident should keep meticulous records of all money coming in and report all income earned worldwide, including pensions, investments, and earnings from foreign sources.

In this case of Karlozian v. The King, unreported foreign pension income contributed to the court’s finding that income was understated. Even if taxes are paid in another country, Canadian residents must still report that income. Failure to do so may result in reassessments and penalties.

Our top Canadian tax lawyers can assist by identifying your reporting obligations, ensuring compliance with foreign income rules, and structuring disclosures properly to avoid penalties or reduce exposure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

When is the CRA allowed to reassess the taxpayer using the net worth method?

The CRA is allowed to use the net worth method when a taxpayer does not provide complete or reliable financial records. The net worth method estimates income by comparing increases in wealth and spending with reported income.

Although the net worth method is not perfect, it is acceptable when direct records are missing. The taxpayer must then prove that the CRA’s estimate is wrong by providing clear and convincing evidence to challenge the method and or its outcomes successfully.

What happens when a taxpayer cannot explain discrepancies between income and wealth under the net worth method?

Where a taxpayer cannot explain discrepancies between the taxpayer’s income and wealth under the net worth method, such unexplained differences can be treated as undeclared taxable income.

The taxpayer will then have to pay taxes on that income. To avoid this outcome, the taxpayer has to provide sufficient proof that these extra funds came from non-taxable sources.

Can indifference to tax obligations be treated as gross negligence under Canadian tax law?

Yes. Indifference to whether tax laws are followed can meet the legal standard for gross negligence and justify penalties under Canadian tax law.

In Karlozian v. The King, the court found that the taxpayer knowingly filed incorrect tax returns by failing to report all his income. The judge inferred that, as an experienced businessman, he must have known his reported income was insufficient to support his lifestyle.

His failure to provide credible explanations and complete financial records showed a disregard for compliance. This level of indifference satisfied the mental element required for gross negligence, supporting the imposition of penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.